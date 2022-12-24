ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit’s 2022 food access gains and losses

Hey, Detroit! It’s me, Jena. I mostly cover the environment, but I love food, and I love local food even more. So I was excited about efforts this year to diversify Detroit’s coffee scene, the return of the Detroit Institute of Bagels, and a bigger-than-ever Southwest Restaurant Week.
What we’ve learned about the value of housing news in Detroit

Housing is a basic need. Homes are a way to build generational wealth. But what happens when you’re unsure about how you’ll keep a roof over your head? If you’re facing an eviction, worried about losing your home to property tax foreclosure, need home repair or don’t have a property title in your name? All of these issues can be a complicated web and resources may not always be available at your fingertips.
