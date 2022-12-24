Read full article on original website
Nufa Wants To Transform Your Body, Not Just Your Face, With Its AI Image App
Spotify's now ubiquitous "Wrapped" annual review isn't the only thing that filled social media feeds everywhere in 2022. Generative AI flooded our feeds on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and (even) LinkedIn, with art derived from text via apps like DALL-E and Wonder, and fantastical avatars produced from selfies created by the likes of Prequel and Lensa.
The Intuition Behind the “LIME” Concept in AI & ML
LIME stands for “Local Interpretable Model-Agnostic Explanations”. It is a technique used by researchers in machine learning to explain the trust of the model and to measure the confidence of the algorithm. Now, you will have an obvious doubt that we have many evolution metrics to measure the...
AI Created the Story and Artwork for a Spider-Man and Daredevil NFT Game
If you've spent any time on the Internet in the last few weeks, you've seen tons of people experimenting with AI, especially ChatGPT. ChatGPT is a chatbot by OpenAI. Basically, you feed it a question, and it can give you some good answers. People were using it to do their...
How to Quickly Build an Admin Panel With Rails7 and Infold
Rails engineers, what do you do when creating an admin panel or internal tool? One way is to use a RubyGem such as ActiveAdmin, but I’ve encountered a few problems with this approach. It's hard to customize with DSL. Sometimes I can’t achieve the required functionality. The design...
Twitter down: Thousands of global users struggle to login but Elon Musk says it 'works for me'
Users around the world struggled to access Twitter on Wednesday—even as an error message urged "don't fret... Let's try again."
ChatGPT Explained in 5 Levels of Difficulty
The future is here. Perhaps, even a silver bullet. TL;DR: What is ChatGPT and why you should learn how to use it?. I will explain ChatGPT in five levels (a child, a teen, a college student, a grad student, and an expert). I've written a lot on Artificial Intelligence and...
Bugsnag Beginners' Series: Part 1 - Error Inbox
So, whether you’re logging into the Bugsnag Dashboard for the first time or have already created several projects, this series will help you develop a strong foundation for using Bugsnag efficiently and effectively. Let’s kick things off by talking about one of the essential pages in Bugsnag, the Bugsnag...
A Guide to Using the Permit Function of the DAI Stablecoin
You are already aware that executing transactions on the Ethereum network (including Polygon, Arbitrum and Optimism) requires #Gas fees. Now when the price of the Native Token is “affordable”, there is not much noise around gas fee; however, as soon as the price of the Native Token starts climbing your Twitter feeds will be filled with the high gas fee hue and cry. For obvious reasons.
Success or Flying into the Sun: Discussing Emotions and Modern Business
We all know the story of Icarus, who flew too close to the sun with wings made of feathers and wax. His story is a cautionary tale of hubris, or overconfidence, leading to downfall. With COVID-19 still looming over us, growing and sustaining a business has become more difficult than...
The Noonification: The Wall of Death (12/26/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. GoDaddy Hit with Widespread Redirect Hack. By @spiderpig86 [...
The Noonification: The Ten Most Impressive One Person Companies (12/27/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. The Ten Most Impressive One Person Companies. By @techtweeter...
A Look at Potion Craft: An Alchemist Simulator
Potion Craft, developed by niceplay games, is a single-player 2D alchemy simulator for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, where players brew potions and sell them to customers in their shop. The game has unique visuals inspired by medieval manuscripts and medical books and features satisfying interactions with ingredients and equipment. There’s also a morality system where players face consequences depending on what they sell to customers.
Data Loaders in a GraphQL Server
What is common between GraphQL and OOP design patterns? They seem pretty cool at first, but then you realise it’s an overkill most of the time. Other times - they will be a lifesaver. In order for GraphQL to be a lifesaver you really need to understand how to...
Best Android phone
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The number of options when choosing a new smartphone can be overwhelming, and understanding how they stack up to each other is even more so. If that time has rolled around when you’re ready to update to a new device, you’ll want to check out this guide first.
How Much Does it Cost to Develop a Health App?
Having doubts about whether your mHealth application idea has potential, and unsure if it’s worth its high healthcare app development costs?. The good news is that customers are willing to download and use medical apps. Let’s take a look at statistics. Samsung Health app hit 3.15 million downloads in September 2022, while the Indian COVID-19 contact-tracing and self-assessment solution, Aarogya Setu, surpassed 100 million downloads within 40 days since its launch.
My Top 3 Regex Tools
A regular expression - short regex - is a sequence of characters that defines a search pattern. Regexes are commonly used to search for and manipulate text. For example, you can search for all the occurrences of a particular word in a document, or replace all the occurrences of a certain character with another character. The ability to search for patterns in text, rather than just fixed strings of characters, makes regex very useful for a wide variety of tasks, such as data validation and text processing.
8 Factors to Consider When Building an AI App for Android or iOS
An AI app is a software application that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to perform tasks or functions. AI is a field of computer science that focuses on the creation of intelligent machines that can think, learn, and act like humans. AI apps use algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze data, learn patterns, and make decisions.
My Thoughts on BitClout After Many Weeks of Activity
On April 8th, 2021, I kept seeing BitClout (now DeSo) trending on Twitter and this is when I decided to make an account. Part of me was enchanted with the idea and thought it could potentially, maybe quite possibly become something. However, since the beginning, I was also one of BitClout's most vocal critics.
23 AI-Generated Tech Predictions for 2023
Predictions are a silly business: you either make completely obvious claims, or you end up being dead wrong before the year is over. I’ve always opted for the latter, as my 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 tech predictions prove. But, every year, companies and influencers alike insist on...
