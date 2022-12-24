With 2022 coming to a close we begin to take a look at the most viewed player profiles in South Carolina over the last year. PBR continues to be a go-to source of information for college coaches and pro-scouts. All Major League Organizations and over 800 colleges are subscribed to PBR services. Coaches and scouts can go to a players profile page and see player video as well as advanced analytics. With all the information provided it allows coaches and scouts to get an idea of who the player is as well as track their progress throughout their careers.

2 DAYS AGO