Mystery Plant: Holiday fruit perfect for flavorful punch

So there I was, again, wandering down the aisles of my nearby (two blocks away) tienda. It’s called “Super Acapulco”, and they have just about everything you could want in a Latin American grocery store.

In this place, I seem always to spend most of my time in the produce section. This time, it being near Christmas, there was something new.

One of the vegetable bins contained these fruits, conspicuously bright gold-orange, and speckled, shaped like little plump apples.

Technically, this fruit is similar to an apple. It’s called a “pome,” structurally akin to apples, pears, quince and found only in members of the rose family.

This fruit comes from a small tree native to the highlands of central Mexico and Guatemala. It is, in fact, a species of hawthorn.

Our Mexican hawthorn is of seasonal interest in Central America, because the ripe fruits are an important ingredient in winter and especially Christmastime, as an ingredient in a wonderful hot punch, or ponche navideño.

By the way, the English word “punch” probably came from their early colonial interests, in India. It seems that they had a hot drink made from water, sugar, fruits, spices, and citrus juice. About five ingredients and “punch” is derived from a Hindi word for “five.”

Although our mysterious fruit is perfectly edible raw, it is best used as a cooked ingredient. I figured that cooking these fruits into a punch might be fun and maybe even easy. I was right on both counts.

I cut these things up, washed but without peeling, and dug the seeds out.

Then I chopped up a big apple, again without peeling, and added the fruits to a pot of simmering water. Next, about 2 cups of brown sugar, some cloves, a sliced lemon and a handful each of raisins, dried cranberries, dried hibiscus flowers, along with a bit of allspice and several cinnamon sticks.

It simmered and simmered for an hour or so, rendering a fantastic holiday fragrance, and more importantly, a dark, almost syrupy brew. Strain it all out, and serve it hot, along with some of the cooked fruit, in your favorite mug. Felices celebraciones!

(Answer: “Tejocote”, “Mexican hawthorn,” Crataegus mexicana)