A regular expression - short regex - is a sequence of characters that defines a search pattern. Regexes are commonly used to search for and manipulate text. For example, you can search for all the occurrences of a particular word in a document, or replace all the occurrences of a certain character with another character. The ability to search for patterns in text, rather than just fixed strings of characters, makes regex very useful for a wide variety of tasks, such as data validation and text processing.

