Daily Standard
Flyers roll past Wildcats
MINSTER - Minster held a 10-point lead over Marion Local during the first quarter Tuesday night. The Flyers fixed that slowly but surely. Marion Local outscored Minster 20-6 in the second quarter and gradually pulled away for a 56-41 win in its Midwest Athletic Conference opener. The Flyers (3-1) have won three of four to start the season, with their only loss coming at the hands of St. Marys last week.
Daily Standard
Marcia Alt
Marcia C. Alt, 69, of rural Celina, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at her residence. She was born on December 4, 1953, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to the late Robert E. and Avis E. (Reichard) McCoy. On December 25, 1971, she married Douglas D. Alt and he survives at the residence in Celina.
Daily Standard
Louis C. Fiely
Louis C. Fiely, 92 of Greenville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday December 23, 2022, at 12:35 AM at the Brethren Retirement Community. Lou was born March 23, 1930, in Auglaize County, Ohio, the son of the late Alfred J. and Anna (Jutte) Fiely. Lou is survived by his wife...
Daily Standard
E. Andy Anderson
E. Andy Anderson, age 93, of Celina, passed away on December 24, 2022 at his home in rural Celina. He was born on September 15, 1929 in Champaign County, Ohio to the late Oscar and Nannie (Asbury) Anderson. On February 9, 1951 he married Mary (Shaffner) Anderson and she survives at the residence in Celina.
Daily Standard
Steven M. Muhlenkamp
Steven M. Muhlenkamp, age 55, of St. Anthony, died on Monday, December 26, 2022 at his home. He was born February 21, 1967 in Coldwater to the late Cletus & Joan (Pottkotter) Muhlenkamp. He married Cindy Niekamp on October 20,1990. He is survived by children, Leah (Chad) Knapke of Versailles,...
Daily Standard
Janet M. Uppenkamp
Janet M. Uppenkamp, 82, of Celina, died 11:10 p.m., Sat. Dec. 24, 2022, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. OH. There no public services planned. Arrangements are under the direction of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta.
Daily Standard
Rosalie Perin DeLoye
Rosalie (Perin) DeLoye, 89, formerly of Loy Road, Yorkshire, passed away of natural causes at Ohio Living Dorothy Love, Sidney early Sunday morning on Dec. 25.
Daily Standard
Patti Lou Jeffries
Patti Lou Jeffries, 80, of Celina, OH died Thursday December 22, 2022. Arrangements are being completed with the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home in St. Marys.
