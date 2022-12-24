ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Renna Media

Katie Ledden Signs with University of Rhode Island

On November 10, 2022, Katie Ledden, a Clark Resident and a Senior at Rutgers Preparatory School in Somerset, NJ, signed a National Letter of Intent (NLI) to play Division 1 Basketball at the University of Rhode Island (URI). Ledden originally verbally committed to URI on November 1, 2021, but could not legally sign and formally commit until the recent NCAA National Signing Day of her senior year.
PROVIDENCE, RI
theweektoday.com

‘Tough to beat’: Vikings pillage Blue Devils

The Wareham Vikings varsity boys basketball team won a fast-paced game against the Fairhaven Blue Devils 74-36 on Tuesday, Dec. 27, adding another win to their 4-1 record and giving fans more to look forward to this season. Head coach Steve Faniel said that teamwork and determination led the Vikings...
WAREHAM, MA
WPRI 12 News

Crews respond to Providence rollover

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Providence. Crews responded to the corner of Eddy and Blackstone streets around 9 a.m. and found the car on its roof. No word on any injuries at this time. It’s unclear what led up to the crash. This is a […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Viral shark image, Hollywood couple got your attention in 2022

A viral shark image, Providence highways underwater, and a Hollywood power couple dining in Rhode Island were among the most-clicked stories on turnto10.com in 2022. Here's a list of 10 of our top stories from the past year:. Site where remains discovered harkens back to 'Sparkle City' days in Central...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WBUR

From the newsroom: After leaving 'Mass. and Cass,' former Sox minor league pitcher has 'team' help his recovery

Team Common is taking some time off to rest and recover over the holidays. In the meantime, we’re sharing some of our favorite stories from WBUR’s newsroom in 2022. We're kicking the week off with the first of a two-part series from WBUR's Lisa Mullins and Lynn Jolicouer. It’s the story of one man who finds housing, after years of living in the area around Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston, also known Mass and Cass.
BOSTON, MA
Dianna Carney

Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park Zoo

Photo by(Los Muertos Crew) (PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND) A day at the Roger Williams Zoo is filled with laughter, fun, and exciting animals, but for a family of four looking to spend the day, admission alone can easily cost over $50! That's why it is so exciting that for one day only, everyone who brings a non-perishable food item to donate to a local food bank will be able to access the zoological park for free!
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out at Pawtucket home

(WJAR) — Crews in Pawtucket responded Tuesday night to a fire at a Pawtucket home. The Pawtucket fire chief told NBC 10 News that the fire started on the first floor of a home on East Street. The chief said everyone was able to get out safely and no...
PAWTUCKET, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week: Bam Bam

Meet your new best friend, Bam Bam – this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!. The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Bam Bam is a 2-year-old male mixed breed. Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Bam Bam;. Here...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out in Cranston home

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out early Monday in a home in Cranston. Firefighters responded to the house on Scenic Drive at about 7 a.m. The extent of the damage was not immediately known. An NBC 10 News crew observed units from multiple municipalities at the scene.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Burst frozen pipes leave water damage in 2 Warwick schools

(WJAR) — The superintendent of Warwick Public Schools confirmed frozen pipes burst at two Warwick schools, leaving the buildings with water damage. Superintendent Lynn Dambruch told NBC 10 News a few pipes burst at Pilgrim High School and Wyman Elementary School. Video from inside of Pilgrim High School shows...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Southwest Airlines' troubles impact travelers at TF Green Airport

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A nightmare for customers flying Southwest Airlines continued Tuesday. More than 4,000 flights were canceled in the past 24 hours. At Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, people waited in lines and on the phone for hours trying to reschedule or get a refund for their canceled flights.
WARWICK, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy