FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daily Standard
Flyers roll past Wildcats
MINSTER - Minster held a 10-point lead over Marion Local during the first quarter Tuesday night. The Flyers fixed that slowly but surely. Marion Local outscored Minster 20-6 in the second quarter and gradually pulled away for a 56-41 win in its Midwest Athletic Conference opener. The Flyers (3-1) have won three of four to start the season, with their only loss coming at the hands of St. Marys last week.
Daily Standard
Rosalie DeLoye
Rosalie Amelia (Perin) DeLoye, age 89, formerly of Yorkshire, passed away of natural causes early Christmas morning, December 25, 2022, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love in Sidney, Ohio. She was born May 30, 1933, in Houston, Ohio, to the late John & Mary (Moorman) Perin. On April 21, 1954, at...
Daily Standard
Patti Lou Jeffries
Patti Lou Jeffries, 80, of Celina, OH died Thursday December 22, 2022. Arrangements are being completed with the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home in St. Marys.
Daily Standard
Marcia Alt
Marcia C. Alt, 69, of rural Celina, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at her residence. She was born on December 4, 1953, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to the late Robert E. and Avis E. (Reichard) McCoy. On December 25, 1971, she married Douglas D. Alt and he survives at the residence in Celina.
Daily Standard
Louis C. Fiely
Louis C. Fiely, 92 of Greenville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday December 23, 2022, at 12:35 AM at the Brethren Retirement Community. Lou was born March 23, 1930, in Auglaize County, Ohio, the son of the late Alfred J. and Anna (Jutte) Fiely. Lou is survived by his wife...
Daily Advocate
Trans Alliance announces driver retirement
GREENVILLE — Trans Alliance, LLC recently celebrated the retirement of driver Walt Peffly. Peffly is a Preble Country resident, and has been a professional truck driver for over 46 years. His driving career started the day of his high school graduation in 1976 when he took his first load...
Daily Standard
E. Andy Anderson
E. Andy Anderson, age 93, of Celina, passed away on December 24, 2022 at his home in rural Celina. He was born on September 15, 1929 in Champaign County, Ohio to the late Oscar and Nannie (Asbury) Anderson. On February 9, 1951 he married Mary (Shaffner) Anderson and she survives at the residence in Celina.
dayton.com
Wahlburgers to open Thursday at Dayton racino
Wahlburgers, known for its famous burgers topped with a signature sauce, is opening Thursday, Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway. This will be the first Wahlburgers in the Dayton area. Wahlburgers is also located in Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus. “It’s exciting,” said Jennifer Woffindale, director...
Urbana Citizen
Eight ski resorts near Urbana
It’s finally cold enough to head to an area ski resort. Five ski resorts fall within the borders of Ohio, two more in neighboring Indiana and one just across the border in West Virginia. If you live in Urbana you really don’t have to travel far away to find...
Urbana Citizen
History of North Lewisburg to be told Jan. 22
The history of North Lewisburg from 1826 to the present will be the topic of a presentation on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society. In 1826, Gray Gary liked the valley of Big Darby Creek so well he laid out this village. The name Lewisburg was in honor of General Andrew Lewis, whom he held in high regard, and it was incorporated in 1844. The North Lewisburg motto is “Where family, friends, and traditions stay for a lifetime.”
dayton.com
New pizza shop coming to Bellbrook
Gionino’s Pizzeria, a franchise with two locations in the Dayton area, is expanding to Bellbrook. Franchise owner Tony Clark told Dayton.com he recently signed the lease for his third location at 4447 W. Franklin St. (Ohio 725) at Wilmington Pike. The pizzeria is located in the same shopping center as Ariake Grille & Sushi Bar, which opened in late October.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Sidney Daily News
Donate in memory of Chelsea Lukey
BOTKINS — Join the mission of strengthening the winter blood supply during January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by making a blood donation at the eighth annual Chelsea Lukey Memorial Blood Drive Monday, Jan. 2, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at The Palazzo, 309 S. Main St., Botkins.
PHOTOS: Get a peek at Dayton Raceway’s newest restaurant
Wahlburgers is most known for its burgers and milkshakes, but they also offer salads, beer and wine.
Sidney Daily News
New Sidney police chief announced
SIDNEY — Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher has announced Mark McDonough has been selected to be Sidney’s next police chief. McDonough most recently served as the police chief for the village of Whitehouse, Ohio,for a little over 10 years. Prior to that, he was a member of the Bowling Green, Ohio,Police Division for over 20 years.
Lima News
Storm affects residential pipes in Lima
LIMA — Much of the midwestern United States was hit with a powerful winter storm over the holiday weekend, producing strong winds, heavy snowfall and blistering cold, affecting traffic, holiday travel and residential power. And the city of Lima was no different. “Due to the extremely low temperatures, high...
1017thepoint.com
REID PURCHASES CARVER'S; REFUTES DEMOLITION CLAIM
(Richmond, IN)--On Tuesday, Kicks 96 and the Point News reported that Carver’s is closing and is being sold. Later in the day Tuesday, Reid Health confirmed that it is the purchaser. A Reid spokesperson said that Reid recently learned that the owner of Carver’s planned to close the restaurant and expressed interest in selling the property. After discussing options with the owner, Reid chose to purchase the property due to its proximity to Reid’s main campus on Chester Boulevard. Reid has no immediate plans for the property. Reid also disputed a claim made by the company that is conducting an equipment auction that the building would be demolished. Reid indicated that decision has not been made. New Year’s Day will be the last for Carver’s. Reid Health’s purchase of the Carver’s Restaurant building on Chester Boulevard in Richmond is the latest in series of real estate purchases by the healthcare organization. Here’s a look at some of the larger purchases: In late 2018, Reid bought the former home of County Market in Richmond for $1.75 million. That building is now the home of the PACE Center. Reid then purchased the former Alco building in Cambridge City for $1.05 million. In late 2019, Reid purchased the former Kmart building in Eaton for $1.5 million. That building remains vacant. Then, a year ago, Reid purchased the former Kmart building in Connersville. Terms of the Carver's purchase were not disclosed.
WANE-TV
Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snaps, piece lands on car
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snapped Friday afternoon, causing damage in the process. A portion of the flag pole snapped, and the end of the fallen piece landed on a yellow Dodge Charger. Glenbrook Dodge later posted a response on its Facebook page regarding the...
wyso.org
Wren Lofts to bring 89 new apartments and over 2,000 jobs to Springfield, Ohio
The Wren Lofts project in downtown Springfield will rehabilitate a historic building into a 89-unit, market-rate apartment complex. Sasha Rittenhouse, a Clark County commissioner said this new project is an exciting growth for Springfield and Clark County. “We've seen a lot of business growth recently, and I don't think that's...
Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway
A previous report on road conditions in central Ohio can be seen in the video player above. SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer […]
