Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top 10 Things to Do in Buffalo, New YorkReynold AquinoBuffalo, NY
Record Snowfall In Buffalo City: At Least 28 Died And Thousands Are SufferingAbdul GhaniBuffalo, NY
Blizzard of 2022 wreaks havoc in Buffalo, NY as looting strikes city's storesEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
Winter storm causes havoc in Buffalo: Cars and buses buried under snow driftsEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Related
wearebuffalo.net
Erie County To Take Over Snow Removal Services In Buffalo?
Over the last month or so, Buffalo and Western New York have been hit by two major snow storms that have dumped nearly 100 inches of snow on Buffalo, with much more snow hitting the suburbs. The latest storm, potentially the worst blizzard in the history of Buffalo, has left...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Police Warn That Travel Ban Is Still In Place Today
There is still a travel ban in place in the City of Buffalo. Police are warning residents to stay off the roads today, Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The Buffalo Police Department sent out a tweet stating that there is a massive amount of plows trying to clear the roads, but they need people to avoid driving to get the job done,
wearebuffalo.net
Erie County Did Not Give the Bills Permission to Drive Home
The City of Buffalo continues its driving ban, as crews try to clear roadways after the monster blizzard that ripped through the region on Christmas weekend. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that work will be done to clear roads and that the driving ban will not be lifted in the City of Buffalo today. That ban will be reassessed in the morning, but Poloncarz says the goal is to clear every city and country street by Thursday morning at 9 am.
wearebuffalo.net
National Guard Sending in Military Police To Enforce Driving Ban In Buffalo
The country has been hit with a historic, potentially once-in-a-lifetime storm and the recovery efforts have been steady, but moving slowly. Many areas of Western New York have been hit hard and that has shown its impact in the fact that so many people have been stuck and stranded, along with the thousands of people that lost power during the height of the storm.
wearebuffalo.net
Mark Poloncarz Calls Out Byron Brown’s Handling of Buffalo Snow Removal
Buffalo and Western New York have been hit with a once-in-a-lifetime storm that is going to leave a lasting effect on the region as we begin our storm recovery. In all, the region was largely paralyzed by a blizzard that brought winds that rival a hurricane, along with several feet of snow, and sub-freezing temperatures. All of these combined have been attributed to the death of several people across the area, along with thousands of people being trapped in their homes, many of which were without power.
wearebuffalo.net
Erie County New York Has Unique Job Opening
The snow is still flying here in Erie County and Buffalo, New York. As families continue to dig the snow out of their driveways, there is hope that the weather is about to get warmer and help them get back to some sort of normal. The blizzard that Buffalo just...
wearebuffalo.net
Convoy Of Help Headed To Buffalo, New York
When there is a crisis, always look for the helpers. That is something that we have all heard at one time or another. But it may never have hit home more than it has this week in Buffalo, New York. The blizzard that paralyzed the city and the region has also shown us the best in some people.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Pizzeria Does Amazing Act For First Responders
There is still a ton of work to be done in Buffalo and Western New York. Cleaning up roadways and crews are still in the process of removing cars, who were stranded in driving lanes. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Tuesday it would approximately two more days to...
wearebuffalo.net
Travel Ban Updated In Erie County
The historic storm that effectively shut down Buffalo and Western New York for several days has left a lasting impact on Western New York. During the height of the storm, the Buffalo area has seen nearly 4 feet of snow, hurricane-force winds, sub-zero windchills, and below-freezing temperatures that left thousands of people without power and have, unfortunately, been the cause of several deaths.
wearebuffalo.net
New Jersey State Police Heading Into New York
The major blizzard that has caused multiple deaths and essentially shut down parts of the country has really left places like Buffalo and surrounding areas reeling. The area has been recovering from the snowstorm that blew in with hurricane-force winds, below-freezing temperatures, and dumped more than 4 feet of snow, but it has been slow.
wearebuffalo.net
Clearing Roads In Buffalo After The Blizzard Is Expected To Take Days
I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but even though the blizzard has ended, many roads will remain impassable. Snow is still falling, which makes it more difficult to clear roads. It is expected to continue to snow into tonight, possibly tomorrow. Yesterday, Sunday, December 25, 2022, Buffalo...
wearebuffalo.net
2 North Tonawanda Police Officers Saved the Lives of 60 Tourists
The aftermath of the Christmas blizzard of 2022 in Western New York will continue for the next few days. Crews are still in the process clearing roads, removing stranded vehicles and assisting those who need help. 50 inches fell at the Buffalo Airport, while another 20-40 inches fell in other...
wearebuffalo.net
Tonawanda Golf Dome Collapsed During New York Blizzard
The blizzard that swept through Western New York has brought down another golf dome. On Friday, a video was posted on Social media of the Golf Dome on Wehrle Drive in Williamsville. The blizzard like winds have now died down and Western New York is now turning to clean-up mode....
wearebuffalo.net
Thieves Take Advantage Of Historic Blizzard, Several Businesses Looted In Buffalo
At least two Buffalo businesses were looted during the blizzard. While snow and hurricane-force winds were pummeling the city, thieves took the opportunity to break into businesses. Knowing that the roads were impassable and law enforcement was focused on rescues and emergency operations, some used the opportunity to commit crimes.
wearebuffalo.net
Bad News For Travelers, Buffalo Airport To Remain Closed Due To Blizzard
Travelers trying to leave Buffalo or get back home to Buffalo are delayed again. Due to the conditions brought on by the blizzard, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will remain closed. Travel has been disrupted nationwide due to winter storm Elliott. What should have been a busy holiday travel weekend...
wearebuffalo.net
2022 One Of The Snowiest Year In Buffalo History
After this weekend's blizzard and just weeks after our Thanksgiving weekend Lake Effect snow event you probably think we got a lot of snow here in Western New York. Well, you would be 100% correct. It turns out that before we say goodbye to the year 2022 this weekend, this...
wearebuffalo.net
Salmonella Threat Forces A Recall At Wegmans
Some companies are better than others when it comes to getting information out and few do it as good as Wegmans. There are a few products that have been recalled that Wegmans wants you to aware of. Wegmans stores in the Buffalo area have reopened after the powerful blizzard moved...
wearebuffalo.net
Distressed Buffalo Woman Begs For Help For Elderly Disabled Man With Frostbite [Video]
A Buffalo mother's video has gone viral after she found a 64-year-old elderly man walking around her street in distress and severely frostbitten. The woman can be seen in the video pleading for someone to come help the man. He and her boyfriend brought the mentally disabled man inside their home after hearing him screaming for help in the blizzard. The man is seen in the video suffering from severe frostbite on both his hands.
wearebuffalo.net
31 People Have Died In Erie County Due To Blizzard, Most Froze To Death
Erie County has released an updated death toll from the storm and many of the people who lost their lives froze to death. According to NPR, the blizzard, brought on by winter storm Elliott, dropped temperatures into the negatives in Western New York,. Western New York saw days of sustained...
wearebuffalo.net
10,000 Customers Still Without Power In Buffalo Area Due To Blizzard
With temperatures still below freezing, at least 10,000 Buffalo and Western New York residents are still without power. Some have been left in the dark for three days due to the destruction caused by the blizzard. The high today will only be around 27 degrees and there will be snow this morning.
Comments / 0