Baylor pounds Nicholls, 85-56, in final nonconference tune-up
Baylor coach Scott Drew had seen enough film of Nicholls in tight road losses against Texas Tech and Mississippi State to know it’s not a team to be taken for granted. The Bears heeded their coach’s warning. Blowing out to an early 11-point lead, the No. 12 Bears...
MT Rice roundup: La Vega survives Groesbeck; Midway teams gather wins
The La Vega boys’ basketball team scrapped until the very end, surviving Groesbeck in a 49-48 battle to open pool play in the small school division of the 61st annual MT Rice Tournament on Wednesday at River Valley Middle School. The Pirates (9-6) got off to a solid start,...
More development could join Waco housing for veterans bound for Gholson Road
Developer Brenner Campbell, a Baylor University graduate completing an Air Force assignment in Clovis, New Mexico, has spent about $42 million on projects in his adopted hometown of Waco. He is willing to spend more at Gholson Road near Herring Avenue, where machines are clearing underbrush. Campbell said by phone...
Single-family home construction in Waco dips
The list of permits issued to build new single-family homes in Waco used to run longer than the proverbial letter to grandma. Now it is more like a blurb, thanks to rising interest rates, recession fears and less confidence speculative homes will find a buyer in a timely fashion. Homebuilders...
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 28
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
Repairs sought for Waco giraffe sculpture hit by wayward driver
Those who have missed “Geri,” the Waco Sculpture Zoo’s steel-framed giraffe, over the last month may get to see the sculpture back in place this summer depending on insurance, supply chains and an artist’s schedule. A driver plowed into the sculpture around Nov. 21, damaging the...
Man suspected in explosion before killing wife, himself
DENVER (AP) — A man who put three failed explosive devices inside a worship hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in suburban Denver before killing his wife and himself there on Christmas morning is suspected of causing an explosion at a union building, police said Wednesday. Shortly before Sunday's murder-suicide,...
Apartment, retail project on Elm Avenue seeking $1.2 million from TIF
Backers of an $8.2 million development that would bring about 50 apartments and a handful of commercial spaces to the corner of Elm Avenue and Douglas C. Brown Street are seeking $1.2 million from Waco’s downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone. The request will go to the TIF board Thursday,...
