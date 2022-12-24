The seventh-grade science curriculum utilizes technology. Each student is able to work on a Chromebook in the classroom to access all online resources. The students are also able to access www.thinkcentral.com on any device that is connected to the internet elsewhere. They can go to the Huron School District webpage and then click on the curriculum sites; this will lead them to Clever that will in return allow them to access any online site needed for any curriculum. Most assignments are located in Google Classroom. If a student is absent for any reason, they can log into Google Classroom and find their assignment for the day.

HURON, SD ・ 23 HOURS AGO