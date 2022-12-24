Read full article on original website
High inflation caused Americans to spend more during the holidays, new report says
Americans upped their spending during this year's holiday season as inflation forced consumers to shell out more for retail goods and dining experiences. U.S. retail sales increased 7.6% during the period of Nov. 1 to Dec. 24, compared to the same time last year, according to the Mastercard Spending Pulse, released Monday. The index tracks in-store and online retail sales, excluding automotive sales, across all forms of payment and is not adjusted for inflation.
