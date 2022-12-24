JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Huge icicles were cascading down the side of a senior living home in Joliet.The city said it's the result of burst pipes, a fear all too familiar for home and business owners as the big thaw begins.CBS 2's Sara Machi went to the facility to check it out.A crew came in with a cherry picker basket hammering the icicles into smaller pieces until they fell away.The front door was blocked off with signs directing people to use another entrance. CBS 2 spoke to some folks who said they've been through one issue after another because of...

JOLIET, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO