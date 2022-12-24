ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Weather-related closures and cancellations

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
The Batavian
 5 days ago

New closers and cancellations are being announced.  For the previous list, click here . Email your closures and cancellations to news@thebatavian.com

  • Empire Tractor is closed today
  • Northgate Church to cancel Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Services Scheduled services that were to take place on Saturday and Sunday at Northgate Church (8160 Bank Street Road) and Arbor House (350 Bank St) have been canceled due to travel bans and current weather conditions. There will be an online service available beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday. To view the online service, visit northgatefmc.com or Facebook.com/northgatefmc
  • Batavia First Presbyterian Church . With the continued storm and travel ban in our county, we have made the decision to cancel in-person worship and go to an online option. The online Christmas worship will go live at 7 pm today, December 24. It will have a mix of prayers, readings, and music. Here is the link to use: https://www.facebook.com/fpcbatavia/videos/ .
  • The East Bethany Presbyterian Church Candlelight Service scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. is canceled.
  • Services at St. Padre Pio Parish are canceled tonight and tomorrow.
  • Byron Presbyterian Church has canceled tonight's and tomorrow's services.
  • All Christmas masses canceled at Resurrection Parish
  • Buffalo Niagara International Airport is closed until 11 a.m. Monday.
  • St. Paul's UCC Attica has canceled Christmas Eve services at 11 p.m. tonight.

newyorkupstate.com

Christmas Blizzard 2022 snowfall totals: See who got more than 4 feet (list)

Buffalo, N.Y. — Another blizzard has buried parts of western and Central New York over the Christmas holiday. But just how much snow fell? And who saw the most snow?. The Buffalo Niagara International Airport — which closed Friday due to “hazardous weather conditions” and will remain closed through 11 a.m. Wednesday — has had more snow fall in the last three days than anywhere else in the state, according to the National Weather Service.
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

Tow truck operators: The unsung heroes of clearing traffic and getting travelers back on the road

Tow truck operators don't get a lot of media attention.  They show up at an accident scene and might get in a few news photos as they hook up disabled vehicles to haul away, but they never get credit for helping to clear the roadway so traffic can flow again. During Winter Storm Elliott, the county's tow truck operators were as essential as anybody else in getting people back on the road, and for saving stranded motorists.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Stranded travelers offered a warm home and holiday hospitality by Oakfield couple

It took a few days for Thera Sanchez to process her holiday weekend before she felt able to describe it. After all, she and partner Pavel Belov hadn't expected events to unfold quite as they did since the unrelenting storm blew in Friday and hovered over their Oakfield residence and nearby roadways. While they remained at home, hundreds of motorists were trying to navigate unknown territory after being moved off the Thruway Friday.
OAKFIELD, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Winter storm death toll climbs to 25 in Erie County

Erie County remains paralyzed on Monday from a massive winter storm that brought up to 4 feet of snow. County Executive Mark Poloncarz says that in addition to 13 confirmed deaths on Sunday, the Erie County Department of Health Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed an additional 12 deaths, bringing the total for the blizzard to 25 deaths countywide. The National Weather Service says Erie County remains under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 pm Tuesday. Lake effect snow will produce additional accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The New York State Thruway remains closed in both directions from Exit 46 to the Pennsylvania state line. As of 7 am Monday, a driving ban is still in effect for the cities of Buffalo and Lackawanna and the towns of Amherst, Cheektowaga, Clarence, Evans, Hamburg, Orchard Park and West Seneca. It has been lifted for all other towns in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Winter Storm Warning Continues as Lake Effect Band Moves into Chautauqua County

A band of heavy lake effect snow that pummeled the Buffalo area for the last two days began drifting south Saturday night and is now impacting northern Chautauqua County and southern Erie County. Meteorologist Tony Ansuini with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says snowfall rates as high as two to three inches per hour are occurring within the band, producing low visibilities...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WBEN 930AM

7 confirmed deaths from blizzard

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the death toll has increased to seven in the pre-Christmas blizzard. He fears there could be more fatalities as crews get to more people stranded in cars.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Semi-truck snags wires on School Street, Batavia

A semi-truck has reportedly taken down wires in the area of 17 School St., Batavia. The driver is still in the truck. UPDATE 1:59 p.m.: National Grid and phone company requested to the scene. UPDATE 2:12 p.m.: No electrical lines. "National Grid is not involved. Lots of phone lines and...
BATAVIA, NY
AccuWeather

Ice castles emerge from Buffalo blizzard

An intense freezing spray transformed lakefront buildings into icy fortresses as a powerful bomb cyclone blasted western New York in the days before Christmas. A spectacular phenomenon was showcased along the shores of Lake Erie over the weekend as a blizzard with howling winds and extreme cold impacted the area.
HAMBURG, NY
News 8 WROC

Winter storm: Stay inside and brace for the worst

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A dangerous winter storm is bringing high winds and low temperatures throughout Western New York Friday. So far, more than 30,000 homes and businesses in the Rochester region are without power. Monroe County and City of Rochester officials gathered Friday evening, telling the public to stay inside and brace for the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
The Batavian

Gratitude aplenty during brutal winter storm

There have been so many donated items of homemade and restaurant foods, grocery store staples, blankets, cots and beverages, that the list is exceeding more than two dozen. While some people, in particular, may have been mentioned in news articles, the city and county plan to issue a public thank-you to all of the generous donors when Storm Elliott has finally made his exit from Genesee County, City Manager Rachael Tabelski said Saturday. 
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Reader storm photos for Saturday

As of 7 a.m., Ken Lauer says Route 33 is pretty much blocked by some tractor-trailers.  Route 77 seems OK "but you gotta be nuts to be driving," he says. "Too much blowing to estimate snowfall, but drifts are two to four feet.  Crosby on the corner is open.  I’m at the bakery if someone needs warmth and a hot beverage.  Looks like Santa Amazon is in need of Rudolph and some large tow trucks."
BATAVIA, NY
