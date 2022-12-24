The Eagle's 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 6: Texas A&M men's basketball team makes NIT run to New York

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M women's basketball team to open SEC play against No. 1 South Carolina
The motto for the Texas A&M women’s basketball team this year is “becoming.”. The Aggies are launching a new era under first-year head coach Joni Taylor, who has to revive a program that’s fallen quickly from the national spotlight. A&M had its string of 15 straight NCAA tournament appearances end last season after tying for 12th place in the Southeastern Conference and losing in the first round of the SEC tournament to finish with the program’s first losing season since 2003-04.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle's 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 4: A&M's Gary Blair retires
Editor’s note: The final season by former Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair is The Eagle’s No. 4 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M corrects nagging errors in 64-52 win over Northwestern State
Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams’ postgame message was simple: dance to Bruno Mars’ “Treasure” and pray. After a rough start to the game, the final 30 minutes of play from the Aggies in a 64-52 victory over Northwestern State was a model for how Williams wants his team to move forward.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Sister of late A&M student Tanner Hoang commits to play soccer for Aggies
Emma Hoang wanted to honor her late brother, Tanner Hoang. The junior at Flower Mound High School did so Monday by committing to play soccer at Texas A&M, where her brother attended before he was found dead Saturday afternoon in Austin. “After much thought and prayer, I am blessed to...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Jaeden McMillin reaches milestone as College Station's run at Aggieland Invitational ends
The outcomes of Wednesday’s games at the Aggieland invitational didn’t go the way that College Station head coach DeAnna Doles wanted, but it was still a historic day for the Lady Cougar basketball team. Senior Jaeden McMillin reached 1,500 career points during College Station’s first game of the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 5: Pryor leads Cougars to title game in year one
Editor’s note: College Station’s return to the Class 5A Division I high school football state championship game is The Eagle’s No. 5 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan girls comeback bid falls short as Vikings fall to 1-1 in Aggieland Invitational
Despite a late-rally attempt, the Bryan Vikings girls basketball team fell to Rockwall 50-49 in second-round action of the Aggieland Invitational on Tuesday at Viking Gym. “They made a few more plays than us and had a good enough cushion to hold on to the lead at the end,” Bryan head coach Chris Jones said. “They were very disciplined and took care of the ball. And I mean they made the plays they needed to make down the stretch of the game.”
KBTX.com
Madisonville tops Marlin in Aggieland Invitational opener 48-19
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Lady Mustangs won their Aggieland Invitational Division II opener over Marlin 48-19 Tuesday morning at Viking Gym II. Makayla Ford led the Lady Mustangs with 14 points while Ke’Meyreual Wheaton tossed in 10 points, and Olivia Brooks contributed 9 points. Madisonville was unable...
KBTX.com
Plane makes emergency landing in field near A&M Health Science Center
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The pilot of a small aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon in a field near the Texas A&M University Health Science Center. The Health Science Center is located along Highway 47 near Easterwood Airport in College Station. The plane landed in...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 4: Brazos County suffered from extreme drought, heat
Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Record heat and drought conditions is The Eagle’s No. 4 story in 2022. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in Saturday’s edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Tuesday, Dec. 27
There are plenty of options to ring out the old and ring in the new in the Bryan-College Station area on New Year’s Eve this Saturday night. The Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, Hurricane Harry’s, BigShots Golf Aggieland, 5 Knocks Speakeasy, The 101, BCS Axe House and Hershel’s at the Stella Hotel are all among the establishments hosting New Year’s celebrations.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 29
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (14) updates to this series since Updated 26 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bryan. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
KBTX.com
Brazos County VFW Post 4692 holding ‘Casino Royale Night’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County VFW Post 4692 is giving everyone a chance to win big this New Year’s Eve. Organizers are holding a Casino Royale Night fundraiser to raise money to continue helping Brazos Valley veterans and their families. “We have veterans asking us for help all...
KBTX.com
Brazos County conducting feasibility study on old Bryan ISD administration building
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County is getting ready to review the worth of Bryan ISD’s old administration building located at 101 N. Texas Avenue. The county purchased the property for around $2.8 million. They will conduct a feasibility study and want to know if the building is safe to use and if it’s worth modifying and repairing and seeing what the needs of Brazos County are.
Big Smiles As No Kids Allowed At This Adults Only TX Water Park
NO KIDS ARE ALLOWED AT THIS TEXAS WATER PARK and we are HERE FOR IT!. After the Christmas I had with all four of my kids, I am READY FOR SOME ALONE TIME! Well, alone time with my hubby!. Can't wait until summertime at The Cove!. NO KIDS ARE ALLOWED...
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office: Murder suspect located, arrested in Columbus, Texas
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – Law enforcement agencies arrested murder suspect Ricardo Quinones, 38, on Tuesday afternoon in Columbus, Texas. At approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sgt. Randy Thumann received information from DPS Trooper Landon Rabun about a possible murder suspect traveling on I-10 eastbound in Fayette County. Thumann then notified the Austin County Sheriff’s Office, Westside HIDTA taskforce and the...
KBTX.com
Fire near Kurten destroys workshop used for construction business
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fire on Monday evening destroyed a workshop that’s used for a private construction business. The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. on property in the 11000 block of Clear Lake Road south of Kurten in northeast Brazos County. It’s unclear what started...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County seeing higher flu numbers than normal
It’s been an active flu season across the country and Brazos County has been no different, according to an official from the Brazos County Health District. As of Dec. 17, there had been 713 flu cases reported in Brazos County in December and Health District officials expected that number to rise following the holidays. As of Dec. 7, there had been 1,826 flu cases in Brazos County this year. In 2021, there were 1,361 flu cases in the county, according to the Health District’s website.
Comments / 0