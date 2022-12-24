Read full article on original website
Related
Department of Children, Youth, and Families to offer multi-licensing for caregivers next year
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) will start to offer multi-licensing for caregivers and child care providers on Sunday, Jan. 1. Right now, foster parents can’t offer child care while fostering. According to a department press release, the multi-licensing process “supports individuals to become licensed in both foster care and child care.” “Fostering and child...
stateofreform.com
Over 200 organizations coming to the 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference
With the 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference coming up next week, we wanted to share the list of organizations that will be attending our event. It’s an impressive list and one that we’re honored to host and convene on January 5th!. We are looking forward...
Here is The Age where you Can Legally Work in Washington State
People everywhere are getting back to work or looking for work while trying to find the new normal that fits them. Whether people are looking to work online from home or out and about with people. Some are even to start working for the first time, especially younger people. Teens everywhere are talking about getting jobs or looking for some kind of work, but at what age can they legally work in Washington state?
Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington families
The program aims to feed the hungry. Every year, nearly one million Washington residents visit food banks so they don't have to sleep hungry. Similarly, one out of six kids belongs to a family where there is not enough food. It is a matter of great concern.
KUOW
What's a 'housing benefit district' and why do people want them around light rail stations?
As new light rail stations are built in communities outside Seattle, advocates see a way to fund and build a lot more affordable housing. In her law career, Faith Pettis has helped put together financing for tens of thousands of affordable housing units across Washington state. But she says current funding sources are inadequate to meet the demand that’s coming to the region.
columbiagorgenews.com
Wash. review of Goldendale energy project completed
Construction would cause ‘significant and unavoidable adverse impacts’ to cultural resources. The Washington State Department of Ecology has finalized an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the proposed Goldendale Energy Storage Project. The 310-page document, available online at www.ecology.wa.gov, examines potential significant and adverse impacts of the construction and operation of the estimated $2 billion project.
KXLY
Stipend for WA homeless-service workers has provided $10.7M so far
Washington’s homeless-services sector is struggling with a workforce crisis. Burned out by low wages and challenging, often traumatic work, frontline workers are quitting in droves. The shelters, outreach groups, housing providers and other organizations that make up the state’s homelessness response system are having trouble hiring new staff to...
kafe.com
Minimum wage set to increase in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash – Several new labor laws are set to take effect in the new year here in Washington state. The state minimum wage will increase to $15.74 an hour in 2023, up from $14.49. Job posting requirements will also go into effect. Businesses with more than 15 employees...
myedmondsnews.com
New state laws will impact workers starting Jan. 1
Significant changes are coming Jan. 1 that impact Washington state workers. Minimum wage and minimum salary for overtime-exempt employees are increasing; agricultural overtime eligibility is expanding; rideshare drivers are gaining access to minimum trip pay and other rights; and job-seekers will see wage transparency in job postings. Here’s a list...
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon News Update Dec. 28: new laws for WA workers, multi-licensing for child and foster care, Southwest cancels thousands of flights and more
New Washington state laws for workers take effect on January 1, as does multi-licensing for foster and child care providers. Southwest canceled an additional 2,500 flights on December 28 and extra patrols will be out New Year's Eve.
q13fox.com
These new Washington state laws go into effect in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. - New laws go into effect Jan. 1, 2023 in Washington state with significant changes including a minimum wage increase, rideshare worker protections and wage transparency on job postings. Washington's Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) detailed some of the changes to ensure that the public is aware.
Inslee’s office worried about ‘increased threats to our utilities’
(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is one of many people concerned about what appears to be the intentional sabotage of several electric substations in his state, cutting off thousands of people from electricity during extreme winter weather events. “We are aware of increased threats to our...
koze.com
Proposal Could Provide State Funding Lifeline to Washington’s Rural Fire Districts For Safety Upgrades (Listen)
OLYMPIA, WA – Legislation is being proposed in the Washington State House of Representatives to create a competitive grant program for rural fire departments whose buildings and equipment are inadequate to meet the fire safety needs of their communities. John Sattgast reports from the state Capitol.
New Labor, Wage Laws Ahead in 2023 for WA
(Olympia, WA) -- The Washington State Department of Labor and Industry says the state minimum wage will increase to $15.74 per hour. That applies to workers age 16 and older. Employers may pay $13.38 per hour — to workers ages 14-15. Cities can set a higher hourly minimum wage. The agency cites Seattle and SeaTac both of which have higher wages.
Only 1 Washington Spot Makes List of Mispronounced Towns in US
Living in Washington State all my life, it has always been funny to me to listen when people try and say the names of locations I grew up around.Even the easy and well-known cities like Spokane or Pasco are butchered when I talk to my east coast friends. Out of all city names in Washington, only 1 made this top 15 list of most mispronounced towns in the US. Can you guess what it is?
koze.com
Legislation Proposed to Hold Telecommunications Providers Accountable For Allowing Illegal Robocalls
OLYMPIA, WA – Legislation has been proposed that would modernize Washington State’s current anti-robocalling law. In 2021, an estimated 835,000 residents lost money to scam calls, which Attorney General Bob Ferguson says needs to be stopped. Ferguson is partnering with Representative Mari Leavitt (D-University Place) on legislation which would make the calls a violation of the Consumer Protection Act.
Top 7 Life hacks Washingtonians Refuse to Share with Others
Whether you were born in Washington or you've moved here recently you've obviously figured out some life hacks about living in our state. However there's a whole lot more that barely scratches the surface, so we're gonna spill the beans. That's right, we're going to share with you the seven...
spokanepublicradio.org
Flu cases dip slightly in Washington, but still well above recent years
Flu cases in Washington are backing off, but still considered very high, and in Idaho flu cases continued to build in the latest update. After hitting a peak early this month, the number of confirmed flu cases and emergency room visits for flu-like symptoms in Washington have been declining. But across the border in Idaho, the virus’ spread continues to grow.
Wolf Advisory Group to debate livestock carcass disposal
(The Center Square) – Washington’s Wolf Advisory Group meets next week and one of its new members, Stevens County rancher Scott Nielsen, will be at the table for a discussion about predator activities and state management practices. “I’m looking forward to engaging in an important dialogue that I...
Washington clean-energy project seen as threat to tribal resources
KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. — Tribes adamantly oppose a pumped-storage hydro project in south-central Washington that otherwise got passing marks in a new report by the Washington Department of Ecology. The Goldendale Energy Storage Project along the Columbia River in Klickitat County would not significantly harm wildlife, water quality or...
Comments / 2