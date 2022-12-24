ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
WBAL Radio

Jamie Raskin believes recommended charges against Trump are 'necessary'

A member of the Jan. 6 committee from Maryland continues to push for the Justice Department to pursue criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. Appearing on "Face the Nation" on CBS, Montgomery County Democrat Jamie Raskin said the charges recommended against Trump, which include conspiracy to defraud the United States and aiding an insurrection, are necessary because of the magnitude of the attack on Democracy.
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on asylum in place for now, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence and inequality in Latin America and elsewhere to reach the United States. Tuesday's ruling preserves a major Trump-era policy that was scheduled to expire...
LOUISIANA STATE
WBAL Radio

US marks anniversary of Paul Whelan's detention in Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is marking the four-year anniversary of the detention in Russia of American businessman Paul Whelan, whose continued imprisonment is one of several major irritants in tattered relations between Washington and Moscow. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Wednesday that securing...
MICHIGAN STATE
WBAL Radio

Minister: Ukraine aims to develop air-to-air combat drones

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has bought some 1,400 drones, mostly for reconnaissance, and plans to develop combat models that can attack the exploding drones Russia has used during its invasion of the country, according to the Ukrainian government minister in charge of technology. In a recent interview with...
WBAL Radio

Russia-Ukraine live updates: Ukraine strikes bomber base in Russia, killing three

(NEW YORK) -- More than nine months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion into neighboring Ukraine, the two countries are engaged in a struggle for control of areas throughout eastern and southern Ukraine. Putin’s forces in November pulled out of key positions, retreating from Kherson as Ukrainian troops...
WBAL Radio

Divided appeals court rejects 4 insider trading convictions

NEW YORK (AP) — A divided appeals court on Tuesday rejected the insider trading convictions of four men, including an ex-government employee turned consultant, prompting a sharp dissent from a judge who says the ruling may prompt insiders to sell confidential government information to the highest bidders. The decision...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy