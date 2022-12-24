••• When Michael and Lisa Amador of Uncorked announced the restaurant’s closing in August, they wrote, “we were offered an opportunity that we just couldn’t pass up.” Now we know what it is (via Edible Santa Barbara): they’re the owner-operators of Fieldside, the restaurant at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. It’s billed as a “coastal steakhouse”; the menu is posted on OpenTable; and non-members are welcome.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO