MINSTER - Minster held a 10-point lead over Marion Local during the first quarter Tuesday night. The Flyers fixed that slowly but surely. Marion Local outscored Minster 20-6 in the second quarter and gradually pulled away for a 56-41 win in its Midwest Athletic Conference opener. The Flyers (3-1) have won three of four to start the season, with their only loss coming at the hands of St. Marys last week.

MINSTER, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO