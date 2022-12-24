Read full article on original website
ct.gov
Governor Lamont Selects Paul O. Robertson to Chair the Social Equity Council
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is selecting Paul O. Robertson, deputy commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD), to serve as chair of the state’s Social Equity Council when the leadership position becomes vacant at the beginning of next year.
ct.gov
Connecticut Department of Public Health stresses vaccine, testing, treatments and its COVID-19 toolbox as a resource going into the new year
HARTFORD, Conn.— On the heels of the holiday season and going into 2023, the Connecticut Department of Public Health wants to inform residents of the available resources for testing and treating COVID-19. All these resources can be found in the DPH COVID-19 toolbox at www.ct.gov/coronavirus. “As we approach the...
