ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 2

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Department of Children, Youth, and Families to offer multi-licensing for caregivers next year

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) will start to offer multi-licensing for caregivers and child care providers on Sunday, Jan. 1. Right now, foster parents can’t offer child care while fostering. According to a department press release, the multi-licensing process “supports individuals to become licensed in both foster care and child care.” “Fostering and child...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

Here is The Age where you Can Legally Work in Washington State

People everywhere are getting back to work or looking for work while trying to find the new normal that fits them. Whether people are looking to work online from home or out and about with people. Some are even to start working for the first time, especially younger people. Teens everywhere are talking about getting jobs or looking for some kind of work, but at what age can they legally work in Washington state?
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

What's a 'housing benefit district' and why do people want them around light rail stations?

As new light rail stations are built in communities outside Seattle, advocates see a way to fund and build a lot more affordable housing. In her law career, Faith Pettis has helped put together financing for tens of thousands of affordable housing units across Washington state. But she says current funding sources are inadequate to meet the demand that’s coming to the region.
SEATTLE, WA
columbiagorgenews.com

Wash. review of Goldendale energy project completed

Construction would cause ‘significant and unavoidable adverse impacts’ to cultural resources. The Washington State Department of Ecology has finalized an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the proposed Goldendale Energy Storage Project. The 310-page document, available online at www.ecology.wa.gov, examines potential significant and adverse impacts of the construction and operation of the estimated $2 billion project.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

Stipend for WA homeless-service workers has provided $10.7M so far

Washington’s homeless-services sector is struggling with a workforce crisis. Burned out by low wages and challenging, often traumatic work, frontline workers are quitting in droves. The shelters, outreach groups, housing providers and other organizations that make up the state’s homelessness response system are having trouble hiring new staff to...
WASHINGTON STATE
kafe.com

Minimum wage set to increase in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash – Several new labor laws are set to take effect in the new year here in Washington state. The state minimum wage will increase to $15.74 an hour in 2023, up from $14.49. Job posting requirements will also go into effect. Businesses with more than 15 employees...
WASHINGTON STATE
myedmondsnews.com

New state laws will impact workers starting Jan. 1

Significant changes are coming Jan. 1 that impact Washington state workers. Minimum wage and minimum salary for overtime-exempt employees are increasing; agricultural overtime eligibility is expanding; rideshare drivers are gaining access to minimum trip pay and other rights; and job-seekers will see wage transparency in job postings. Here’s a list...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

These new Washington state laws go into effect in 2023

OLYMPIA, Wash. - New laws go into effect Jan. 1, 2023 in Washington state with significant changes including a minimum wage increase, rideshare worker protections and wage transparency on job postings. Washington's Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) detailed some of the changes to ensure that the public is aware.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

New Labor, Wage Laws Ahead in 2023 for WA

(Olympia, WA) -- The Washington State Department of Labor and Industry says the state minimum wage will increase to $15.74 per hour. That applies to workers age 16 and older. Employers may pay $13.38 per hour — to workers ages 14-15. Cities can set a higher hourly minimum wage. The agency cites Seattle and SeaTac both of which have higher wages.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Only 1 Washington Spot Makes List of Mispronounced Towns in US

Living in Washington State all my life, it has always been funny to me to listen when people try and say the names of locations I grew up around.Even the easy and well-known cities like Spokane or Pasco are butchered when I talk to my east coast friends. Out of all city names in Washington, only 1 made this top 15 list of most mispronounced towns in the US. Can you guess what it is?
WASHINGTON STATE
koze.com

Legislation Proposed to Hold Telecommunications Providers Accountable For Allowing Illegal Robocalls

OLYMPIA, WA – Legislation has been proposed that would modernize Washington State’s current anti-robocalling law. In 2021, an estimated 835,000 residents lost money to scam calls, which Attorney General Bob Ferguson says needs to be stopped. Ferguson is partnering with Representative Mari Leavitt (D-University Place) on legislation which would make the calls a violation of the Consumer Protection Act.
WASHINGTON STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

Flu cases dip slightly in Washington, but still well above recent years

Flu cases in Washington are backing off, but still considered very high, and in Idaho flu cases continued to build in the latest update. After hitting a peak early this month, the number of confirmed flu cases and emergency room visits for flu-like symptoms in Washington have been declining. But across the border in Idaho, the virus’ spread continues to grow.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy