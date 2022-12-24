Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
sitelinesb.com
Newsletter: December 28
••• Longtime Santa Barbara chef has taken over the Polo Club restaurant (above). ••• The new restaurant at the Leta hotel in Goleta. ••• Handlebar Coffee Roasters, Hook & Press, and Tamar are taking a break. ••• New coffee bar in Paseo Nuevo....
daytrippen.com
Emma Wood State Beach Camping Reservations
With excellent beachfront camping and beautiful panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, Emma Wood State Beach offers campers and day users an incredible place to unwind and soak up the golden rays of Southern California’s summer sunshine. Positioned along the southern California coast and christened after one of Ventura’s...
kclu.org
First in trio of storms drops significant rain in parts of Tri-Counties
The first in a trio of storm systems to hit the Tri-Counties dropped one to two inches of rain in the region, with more expected before New Year’s Day. San Luis Obispo had 1.7” of rain, and Arroyo Grande had 1.8”. In Santa Barbara County, Solvang recorded...
Adorable sea lions gather at Ventura County beach, deliver joy to spectators
California sea lions gathered on the sand at Kiddie Beach in Oxnard, delivering joy to spectators.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Winter Solstice Victory ride at Live Oak
The view we love, looking out from the Live Oak trail toward Lake Cachuma on the horizon. The Horse and Mule Trail Riders in the 805 MeetUp was proud to organize a Winter Solstice celebratory ride to commemorate the recent judicial decision to return the Live Oak trails to EQUESTRIANS ONLY !
kvta.com
First System Brings Modest Amount Of Rain To Ventura County
This was the first of what could be several systems. Wednesday will be a break in the action. Initial rainfall totals were modest but welcome. The amount of rain through Wednesday morning as of 4 AM ranged between .50 to 1.00 with most areas receiving about two-thirds of an inch.
Regal Edwards in Santa Maria has a busy Christmas weekend at the box office
The Regal Edwards Theater at the Santa Maria Town Center had a busy Christmas weekend with people coming in to watch movies on the big screen. The post Regal Edwards in Santa Maria has a busy Christmas weekend at the box office appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Mega Millions lottery tickets with five matching numbers sold in Santa Maria
One of the two tickets sold in the Mega Millions lottery that held five matching numbers was sold in Santa Maria. The post Mega Millions lottery tickets with five matching numbers sold in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Longtime Santa Barbara Chef Has Taken Over the Polo Club Restaurant
••• When Michael and Lisa Amador of Uncorked announced the restaurant’s closing in August, they wrote, “we were offered an opportunity that we just couldn’t pass up.” Now we know what it is (via Edible Santa Barbara): they’re the owner-operators of Fieldside, the restaurant at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. It’s billed as a “coastal steakhouse”; the menu is posted on OpenTable; and non-members are welcome.
'Harry & Meghan' Netflix mansion on the market in Montecito for $33 million
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex used the $33.5 million Mediterranean-style mansion near Santa Barbara as the setting for their six-part Netflix docuseries.
sitelinesb.com
The New Tenant of the Victor the Florist Space
••• Things are getting switched up at Victoria Court: Lonetree moved to a prominent spot across from the post office, and Palma Colectiva is taking its previous space (below). “We’ll be opening in the early spring and it will a studio space for tea ceremonies, mindfulness offerings, healing arts, and conscious retail,” says Palma’s Meredith Markworth-Pollack.
Oxnard family fighting for their lives after deadly Christmas morning fire
An Oxnard family remains devastated after a Christmas morning fire left a father dead and three others — a mother and two young children — hospitalized and fighting for their lives. Firefighters believe lit candles played a role in the deadly fire on Sunday morning. When crews arrived at the home, four people were found […]
KEYT
Kenny Loggins celebrates his home with Adam’s Angels guests and volunteers on Christmas Day
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-It's not everyday those less fortunate get to see Kenny Loggins play without a concert ticket, but those who stayed for the final performance at |Adam's Angels Christmas celebration at the Veterans Memorial Building in Santa Barbara enjoyed every minute. "To see a legend like Kenny Loggins on...
Warm temperatures brought out people to celebrate Christmas at the Oceano Dunes
Sunny skies and warm temperatures created the perfect California Christmas for many people at the Oceano Dunes.
kclu.org
Umbrella time! Rain could drench Tri-Counties through mid-week
There’s a soggy few days in the forecast for the Tri-Counties. A storm system fueled by an atmospheric river could being significant rainfall to the region. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties could see 1-3” of rain from late Monday night into Tuesday evening. Some mountain areas could really get soaked, with 2-5” of rain possible.
Horse struck and killed by car on Central Coast — sending driver to the hospital
During the crash, the horse partially entered the vehicle, the CHP said.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Restaurant Roundup: Michelin Stars Come to SB, Toma's New Owners, Reopenings and More
We are ending the year with an abundance of food news, perfect for a holiday centered on eating cookies for breakfast and constantly feeling full. We highlight the Michelin stars that arrived in our county, a mainstay Italian eatery gaining new owners, another State Street biz moves on citing irreconcilable differences, and several other openings and re-openings.
Construction splits 4.3 mile portion of 101 between Carpinteria and Ventura
Commuters and tourists driving between Santa Barbara and Ventura may have seen an increase in traffic and accidents in an area drivers are calling the 101 split. The post Construction splits 4.3 mile portion of 101 between Carpinteria and Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CHP responds to several spinouts along the Central Coast during the rain
California Highway Patrol responded to several crashes in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County as the rain began to fall Tuesday morning.
calcoastnews.com
Santa Barbara County pot grow in line to be largest in California
A Santa Barbara County cannabis farm could become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation site in California. [Pacific Coast Business Times]. Farming First Holdings obtained permitting for a 134-acre outdoor cannabis farm located near Los Alamos. Previously, Glass House Brands’ 125-acre operation in Camarillo had the potential to be the largest marijuana farm in the state.
