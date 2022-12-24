Workweek News and Notes: Gallagher certified for parliamentary expertise

Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher has added another tool to her utility belt, becoming possibly the only county manager in the state to be nationally certified in board room rules and procedures.

Gallagher said that she was officially certified as a registered parliamentarian by the National Association of Parliamentarians, or NAP, in November following over two years of rigorous coursework she initially began as the county’s attorney. The certification symbolizes her expertise in procedures like Robert’s Rules of Order, which are used by many entities in the group decision making process.

“I don’t like to have unfinished business,” Gallagher said. “I had four projects remaining when I became county manager and I thought I’d just finish it.”

Gallagher believes that she is the only county manager in the state to have the registered parliamentarian designation, a conclusion reached by checking the membership database available through NAP’s website. She does not believe any county attorneys have the certification either.

“I think it is an asset. I think it’s just an extra tool in my tool box that adds to the skillset. I think the citizens of Pitt County expect that public servants are as knowledgeable as they can be about the matters they are handling,” Gallagher said. “This is my way of fulfilling that expectation.”

UScellular names new location leaders

UScellular has appointed Tyler Lockhart to sales manager for the company’s Greenville location at 207 S.E. Greenville Blvd. In this role, Lockhart is responsible for leading his team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Lockhart has 10 years of wireless experience.

“At U.S. Cellular we hold ourselves to a high standard to ensure that we provide our customers an excellent wireless experience, said Jeremy Taylor, UScellular director of sales for eastern North Carolina. “Tyler’s commitment to that standard and to the Pitt County community makes him the perfect leader for our Greenville store.”

Prior to this role, Lockhart served as a retail wireless consultant for the company. He lives in Winterville.

UScellular has appointed Tricia Guthrie as store manager for the company’s Winterville location at 1067 Walmart Drive. Guthrie is responsible for leading her team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Guthrie has 12 years of wireless experience.

“At UScellular we work hard to ensure our associates are equipped with the knowledge needed to help customers make informed decisions about their wireless service,” said Taylor. “I am excited for Tricia to lead our Winterville store, and I’m confident that her leadership skills will guide our team to help customers in the area with their technology needs.”

Prior to this role, Guthrie served as a sales manager for UScellular in Greenville. She lives in Greenville with her children.

IBX Christmas fundraising surpasses $100,000

For the second consecutive year, efforts by Inner Banks Media Radio Stations to raise funds families at Christmas have surpassed $100,000.

Three fundraisers, which included a radiothon in Greenville, a radiothon in Morehead City and a fundraising concert by the Embers, have netted a grand total of $100,345.

“We had some very generous donations at the Embers Christmas Concert that put us over $100,000,” said Henry Hinton, president of Inner Banks Media. “It’s amazing to see people step up to help others during the holidays, which is a wonderful way to celebrate Christmas”.

The Greenville Radiothon for Operation Santa Claus took place Dec. 3 at Great Harvest Bread Company and raised $56,825. The Morehead City Radiothon followed the next week on Dec. 10 at Mike Toler Chrysler Dodge and Jeep raised $32,350. All tickets sales from Christmas wth the Embers, the fundraising concert that took place Dec.19 at Reimage Church in Winterville, totaled $11,170. One hundred percent of the ticket receipts from the concert went to Operation Santa Claus.

Operation Santa Claus is a joint effort with the Greenville Fire-Rescue Department and the Greenville Chapter of the Salvation Army. Funds from the Morehead City Radiothon went to kid’s programs for Christmas through the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain.

“This is a labor of love,” Hinton said. “Our stations spend the entire month of December on these projects and it’s one of the ways we like to give back to the communities we serve with our radio stations”.

Inner Banks Media owns and operates 103.7 WTIB, 94.3 The Game, 107.9 WNCT, Groovin’ Oldies 94.1 and 97.9. The headquarters for the company is in Greenville.

Winterville man named to state board

A Pitt County man is among those appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to a state board.

Glenn Edward Johnson of Winterville was appointed to to the North Carolina Brain Injury Advisory Council.

Johnson, who is a survivor of a brain injury from eastern North Carolina. Johnson is a retired corrections officer.