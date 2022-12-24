ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Hilary Duff Styles Holiday Pajamas With ‘Ugly Sandals’ & Socks for Carter’s

Hilary Duff shared a glimpse at her 2023 plans in cozy style for Carter’s in a new social media video. The moment follows Duff’s appointment as the brand’s “CMO” (Chief Mom Officer) in May. In a new Carter’s Instagram post, the “Lizzie McGuire” star sat down to share her 2023 “non-resolution” goals — which include not stressing over filling each cubby in her children’s lunchboxes, taking solo baths and having more lunches with friends. For the occasion, she wore a whimsical set of long-sleeved holiday pajamas, featuring a red, white and green print of geometric snowflakes and Christmas trees. A delicate necklace and...
Billboard

Shaquille O’Neal Wants to ‘Get Sexier’ in 2023, But First, He’s Hosting a Massive Virtual NYE Party

One of the hottest New Year’s Eve parties of 2023 is available to attend from the comfort of your living room. On Dec. 31, at 3:30 p.m. PT, noted music fan and party purveyor Shaquille O’Neal is appearing in virtual reality with a gaggle of high caliber pals — Cardi B, Ludacris, Lil Yachty, Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend Camille Kostek, Killer Mike, Whipped Cream and, of course, Shaq’s DJ alter-ego DJ DIESEL — for an hourlong rager to ring in 2023. And because VR offers no limits on the type of fete one can throw, this bash —...

