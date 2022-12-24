In some parts of snow-buried America, last-minute Christmas gifts are turning into early New Year's presents. A massive winter storm that blasted much of the United States with brutal winter weather has forced shipping companies to ground planes, close package facilities and keep its trucks off the road. The dangerous storm, which led to at least 47 deaths nationwide, buried parts of western New York in up to 43 inches of snow. Thousands were without power during the Christmas weekend.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO