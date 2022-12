NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Delta flight that was enroute from Atlanta to Sacramento had to make an emergency landing in Nashville on Monday, Dec. 26. According to Flight Aware, the plane departed Atlanta at 8:46 a.m. ET and landed in Nashville at 8:47 a.m. CT for a total travel time of just over one hour.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO