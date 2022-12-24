Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places In BrookhavenTed RiversBrookhaven, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Huntington That You Should TryTed RiversHuntington, NY
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
Long way home; 10 years later, a cat is homePete LakemanSetauket- East Setauket, NY
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
Related
Sally’s Apizza New Haven location to close for maintenance on Jan. 2
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Sally’s Apizza in New Haven is temporarily closing its doors for maintenance. Beginning on January 2, the pizza shop will close its doors for annual maintenance. There is no time frame on when the restaurant will reopen. While the New Haven restaurant is closed, customers can head to the Fairfield […]
Officials: Bobcat attacks man in town east of Hartford
The incident happened on Friday in Colombia, Connecticut on Hunt Road while the man was walking.
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for bar fight in Milford
MILFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Officers said that a man was arrested for breaching the peace at MyBar. The incident occurred on Dec. 27 at 12 Broad Street. The victim stated that Justin Lavorgna, 34, from Shelton became hostile when he was told to stop vaping at the bar. Lavorgna attacked...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Danbury, CT
Nicknamed the Hat City, Danbury used to be the hub of the American hat industry from the 19th to the early 20th centuries. The city is part of Fairfield County, Connecticut, with a population of 87,642 as of 2022. The Pahquioque Native Americans were the first settlers in the area...
NBC Connecticut
USPS Offers Up to $50K for Information in Connection to CT Robberies
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever robbed several Connecticut mail carriers. Authorities said the robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford. The robberies started in Nov. 2021 and the most...
Suspect Nabbed In Fairfield Rest Stop Stabbing
A woman who managed to walk away from a crime scene at a Fairfield County I-95 rest stop and was wanted for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend has been caught. State police responded to the Fairfield rest stop around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 for a report of a physical fight between a man and a woman.
Milford Police Department K-9 dies
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Milford Police Department has lost one of its best officers. K-9 Zar, known for his demonstrations at schools and hard work on the night shift, died Tuesday, according to the department. “Zar, thank you for your fearless service to the City of Milford,” the police department posted on Facebook. “You […]
Man Charged After Making Threats To 'Shooting Up' A Milford Bar, Police Say
A Connecticut man angry over being told to stop vaping inside a bar allegedly attacked two people and made threats about "shooting up" the place. The incident took place in New Haven County around 12:40 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, at My Bar & Grille at 12 Broad St., in Milford.
Police ID man killed in Christmas Eve crash that sent car plunging into Bridgeport Harbor
Police say 33-year-old Jamal Gordon was killed early in the morning the day before Christmas after his car veered off the street and ended up in the water.
Stamford Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk In New Canaan
A 62-year-old woman is facing charges after police said she drove drunk in New Canaan. An officer was on patrol on Old Stamford Road at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, when he pulled over a vehicle for failure to obey a traffic control signal, the New Canaan Police Department reported.
Norwalk man finds Treasure – service dog gave him a new lease on life
Jim McClellan has a rare form of muscular dystrophy that causes his spine to curve.
I-95S in Waterford reopens following crash
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-95 South in Waterford is reopened following a two-car crash, according to the Connecticut DOT. The highway was closed between exits 83 and 82, and officials say the crash took place just before 7 a.m. Authorities have not released whether or not any injuries were reported from this incident. They have […]
USPIS Offers $50K reward leading to arrest of mail carrier robbery suspects
Conn. (WTNH) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in several USPS mail carrier robberies across the state. According to USPIS officials, robberies took place in the following cities on these dates: Middletown Police Captain Brian […]
Three die in West Hartford car crash
It happened at 6:49 on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. A third occupant died at the hospital. No other information has been released.
fsrmagazine.com
All-Day Brunch Spot The Place 2 Be Opens Fifth Location
Named one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City, Connecticut’s all-day brunch restaurant, The Place 2 Be, has opened its fifth location at 338 Elm Street in the space that formerly housed Box 63 in New Haven. “Growing The Place...
connect-bridgeport.com
Volunteers Quickly Respond to Help Clean Up at Simpson Creek Baptist Church After Pipes Burst
As reported by WDTV, many people are dealing with problems from frozen pipes, including a Bridgeport church. The pipes burst Monday morning at Simpson Creek Baptist Church. The pipes were on the third floor and sent gallons of water streaming throughout the first and second floors. The flooding caused extensive...
NBC Connecticut
Person Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in Waterbury
A person has been taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car in Waterbury Tuesday night. Police said they were called to the area of East Main Street and Maple Street at about 8:20 p.m. for a reported pedestrian crash. Responding officers found a woman in her 20s...
1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Double Waterbury Shooting, Police Say
One man was found dead and another wounded when police responded to a shooting call in Connecticut. The incident took place in New Haven County around 8:38 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26 on Walnut Street in Waterbury. Waterbury police responded to 264 Walnut St., for shots fired call and found two...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Risk Of Injury To A Minor
#BridgeportCT–On December 26, 2022, at approximately 9:10 am Bridgeport Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Sherwood Avenue on the report of a kidnapping. The victim, a 14-year-old child, reported that two women sitting on a bench near the intersection of Wood Avenue & Olive Street attempted to kidnap him. Video surveillance in that area showed suspicious criminal activity. The video surveillance did not indicate an attempted kidnapping.
Long Island Expressway Stretch Reopens After Crash
This story has been updated.A stretch of the Long Island Expressway has reopened following a crash during the height of the afternoon commute on Tuesday, Dec. 27.The closure, reported at around 5 p.m., is on the eastbound side in Suffolk County at Exit 61.Suffolk County Police announced around 5:45…
Comments / 1