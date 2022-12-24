Read full article on original website
Candle possible cause of early morning apartment fire in Ottawa
OTTAWA – An early morning fire in an apartment in Ottawa may have been caused by a candle. The Ottawa Fire Department were called just before 1 AM Tuesday to a building in the 2100 block of Somerset Drive and found heavy fire in an upstairs apartment. Multiple agencies were summoned to the scene and no injuries were reported. The Ottawa Fire Department investigators say the origin of the fire appears to be from a candle in a bedroom.
Victims of Christmas Eve Ottawa fire identified
OTTAWA – The mother and child who died in the fire on Christmas Eve in Ottawa have been identified. The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office say that 44-year-old Arthelia M. Brewer and her daughter, 3-year-old Melani A. Embry were found after the fire broke out in the 1500 block of Sycamore Street. A third resident, a teenage male who escaped the blaze, was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries and smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but according to Ottawa Fire Chief Brian Bressner, appears to be accidental in nature.
One person hurt in vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Oswego
Oswego police say one person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash Tuesday afternoon in the area of Douglas Road and Route 30. Police were told by a witness that the pedestrian ran out into traffic and that the vehicle did not...
Mother, 3-year-old daughter dead in Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa; teen hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mother and her 3-year-old daughter are dead, and a teenage boy is in the hospital, after a fire in the early morning on Christmas Eve in far LaSalle County. Around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, Ottawa firefighters responded to a report of people trapped in a fire in a two-unit apartment building in the 1500 block of Sycamore Street, according to the Ottawa Fire Department.
Christmas Eve Fire Displaces Family From Home In Naperville
NAPERVILLE, IL — A Naperville family was displaced from their home after a fire broke out in the basement early Christmas Eve. Fire crews were called to the 800 block of Plainfield-Naperville Road around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a basement fire. Prior to their arrival, the residents had gotten out of the home safely.
LaSalle Sheriff Blotter
If you have had a few, it doesn't matter if your car is moving or standing still in a parking lot. Just after 6PM on Monday, 34 year old Charles Uphouse of Streator was arrested for allegedly sitting in his car in park with a Blood Alcohol Level above .08.
Coroner identifies victim of Christmas day crash
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Coroner has identified the victim of a deadly crash on Interstate 74 near Carlock on Christmas day. According to a press release, 71-year-old Herbert Vance Rich III of Wallace, North Carolina, died from multiple blunt injuries caused during a single-vehicle crash.
Two Persons Sent to the Hospital Following Two Car Collision
On Friday afternoon, Ogle County Deputies along with Polo Fire and EMS responded to the 3200 block of North Illinois Route 26, in response to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After an investigation, it was learned that that a Dodge van, driven by 33-year-old Tiffany Dales of Forreston was southbound...
Huge icicles hang from Joliet senior living home after pipe bursts
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Huge icicles were cascading down the side of a senior living home in Joliet.The city said it's the result of burst pipes, a fear all too familiar for home and business owners as the big thaw begins.CBS 2's Sara Machi went to the facility to check it out.A crew came in with a cherry picker basket hammering the icicles into smaller pieces until they fell away.The front door was blocked off with signs directing people to use another entrance. CBS 2 spoke to some folks who said they've been through one issue after another because of...
Missing Elderly Princeton Man Passes Away
An unfortunate end to a missing person's case in Princeton. Late Saturday night, the Princeton Police Department announced they were calling off the search for 92-year-old John Atkinson. The announcement went on to mention keeping Atkinson's family in your prayers as they grieve the loss of a loved one and that privacy for the family was being requested as they work through their grief. The Illinois State Police confirmed Atkinson had been located when they canceled an alert for an endangered missing person.
Ottawa Man Moves Closer to Trial in Attempted Robbery, Stolen Car Case
An Ottawa man who allegedly committed multiple felonies over a few days is one step closer to trial. Eugene Orvis was back in an Ottawa courtroom Thursday. Orvis was arrested back in April for his roles in an alleged attempted robbery and stolen car from the Circle K on Columbus Street. The 45-year old's appearance Thursday was a routine trial date before his final pretrial hearing next month.
FOP Starved Rock Lodge serves local officers
LaSALLE – The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Starved Rock Lodge 338 was officially organized on Nov. 22, and offers advocacy, support and fraternal benefits for active duty and retired law enforcement officers in the LaSalle and Bureau county areas. “We are pleased and honored to be part...
Frozen, bursting pipes cause business closings in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - On the heels of sub-zero temperatures and a winter storm, frozen pipes burst across the area at several local businesses, causing closures and repairs. Miss Vickies South in Morton is one of those businesses, now forced to close its doors. Owner Vickie Shipman says a pipe burst during the recent winter storm, causing flooding across the entire restaurant. Fans are now drying out the floor, and the kitchen lights above the grill are still filled with water.
Hennepin Man Facing Drug Charges In Two Counties
While out on bond on a heroin dealing charge in La Salle County, a Hennepin man has picked up an additional drug charge in Bureau County. Forty-year-old Justin Hash was jailed on a warrant last Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance. According to Bureau County jail records, he remains behind bars in Princeton.
Animals die during barn fire in North Peoria area
PEORIA, Ill. – No people are injured, but a number of animals are dead following a barn fire in the North Peoria area. That’s according to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, who says crews from Chillicothe and four other departments responded to the barn on North Kenneth Street, not far from Dean Street and Galena Road, at 12:49 P.M. Thursday.
Popular Peoria bar announces relocation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The arcade and beer spot 8-bit is promising more games and more beer at their new location. In a Facebook post on Dec 5, 8-Bit said they’re moving next door to the old Tannin and Hops location but did not mention when they would be moving. In an attached photo there was a sign stating a public hearing for the liquor license for the location would be on Jan 3.
