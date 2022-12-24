ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogle County, IL

25newsnow.com

Stretch of sub-freezing temperatures ends today!

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Temperatures are running 20° to 25° warmer out the door this morning as compared to yesterday. That means early morning temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 20s across central Illinois. Partly cloudy skies and breezy winds out of the south will warm temperatures well above the freezing mark today, with afternoon highs forecast to top out in the low to mid 40s area-wide. Southerly gusts will reach speeds of 30 to 35 mph.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Finally above freezing today, near 50° tomorrow

We finally made it above freezing Wednesday morning, and that is the first time we have seen temperatures this warm since December 15th, nearly two weeks ago. Rockford spent 306 consecutive hours below that freezing mark. We are already above that mark and only get warmer from here. High temperatures...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

12 consecutive days below freezing level, but a warmup coming

We’ve had 12 consecutive days below 32 degrees, the last time the temperature was above that was on December 15th! The last four days were below even 20 degrees. We did manage to reach that today though and we’ll be back to above freezing level tomorrow!. Temperatures made...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Warmer weather on the way for the Stateline

It’s another cold day across the Stateline but at least temperature warmed into the mid-teens, more than they have the last few days. Wind chills are still in the single digits though making it feel very chilly out there. As of 4:00pm, temperatures are still in the mid-teens Statelinewide but wind chills are already down to the single digits in Galena, Monroe, Janesville, Sterling, and Rochelle.
ROCHELLE, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford snow park's opening day delayed

The Rockford Park District was forced to delay the opening day of a popular winter attraction. The Rockford Park District was forced to delay the opening day of a popular winter attraction. How will Illinois’ minimum wage increase affect Rockford …. The new year is right around the corner,...
ROCKFORD, IL
wwisradio.com

Dangerous Wind Chill Forecast For This Morning

Forecasters are warning of dangerous wind chill in southern Wisconsin. Wind chill temperatures could drop to 25 degrees-below-zero this morning. The winds should ease up later in the day, and some snow is expected tonight. Temperatures are expected to warm up back into the 40s by Thursday, and Madison should start off the new year with mild temperatures.
MADISON, WI
KCRG.com

Round of accumulating snow on the way Sunday night into Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fast-moving storm system will bring a period of snow to eastern Iowa, causing the potential for renewed slick roadways. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the area. Check here for the latest winter weather alerts. A storm system will move...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Bring Me The News

More accumulating snow coming on Christmas Day

Have you had enough snow yet? Get ready for more ... on Christmas Day. According to the National Weather Service, there is a medium chance for accumulating snow in the Twin Cities on Sunday, while there's a high likelihood for snow on the order of at least 1-3 inches from western into south-central Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

NWS warns of ‘unusually hazardous travel conditions’ for morning commute due to expected snow in Chicago area

The National Weather Service says that light snow is expected to fall overnight into Monday and cause slippery travel conditions for the morning commute in northern Illinois. A special weather statement and hazardous weather outlook were issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) Sunday afternoon. The alerts cover all of...
CHICAGO, IL
KFIL Radio

Another Coating of Snow For SE Minnesota This Evening

Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Snow is expected later today across southern Minnesota and northeast Iowa. The National Weather Service is predicting up to 3 inches of new snow could accumulate in the region starting in the late afternoon and ending early Monday. The latest forecast for Rochester calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow by midnight.
MINNESOTA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Machesney Park firefighter dies

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The North Park Fire Protection District announced the passing of one of its firefighters on Christmas Day. Brian “Tater” Rehnberg passed away. Details on his passing were not provided. “It is with a heavy heart that the North Park Fire Protection District announces the passing of Firefighter/Engineer Brian ‘“’Tater’ Rehnberg. […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com

Stores packed with after-Christmas shoppers

The day after Christmas was a big shopping day in the Rockford area. Because Christmas fell on a Sunday this year, many Stateline workers had Monday off, which means they had extra time to hit the stores. Stores packed with after-Christmas shoppers. The day after Christmas was a big shopping...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Possible COVID-19 surge causing concerns

Everyone getting together for the holidays has health officials concerned about a major surge in COVID-19 cases. Everyone getting together for the holidays has health officials concerned about a major surge in COVID-19 cases. Lake Michigan waves freeze Wisconsin shop. The frigid cold that the stateline gas been experiencing is...
ROCKFORD, IL

