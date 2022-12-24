ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lantana, FL

Teenager arrested in death of 17-year-old boy from Lantana

By Allen Cone
WPTV West Palm Beach
 5 days ago
One day after the death of a 17-year-old boy from Lantana was ruled a homicide, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has arrested another teenager in connection with the fatal shooting.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Saturday morning that a 17-year-old boy has been arrested and is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Emmanuel Castaneda.

During the investigation, a suspect was developed, Barbera said.

The teen was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center in West Palm Beach for processing. Juveniles are typically not named unless they are charged as an adult.

Barbera told WPTV that Castaneda was killed by gunfire. No additional information was expected to be released Saturday.

Deputies said Friday that the Palm Beach County medical examiner determined the cause of death was homicide . No information was given on possible suspects.

Castaneda's body was found Wednesday afternoon near 120th Avenue and 75th Lane North near Loxahatchee.

The sheriff's office said Castaneda, a student at Lake Worth High School, was last seen Saturday.

The teen's mother, Elluvia Francisco, posted to social media last Saturday night that her son went to visit a friend at about 6:30 p.m. but never came back. He was last seen in the Delray Beach area with her white Toyota Camry. The car is missing.

A GoFundMe account set up Thursday by Corena Gerena has raised $9,120.

The family has not released funeral arrangements.

"Our thoughts are with the Castaneda family as we continue to work on this case and bring justice for Emmanuel," the sheriff's office wrote on Twitter.

WPTV West Palm Beach

