Americans upped their spending during this year's holiday season as inflation forced consumers to shell out more for retail goods and dining experiences. U.S. retail sales increased 7.6% during the period of Nov. 1 to Dec. 24, compared to the same time last year, according to the Mastercard Spending Pulse, released Monday. The index tracks in-store and online retail sales, excluding automotive sales, across all forms of payment and is not adjusted for inflation.

