dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Could Soar at the Top of Next Cycle, According to Crypto Analyst
A widely followed cryptocurrency strategist is expressing long-term bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the next halving approaches. The host of crypto YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could rally by nearly 380% from current levels en route to printing a new all-time high at the top of the next bull market.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed Bitcoin 2018 Bottom Predicts Incoming Rally for BTC – But There’s a Catch
A crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market low says a bounce is likely in sight for the king crypto. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 216,900 Twitter followers that he expects Bitcoin to rally in the near term before BTC ignites another leg down toward his target below $16,000.
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto
Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
This FTX user lost access to $1.3 million and is writing off his investment to zero - but insists he remains 'quite bullish' on crypto
Crypto investor Calvin Tsai said he lost access to $1.3 million in the FTX collapse, but that hasn't sunk his belief in the digital asset market. In a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, he said he's already written off his FTX losses and sees almost no chance of getting his money back.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum
An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
From Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest to bitcoin plunging below $20,000, here are the 9 craziest crypto stories of 2022
2022 was a brutal year for digital assets as worries about stability rocked the crypto world. Bitcoin plunged 64% as interest rate hikes made investors think twice about riskier assets. The high-profile collapses of FTX, Celsius, and Three Arrows Capital eroded trust in crypto. In February, crypto exchange FTX made...
astaga.com
Analyst Explains Why Ethereum Is Bullish Against Bitcoin
An analyst has defined that the absence of miners on the Ethereum community could possibly be bullish for the ETHBTC ratio. Miners Present A Persistent Promoting Strain On Bitcoin. As defined in a tweet by Tom Dunleavy, a Messari analysis analyst, BTC miners promote nearly all of the cash they...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Veteran Bobby Lee Forecasts When the Crypto Bull Market Will Return – Here’s His Timeline
Cryptocurrency veteran Bobby Lee is forecasting when the crypto and Bitcoin (BTC) bear market could end, warning traders it might take years. In a new CNBC interview, Lee says that the crypto market will remain bearish for the foreseeable future before a turnaround in about 24 months. “I think it’s...
u.today
Most of Staked Ethereum (ETH) Handled By Only 4 Providers
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Set To Delist $XRP From Its Platform
The crypto giant will stop supporting BCH, ETC, and XLM as well. Low usage has been cited as the reason for this move. This news had minimal impact on the prices of these tokens. As of 5 December 2022, Coinbase will stop supporting XRP on its platform. The firm, which...
astaga.com
MicroStrategy Doubles Down On Bitcoin Bet With $56.4 Million Purchase
There have been a whole lot of rumors currently surrounding MicroStrategy and the large stash of bitcoin the corporate presently owns. Most of those have revolved round the potential for MicroStrategy having to dump its bitcoin. Nevertheless, the corporate has simply put all of those rumors to mattress with one other huge BTC buy.
u.today
Ripple CTO Makes Prediction on Bitcoin-like PoW Chains: Details
AOL Corp
Bitcoin Price Prediction December 2022
Bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency, is made possible by blockchain technology, a method of generating and tracking digital assets and processing transactions. When bitcoin is doing well, other cryptocurrencies are likely to be doing well. When bitcoin is doing poorly, other cryptos are likely also suffering. Nobody, however, seems to agree...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin, Ether to Rise in 2023, Beating Major Altcoins – Coinbase Predicts
Coinbase Institutional predicts that BTC and ETH could surge in 2023. The exchange is also optimistic about the future of DeFi and self-custody wallets. Coinbase Institutional has released a series of predictions on Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, and crypto mining in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report. The exchange predicts significant growth in major cryptocurrencies, particularly BTC and ETH, next year. Not so for the non-bitcoin cryptocurrencies besides Ethereum. The research predicts an extended crypto winter in the segment.
decrypt.co
MicroStrategy Sells Off Bitcoin for First Time—Then Buys Even More
Michael Saylor’s software company framed the sale as being for “tax benefits,” but its appetite for amassing Bitcoin hasn’t yet waned. MicroStrategy, the largest corporate Bitcoin holder, has added approximately 2,500 BTC to its reserves since November 1. That tally includes a sale of BTC on...
u.today
Ethereum Decentralized Exchange Uniswap Records $620 Billion in Trading Volume This Year
On Tuesday, Uniswap announced three million unique wallets had transacted a total of 68 million times with a total volume of over $620 billion throughout the year. Uniswap is an automated, open-source protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to swap one digital asset for another. This type of transaction is called an "exchange" or a "swap". Uniswap allows anyone to easily liquidate their digital assets in exchange for other digital assets of equal value while eliminating the need for third-party services such as exchanges. With Uniswap, users can quickly and easily trade directly with other people by depositing funds into a smart contract, which serves as a pool of liquidity between traders.
