ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Kliff Kingsbury shares surprising detail about JJ Watt retirement

JJ Watt surprised a lot of fans when he announced this week that he will retire at the end of the season, and Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he found out the same way everyone else did. Kingsbury told reporters on Wednesday that he had “no idea” Watt was planning to retire. “I’m... The post Kliff Kingsbury shares surprising detail about JJ Watt retirement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Rogersville Review

Slumping Jets, Seahawks desperate for win

Six weeks ago, it seemed both the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks were shoo-ins for the NFL playoffs. When the teams meet Sunday afternoon in Seattle, they'll be clinging to slim postseason hopes as both have lost five of their past six games. According to FiveThirtyEight.com, the Seahawks (7-8) have a 27 percent chance to make the NFC playoffs, while the Jets (7-8) have a 15 percent shot to make the AFC field. ...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy