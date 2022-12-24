ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

sitelinesb.com

Newsletter: December 28

••• Longtime Santa Barbara chef has taken over the Polo Club restaurant (above). ••• The new restaurant at the Leta hotel in Goleta. ••• Handlebar Coffee Roasters, Hook & Press, and Tamar are taking a break. ••• New coffee bar in Paseo Nuevo....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
daytrippen.com

Emma Wood State Beach Camping Reservations

With excellent beachfront camping and beautiful panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, Emma Wood State Beach offers campers and day users an incredible place to unwind and soak up the golden rays of Southern California’s summer sunshine. Positioned along the southern California coast and christened after one of Ventura’s...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Winter Solstice Victory ride at Live Oak

The view we love, looking out from the Live Oak trail toward Lake Cachuma on the horizon. The Horse and Mule Trail Riders in the 805 MeetUp was proud to organize a Winter Solstice celebratory ride to commemorate the recent judicial decision to return the Live Oak trails to EQUESTRIANS ONLY !
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

First System Brings Modest Amount Of Rain To Ventura County

This was the first of what could be several systems. Wednesday will be a break in the action. Initial rainfall totals were modest but welcome. The amount of rain through Wednesday morning as of 4 AM ranged between .50 to 1.00 with most areas receiving about two-thirds of an inch.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
sitelinesb.com

Longtime Santa Barbara Chef Has Taken Over the Polo Club Restaurant

••• When Michael and Lisa Amador of Uncorked announced the restaurant’s closing in August, they wrote, “we were offered an opportunity that we just couldn’t pass up.” Now we know what it is (via Edible Santa Barbara): they’re the owner-operators of Fieldside, the restaurant at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. It’s billed as a “coastal steakhouse”; the menu is posted on OpenTable; and non-members are welcome.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

The New Tenant of the Victor the Florist Space

••• Things are getting switched up at Victoria Court: Lonetree moved to a prominent spot across from the post office, and Palma Colectiva is taking its previous space (below). “We’ll be opening in the early spring and it will a studio space for tea ceremonies, mindfulness offerings, healing arts, and conscious retail,” says Palma’s Meredith Markworth-Pollack.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA

Oxnard family fighting for their lives after deadly Christmas morning fire

An Oxnard family remains devastated after a Christmas morning fire left a father dead and three others — a mother and two young children — hospitalized and fighting for their lives. Firefighters believe lit candles played a role in the deadly fire on Sunday morning. When crews arrived at the home, four people were found […]
OXNARD, CA
kclu.org

Umbrella time! Rain could drench Tri-Counties through mid-week

There’s a soggy few days in the forecast for the Tri-Counties. A storm system fueled by an atmospheric river could being significant rainfall to the region. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties could see 1-3” of rain from late Monday night into Tuesday evening. Some mountain areas could really get soaked, with 2-5” of rain possible.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Restaurant Roundup: Michelin Stars Come to SB, Toma's New Owners, Reopenings and More

We are ending the year with an abundance of food news, perfect for a holiday centered on eating cookies for breakfast and constantly feeling full. We highlight the Michelin stars that arrived in our county, a mainstay Italian eatery gaining new owners, another State Street biz moves on citing irreconcilable differences, and several other openings and re-openings.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara County pot grow in line to be largest in California

A Santa Barbara County cannabis farm could become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation site in California. [Pacific Coast Business Times]. Farming First Holdings obtained permitting for a 134-acre outdoor cannabis farm located near Los Alamos. Previously, Glass House Brands’ 125-acre operation in Camarillo had the potential to be the largest marijuana farm in the state.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

