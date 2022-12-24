Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
95.3 MNC
Ice skating options in Michiana
Different options for ice skating are open this winter in the Michiana area. Skaters can hit the ice at NIBCO in Elkhart on Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.. On Sundays they are open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.. All hours are depending on the weather. They’ll be open through Jan. 6.
95.3 MNC
LaPorte County numbers in after blizzard
The numbers are in from LaPorte County in regard to last week’s blizzard. LaPorte County was the first county in northern Indiana to issue a Travel Warning, last week. Between December 22nd through December 24th, deputies battled extreme arctic like nightmarish conditions as the weather system swept through the region.
95.3 MNC
Christmas tree disposal in South Bend
South Bend is offering free Christmas tree disposal. It’s for all residents within city limits. You can get rid of your tree from Tuesday, Jan. 3 to Tuesday, Jan. 31, on the same day as trash pickup. To schedule a Christmas tree pickup, residents can submit an online request...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart Christmas tree drop-offs
Elkhart has drop-off locations for residents trying to get rid of their Christmas trees. They include Northside Gym, Westside Middle School parking lot, Pierre Moran Pavilion, and Riverview Park parking lot. The city asks that all decorations are removed before disposal. You can get rid of lights at the Elkhart...
95.3 MNC
Woman injured after crash on Robbins Lake Road
A woman was injured after a collision with another vehicle in Cass County. It happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Officers say that a 44-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were northbound on Robbins Lake Road. A 19-year-old was heading eastbound on Teasdale Lake Street, drove through the stop...
95.3 MNC
One person hurt in crash on M-51 in Cass County
A woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Cass County. It happened just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 on M-51 near Elm Street. Officers say that a 46-year-old Dowagiac woman was stopped in the road and getting ready to turn into a driveway. That’s when a 62-year-old...
95.3 MNC
Three Michiana Companies named Best Places to Work in Manufacturing
Three companies in the Michiana region have been named in the Indiana Chamber’s first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.. It’s the first list, with 14 companies being recognized. Locally, Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, MCP USA Inc, in Portage, and Lippert in Elkhart each earned a...
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Police investigating deadly crash involving semi
Indiana State Police are investigating after an Argos man was killed in a car crash late Tuesday morning, Dec. 27. Officers were called to U.S. 31 and State Road 10 around 11 a.m. in response to a crash. A Mitsubishi had been hit by a Freightliner semi. Police believe the...
95.3 MNC
Benton Township shooting suspect killed in officer-involved Texas shooting
The suspect in a deadly Benton Township shooting has been killed in an officer-involved shooting in Texas. Police were called back on Dec. 17 to the Briarwood Apartments where the victim, Melissa Noles, was pronounced dead at the scene. Michael Delaney, 32, who had a relationship with Noles, was named...
95.3 MNC
Back to basics for Notre Dame ahead of Friday’s Gator Bowl
Most of Notre Dame’s players are in Florida now as they prepare for their date with South Carolina in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl. The Fighting Irish held their first practice in Florida on Monday after the Christmas break. Head coach Marcus Freeman said with many players choosing to opt...
95.3 MNC
Traffic stop leads to drug bust, arrest of man wanted on warrants
A traffic stop led to the arrest of a LaPorte County man has been arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession. Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, a sergeant with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s office met with a St. Joseph County deputy to take possession of Richard Baney, 63, who they discovered was wanted on outstanding warrants.
