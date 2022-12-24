Read full article on original website
Related
WBAL Radio
Jamie Raskin believes recommended charges against Trump are 'necessary'
A member of the Jan. 6 committee from Maryland continues to push for the Justice Department to pursue criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. Appearing on "Face the Nation" on CBS, Montgomery County Democrat Jamie Raskin said the charges recommended against Trump, which include conspiracy to defraud the United States and aiding an insurrection, are necessary because of the magnitude of the attack on Democracy.
Federal prosecutors are probing Rep-elect George Santos' finances after he admitted to lying about some of his work and education history: reports
When Santos ran for Congress in 2020, he listed a salary of $55,000. His most recent financial disclosure shows a salary of $750,000.
WBAL Radio
Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on asylum in place for now, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence and inequality in Latin America and elsewhere to reach the United States. Tuesday's ruling preserves a major Trump-era policy that was scheduled to expire...
WBAL Radio
US marks anniversary of Paul Whelan's detention in Russia
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is marking the four-year anniversary of the detention in Russia of American businessman Paul Whelan, whose continued imprisonment is one of several major irritants in tattered relations between Washington and Moscow. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Wednesday that securing...
WBAL Radio
Minister: Ukraine aims to develop air-to-air combat drones
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has bought some 1,400 drones, mostly for reconnaissance, and plans to develop combat models that can attack the exploding drones Russia has used during its invasion of the country, according to the Ukrainian government minister in charge of technology. In a recent interview with...
WBAL Radio
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Ukraine strikes bomber base in Russia, killing three
(NEW YORK) -- More than nine months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion into neighboring Ukraine, the two countries are engaged in a struggle for control of areas throughout eastern and southern Ukraine. Putin’s forces in November pulled out of key positions, retreating from Kherson as Ukrainian troops...
WBAL Radio
Divided appeals court rejects 4 insider trading convictions
NEW YORK (AP) — A divided appeals court on Tuesday rejected the insider trading convictions of four men, including an ex-government employee turned consultant, prompting a sharp dissent from a judge who says the ruling may prompt insiders to sell confidential government information to the highest bidders. The decision...
Comments / 0