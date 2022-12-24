Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cape Gazette
Gary Jackson Peters, jack of all trades, veteran
Gary Jackson Peters, 85, of Lewes, formerly of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. Gary (Jack) was born in January of 1937 in Beckley, W.Va., son of the late Mamie Peters. Jack was a graduate of Wilmington High School, after which he began his career for many companies, including Borden’s, Breyers and Roadway. He also served his country honorably as a master sergeant in the Delaware Air National Guard, retiring after 25 years of service.
Wbaltv.com
Roggenart bakery to open 2 new locations in 2023
COLUMBIA, Md. — Milk, butter and eggs -- these simple and increasingly expensive food staples are the driving force behind plans by co-owners Nem Popov and Brody Tennant to expand Roggenart European Bakery, Bistro & Cafe to two more locations in greater Baltimore. The Howard County bakery chain --...
Cape Gazette
New Years Brunch is this Sunday!
Ring in 2023 at Grain On the Rocks! We’re Open New Year’s Day!. Sizzlin’ Breakfast Skillets, Garden Omelets, Sparkling Mimosas and the. Join us for our Sparkling Weekend Brunch from 10am-1pm!. We proudly serve Lewes Coffee! ☀️. See you soon!. Weekend Brunch 10am-1pm We do not...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: $690,000 Multi-Match Jackpot-Winning Ticket Sold in Mount Airy
(As part of our reporting on news in Montgomery County and surrounding communities we sometimes come across happenings, new restaurant brands, and other businesses entering or expanding the wider D.C. Metropolitan area or other areas nearby. While they may not be in Montgomery County, we believe some readers might find this kind of news interesting.)
Cape Gazette
Hockey 4 Haxton Scholarship Tourney
Thank you to all who worked to make a successful day in memory of Amanda Haxton at the H4H indoor tourney raising funds for the H4H scholarships and for the Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, DE on Saturday, December 17, 2022, on the turf at Cape Henlopen High School’s Champions Stadium. Thank you to all the teams (10) and individuals (approximately 130) that expended their energy playing in the games. A special thank you to our volunteer umpires who gave their time to make sure the games were played safely: Peyton Moore, Sam Swift, Mycah Smith, Beth Conaway, Jessica Rybicki, Stacie Spicer, Madi Irwin, Jacki Dmiterchik, and Ike Eisenhour. And thanks to the volunteers who manned registration (Stephanie Brown), the score clock (Megan and Dan Smith), music mixer and announcer/timer (Tim Moore), and photographers: Dan Smith and Eric Gooch, and all the others that donated their time for the success of this day. Apologies to any I have missed in the above list.
Cape Gazette
Evelyn A. Jacobs, devoted to family, church
Evelyn A. Jacobs, 97, of Lewes, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. She was born Sept. 20, 1925, in Thomasville, Pa., daughter of the late Charles and Estelle Meyers Lucabaugh. Evelyn was a retail sales associate for Strawbridge and Clothier Department Store. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Evelyn was a classic homemaker who loved to cook and prepare for the holidays. She was a longtime member of Cherry Hill United Methodist Church, Cherry Hill, Md. Evelyn enjoyed the outdoors and shopping trips.
Cape Gazette
NEW Cake Pops at Lewes Coffee!
Enjoy our delicious freshly brewed lattes and more - only the Lewes Coffee Company!. Conveniently located at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal • Also available for Online Order n’ Pick up • order.lewescoffee.com/. ⇒ Lewes Coffee co. Morning Checklist. Wake up. Grab a Hot Chocolate and a...
Cape Gazette
Surprising a Penny Lane customer with a gift
A unique Beer, Wine & Liquor Shop featuring local spirits. Located in Penny Lane Mall, which runs between the first block of Rehoboth Ave and Wilmington Ave.
Cape Gazette
Beach Babies to open Milford location Jan. 3
Beach Babies Child Care held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location set to open full time Monday, Jan. 3, at 6251 Radian Circle, Milford. Beach Babies is licensed to care for 214 children at the new site, and can now care for more than 700 children across the state, at its locations in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach and Townsend.
Cape Gazette
Local sailor completes fall campaign
Local junior sailor Alden Durrell of Rehoboth Beach wrapped up his 2022 fall sailing campaign with Annapolis Yacht Club’s Optimist Racing Team and Proteus Yatcht Club of Lewes. AYC recently recruited Arthur Blodgett, formerly of the Lauderdale Yatcht Club, to coach the AYC Optimist Racing Team. Blodgett is one...
Cape Gazette
Thongchoth Sayarath Bouaphakeo, hardworking, respected man
Thongchoth Sayarath Bouaphakeo, 80, of West Fenwick Selbyville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. He was born Feb. 18, 1942, in Nakok, Laos, son of Thongsai Sayarath Bouaphakeo and Bounma Sayarath Bouaphakeo. Thongchoth and his family immigrated to the United States in 1980 to start a new life in America.
Cape Gazette
Community Briefs 12/28/22
Draper Foundation donates $2K to Clothing Our Kids. The Bless Our Children campaign run by Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation Inc. recently donated $2,000 to Clothing Our Kids. To provide appropriate school attire for children in need at Sussex County’s 10 Head Start programs, 34 elementary schools and 10 middle schools, Clothing Our Kids relies on the continuous kindness of its many donors throughout the community.
Baltimore woman wins second-highest prize from 'Lady Luck' scratch-off
A Baltimore woman has won $250,000 thanks to the 'Lady Luck' scratch-off ticket. The prize is the second-highest from the scratcher.
Cape Gazette
We gave customers at Crooked Hammock Brewery a special treat
Brewpub serving diverse American fare in an airy space with a coastal vibe, a patio & live music. Grab a beer, and hop in a Hammock. Take a break, make lasting memories, and enjoy the ride!. 36707 Crooked Hammock Way. Lewes.
Three Popular Dinner Spots in Pocomoke, MD
Whether you're going on a date for two or a big family outing, Pocomoke City is home to some superb local restaurants that would be happy to accommodate you. Here are three popular dinner spots in Pocomoke where you can get a delicious, satisfying meal.
Cape Gazette
Gifting a local shopper at Heidi Lowe
The Heidi Lowe Gallery exhibits works by owner Heidi Lowe and numerous artists from around the world. They specialize in designing and creating custom jewelry pieces and also offer a variety of metalsmithing and jewelry classes, taught by Heidi Lowe. 17522 Ward Avenue. Lewes.
Cape Gazette
We delighted shoppers at Light House of Lewes
26 Ocean Gallery is an art gallery featuring vintage items, jewelry, handmade items, local art, antiques, handmade soaps and candles, home and garden items, collectibles, nautical items, furniture, gifts and much more. 16759 Coastal Highway. Lewes.
Cape Gazette
Margo Sue Slabonik, devoted teacher
Margo Sue Slabonik, 60, of Millsboro, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at her home. She was born July 9, 1962, in Hanover, Pa., daughter of the late Curvin and Ida (Sellers) Smith. Margo was a graduate of Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pa., and received her master's degree from...
Cape Gazette
Gary Edward Carpenter, retired deacon
Gary Edward Carpenter, age 81, of Milton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Wilmington. He was born in Bridgeport, Conn., son of the late Hubert and Viola (Hurlburt) Carpenter. Gary was raised in Black Rock. He graduated from Black Rock School, Bassick High...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County man is Maryland’s newest Powerball millionaire
CATONSVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County man who enjoys playing many of the Maryland Lottery’s games and indulges in them often was chasing the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on November 7 when a lucky ticket came his way. Although the Catonsville resident missed the massive jackpot by one number,...
