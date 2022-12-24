Read full article on original website
kclu.org
Prosecutors say too much time has passed to prosecute abuse allegations at Ventura County school
Ventura County prosecutors say criminal charges won’t be pursued in connection with an investigation into a string of sexual abuse allegations involving a renowned private school. In August 2021, Thatcher School officials notified the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office there were allegations of abuse at the Ojai Valley school dating...
Horse struck and killed by car on Central Coast — sending driver to the hospital
During the crash, the horse partially entered the vehicle, the CHP said.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Five Arrested in Ventura County Drug Sting
Nature of Incident: Drug Trafficking Organization Arrests. Report Number: RB #22-152675, RB #22-168281, RB #22-169959. Location: US Highway 101 at Camarillo Springs Road, Camarillo, 400 Block West Ventura Boulevard, Camarillo, 800 Block of Westlake Boulevard, Westlake. Date & Time: December 21, 2022 @ 1440 hours. Unit(s) Responsible: Ventura County Sheriff’s...
oxnardpd.org
NEWS RELEASE: Man Stabbed During Fight, Dies in Oxnard
VICTIM: Male, Hispanic, 50 Years Old, Oxnard Resident (Name Withheld Pending Family Notification) On December 26, 2022, at about 2:45 P.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a fight in the 300 block of West Fifth Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 50 year old male subject, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived, began life-saving measures and transported the male to the Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, once at the hospital the male victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
kclu.org
Man fatally stabbed in Ventura County
It started as a 911 call about a fight. But, Oxnard police say when they arrived at the scene Monday afternoon, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. It happened just before 3 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of West Third Street. Emergency medical personnel started life saving measures, and took the stabbing victim to the Ventura County Medical Center. But, the 50-year-old man died a short time later.
Pursuit suspect leads police chase from Orange County to DTLA
A vehicle reported stolen in Orange County Monday night led police and the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit from the city of Orange to downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.The pursuit entered Los Angeles County about 11:50 p.m. Monday on the northbound 405 Freeway and during the course of an hour wound up to the Altadena area via the 110 Freeway, the 210 Freeway and surface streets, according to the California Highway Patrol Officer.A spike strip flattened one tire and eventually ended the pursuit at San Pedro and 1st streets downtown, the CHP said. The suspect was taken into custody.The driver was wanted for allegedly stealing the minivan involved in the pursuit.
kvta.com
"Wedding Room" At Ventura County Government Center To Be Named After Mark Lunn
(Photo courtesy County of Ventura) Ventura County Clerk-Recorder, and Registrar of Voters Mark Lunn will be honored Thursday for his more than half century of public service. Lunn is retiring after several decades in both law enforcement and then as Ventura County Clerk-Recorder, Registrar of Voters. That position, by the...
vidanewspaper.com
Shooting victim from Oxnard survived
A 45-year-old Oxnard man was hospitalized after a shooting late Friday morning, authorities said. The gunshot victim was reported around 10:55 a.m. in the 100 block of Campton Drive, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The block is south of First Street in the Colonia area. Officers found the man...
1 Mortally Wounded in a Metro Platform Shooting in Historic South Central
Historic South Central, Los Angeles, CA: An unknown victim was found mortally wounded in a shooting at the Metro platform located on the 2400 block of South Flower Street in the Historic South Central neighborhood of Los Angeles at approximately 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Los Angeles Police Department Metro...
1 Killed in Solo Vehicle Fiery Crash into Tree
Ventura, Ventura County, CA: One person was found deceased inside a vehicle after a fiery crash into a tree in the city of Ventura early Sunday morning, Dec. 25. California Highway Patrol Ventura officers responded to a 3:50 a.m. call of a single-vehicle crash with fire on northbound Wells Road to eastbound SR-126 on-ramp.
Oxnard family fighting for their lives after deadly Christmas morning fire
An Oxnard family remains devastated after a Christmas morning fire left a father dead and three others — a mother and two young children — hospitalized and fighting for their lives. Firefighters believe lit candles played a role in the deadly fire on Sunday morning. When crews arrived at the home, four people were found […]
signalscv.com
Deputies preventively detain man poised to jump off bridge
A man was reportedly attempting to jump off a bridge in Santa Clarita on Tuesday morning, but Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were able to take him into their care, sheriff’s officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station,...
kvta.com
Ventura County Firefighters Rescue Fallen Horse
(Photos courtesy VCFD PIO) Ventura County firefighters rescued a fallen horse Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported shortly before 1 PM in the 1200 block of Nonchalant Drive in Simi Valley. 28-year-old Murphy had fallen into a shallow culvert and was unable to get back up. The fire department's Urban...
Two Weeks Later, Detectives Continue Search For Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Two weeks after she was initially reported missing, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Missing Persons Unit detectives continue to search for missing Santa Clarita woman Johanna Swanson. Swanson was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 on the 25000 block of Silver Aspen Way, according to LASD reports. She is 5’04”, ...
kvta.com
First System Brings Modest Amount Of Rain To Ventura County
This was the first of what could be several systems. Wednesday will be a break in the action. Initial rainfall totals were modest but welcome. The amount of rain through Wednesday morning as of 4 AM ranged between .50 to 1.00 with most areas receiving about two-thirds of an inch.
1 Dies in Oxnard House Fire, Others Injured
Oxnard, Ventura County, CA: One person died at the scene of a house fire early Sunday morning, Dec. 25, in the city of Oxnard. Oxnard City Fire Department crews responded to a call of a house fire on the 1300 block of Guava Street around 3:00 a.m. When crews arrived...
kclu.org
First in trio of storms drops significant rain in parts of Tri-Counties
The first in a trio of storm systems to hit the Tri-Counties dropped one to two inches of rain in the region, with more expected before New Year’s Day. San Luis Obispo had 1.7” of rain, and Arroyo Grande had 1.8”. In Santa Barbara County, Solvang recorded...
kvta.com
Steady, Gentle Rain Arrives In Ventura County
This first of what could be several systems will spend the night and should clear out by daybreak Wednesday. Initial rainfall totals should be between a half and 1 inch along the coast and valleys with 1-2 inches in the foothills and mountains, maybe more. Another weaker system is expected...
signalscv.com
Saugus man arrested on suspicion of stealing from Walmart
A Saugus man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of grand theft of approximately $965 worth of merchandise from the Stevenson Ranch Walmart, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call for service regarding stolen merchandise at the Stevenson Ranch Walmart around 11:15 a.m. on...
1 Killed in Crash Down Embankment; Trapped Driver Extricated, Airlifted from Scene
Simi Valley, Ventura County, CA: A crash down an embankment left one dead and the driver trapped in need of rescue Sunday evening. California Highway Patrol Moorpark officers and Ventura County Fire Crews responded to reports of a solo vehicle crash on Santa Susana Pass Road just east of Box Canyon Road around 6:30 p.m., Dec. 25, in the city of Simi Valley.
