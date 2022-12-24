Different options for ice skating are open this winter in the Michiana area. Skaters can hit the ice at NIBCO in Elkhart on Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.. On Sundays they are open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.. All hours are depending on the weather. They’ll be open through Jan. 6.

MICHIANA, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO