Northcentral ends rolling outages in N. Miss.
Northcentral Electric Cooperative, which supplies electricity to eastern DeSoto County and western Marshall County in northern Mississippi, has ceased rolling outages as of Saturday, Dec. 24.
The announcement comes following the Tennessee Valley Authority’s request Saturday, Dec. 24 to its customer utilities to reduce electric usage due to high demand caused by below-freezing temperatures.
NEC is still asking members to conserve their energy usage.
Comments / 5