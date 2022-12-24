ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Sally’s Apizza New Haven location to close for maintenance on Jan. 2

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Sally’s Apizza in New Haven is temporarily closing its doors for maintenance. Beginning on January 2, the pizza shop will close its doors for annual maintenance. There is no time frame on when the restaurant will reopen. While the New Haven restaurant is closed, customers can head to the Fairfield […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man arrested for bar fight in Milford

MILFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Officers said that a man was arrested for breaching the peace at MyBar. The incident occurred on Dec. 27 at 12 Broad Street. The victim stated that Justin Lavorgna, 34, from Shelton became hostile when he was told to stop vaping at the bar. Lavorgna attacked...
MILFORD, CT
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Danbury, CT

Nicknamed the Hat City, Danbury used to be the hub of the American hat industry from the 19th to the early 20th centuries. The city is part of Fairfield County, Connecticut, with a population of 87,642 as of 2022. The Pahquioque Native Americans were the first settlers in the area...
DANBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

USPS Offers Up to $50K for Information in Connection to CT Robberies

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever robbed several Connecticut mail carriers. Authorities said the robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford. The robberies started in Nov. 2021 and the most...
GREENWICH, CT
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Fairfield Rest Stop Stabbing

A woman who managed to walk away from a crime scene at a Fairfield County I-95 rest stop and was wanted for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend has been caught. State police responded to the Fairfield rest stop around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 for a report of a physical fight between a man and a woman.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

Milford Police Department K-9 dies

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Milford Police Department has lost one of its best officers. K-9 Zar, known for his demonstrations at schools and hard work on the night shift, died Tuesday, according to the department. “Zar, thank you for your fearless service to the City of Milford,” the police department posted on Facebook. “You […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

I-95S in Waterford reopens following crash

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-95 South in Waterford is reopened following a two-car crash, according to the Connecticut DOT. The highway was closed between exits 83 and 82, and officials say the crash took place just before 7 a.m. Authorities have not released whether or not any injuries were reported from this incident. They have […]
WATERFORD, CT
WTNH

USPIS Offers $50K reward leading to arrest of mail carrier robbery suspects

Conn. (WTNH) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in several USPS mail carrier robberies across the state. According to USPIS officials, robberies took place in the following cities on these dates: Middletown Police Captain Brian […]
HARTFORD, CT
fsrmagazine.com

All-Day Brunch Spot The Place 2 Be Opens Fifth Location

Named one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City, Connecticut’s all-day brunch restaurant, The Place 2 Be, has opened its fifth location at 338 Elm Street in the space that formerly housed Box 63 in New Haven. “Growing The Place...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in Waterbury

A person has been taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car in Waterbury Tuesday night. Police said they were called to the area of East Main Street and Maple Street at about 8:20 p.m. for a reported pedestrian crash. Responding officers found a woman in her 20s...
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Risk Of Injury To A Minor

#BridgeportCT–On December 26, 2022, at approximately 9:10 am Bridgeport Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Sherwood Avenue on the report of a kidnapping. The victim, a 14-year-old child, reported that two women sitting on a bench near the intersection of Wood Avenue & Olive Street attempted to kidnap him. Video surveillance in that area showed suspicious criminal activity. The video surveillance did not indicate an attempted kidnapping.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Long Island Expressway Stretch Reopens After Crash

This story has been updated.A stretch of the Long Island Expressway has reopened following a crash during the height of the afternoon commute on Tuesday, Dec. 27.The closure, reported at around 5 p.m., is on the eastbound side in Suffolk County at Exit 61.Suffolk County Police announced around 5:45…
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy