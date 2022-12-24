Read full article on original website
Stretch of sub-freezing temperatures ends today!
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Temperatures are running 20° to 25° warmer out the door this morning as compared to yesterday. That means early morning temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 20s across central Illinois. Partly cloudy skies and breezy winds out of the south will warm temperatures well above the freezing mark today, with afternoon highs forecast to top out in the low to mid 40s area-wide. Southerly gusts will reach speeds of 30 to 35 mph.
Finally above freezing today, near 50° tomorrow
We finally made it above freezing Wednesday morning, and that is the first time we have seen temperatures this warm since December 15th, nearly two weeks ago. Rockford spent 306 consecutive hours below that freezing mark. We are already above that mark and only get warmer from here. High temperatures...
12 consecutive days below freezing level, but a warmup coming
We’ve had 12 consecutive days below 32 degrees, the last time the temperature was above that was on December 15th! The last four days were below even 20 degrees. We did manage to reach that today though and we’ll be back to above freezing level tomorrow!. Temperatures made...
Warmer weather on the way for the Stateline
It’s another cold day across the Stateline but at least temperature warmed into the mid-teens, more than they have the last few days. Wind chills are still in the single digits though making it feel very chilly out there. As of 4:00pm, temperatures are still in the mid-teens Statelinewide but wind chills are already down to the single digits in Galena, Monroe, Janesville, Sterling, and Rochelle.
▶️ VIDEO: Lakeside shop in Wisconsin covered in ice after winds, freezing temps
A Wisconsin shop along Lake Michigan is frozen solid after a massive storm that has walloped much of the United States. The small shop, Simply Scandinavian, in Gills Rock along Green Bay on Lake Michigan, is covered in ice after high winds starting on December 23 caused huge waves that covered it in water.
First Alert Weather: Pulling out of the “Deep Freeze” before the New Year arrives
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As our prolonged period of colder weather continues to slowly move out, expect wind chills and temps to steadily improve throughout the next few days, with below normal temps being replaced by above normal temps by Wednesday. Warmer weather returns for the beginning of this week...
Rockford snow park's opening day delayed
The Rockford Park District was forced to delay the opening day of a popular winter attraction. The Rockford Park District was forced to delay the opening day of a popular winter attraction. How will Illinois’ minimum wage increase affect Rockford …. The new year is right around the corner,...
Dangerous Wind Chill Forecast For This Morning
Forecasters are warning of dangerous wind chill in southern Wisconsin. Wind chill temperatures could drop to 25 degrees-below-zero this morning. The winds should ease up later in the day, and some snow is expected tonight. Temperatures are expected to warm up back into the 40s by Thursday, and Madison should start off the new year with mild temperatures.
Round of accumulating snow on the way Sunday night into Monday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fast-moving storm system will bring a period of snow to eastern Iowa, causing the potential for renewed slick roadways. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the area. Check here for the latest winter weather alerts. A storm system will move...
NW Indiana Sees More Than 153 Crashes, 83 Slide Offs During Winter Storm
A powerful winter storm bringing dangerously low wind chills, powerful winds, icy roads and snow that barreled through multiple states, including Illinois and Indiana, left travelers scrambling at airports as hundreds of flights were canceled, and motorists braving dangerous, icy roads. Friday, while a winter storm warning went into effect...
More accumulating snow coming on Christmas Day
Have you had enough snow yet? Get ready for more ... on Christmas Day. According to the National Weather Service, there is a medium chance for accumulating snow in the Twin Cities on Sunday, while there's a high likelihood for snow on the order of at least 1-3 inches from western into south-central Minnesota.
NWS warns of ‘unusually hazardous travel conditions’ for morning commute due to expected snow in Chicago area
The National Weather Service says that light snow is expected to fall overnight into Monday and cause slippery travel conditions for the morning commute in northern Illinois. A special weather statement and hazardous weather outlook were issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) Sunday afternoon. The alerts cover all of...
Another Coating of Snow For SE Minnesota This Evening
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Snow is expected later today across southern Minnesota and northeast Iowa. The National Weather Service is predicting up to 3 inches of new snow could accumulate in the region starting in the late afternoon and ending early Monday. The latest forecast for Rochester calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow by midnight.
Woman who died after falling into Rock River identified as UW Health doctor
The person who died after falling into the Rock River last Friday has been identified as a UW Health doctor. Woman who died after falling into Rock River identified …. The person who died after falling into the Rock River last Friday has been identified as a UW Health doctor.
Christmas Clipper: Another Storm to Bring More Snow to Central Illinois Christmas Night
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — While strong winds and frigid temperatures continue to batter Central Illinois, we’re already keeping an eye on the next storm system which will bring another round of accumulating snow to Central Illinois Christmas night. Key Takeaways. Snow develops Sunday evening and wraps up during...
Machesney Park firefighter dies
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The North Park Fire Protection District announced the passing of one of its firefighters on Christmas Day. Brian “Tater” Rehnberg passed away. Details on his passing were not provided. “It is with a heavy heart that the North Park Fire Protection District announces the passing of Firefighter/Engineer Brian ‘“’Tater’ Rehnberg. […]
Stores packed with after-Christmas shoppers
The day after Christmas was a big shopping day in the Rockford area. Because Christmas fell on a Sunday this year, many Stateline workers had Monday off, which means they had extra time to hit the stores. Stores packed with after-Christmas shoppers. The day after Christmas was a big shopping...
Possible COVID-19 surge causing concerns
Everyone getting together for the holidays has health officials concerned about a major surge in COVID-19 cases. Everyone getting together for the holidays has health officials concerned about a major surge in COVID-19 cases. Lake Michigan waves freeze Wisconsin shop. The frigid cold that the stateline gas been experiencing is...
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver some winter fun for the entire family. The Best Snow Tubing Hills in Wisconsin. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground,...
Should I warm up my car every few hours in cold weather?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thursday’s strong frontal passage brought us from bitterly cold to “why do I live here” type cold as the anticipated Arctic blast was able to settle in. There will be little relief Friday night as winds remain in the 30-40 mph range. Wind chill values as of this writing are sitting in […]
