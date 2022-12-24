Read full article on original website
Plainsman
Dakota Plaza has pipe burst Sunday
HURON — Emergency services were called to Dakota Plaza on Sunday afternoon after a pipe burst in the building due to cold weather, causing water damage to multiple apartments at the complex. Representatives from Dakota Plaza stated that no one was injured in the incident, and those whose apartments...
Plainsman
Cory D. Larson, 38, of Huron
HURON — Cory D. Larson, 38, of Huron, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at his home in Huron. His Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Welter Funeral Home. His visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Welter Funeral Home. Cory...
Plainsman
Maga Ta-Hohpi to feature Discovery Center Planetarium
HURON — People of all ages are invited to a free stargazing event happening Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Maga Ta-Hohpi Waterfowl Production Area located eight miles west of Huron directly off Highway 14. The event will feature the digital planetarium of the South...
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
Plainsman
Clarence Snyder, 91, of Wessington Springs
WESSINGTON SPRINGS — Clarence Snyder, 91, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. His memorial service is set for 11 a.m. Friday Dec. 30, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Wessington Springs, with visitation beginning an hour before the service. Burial is at the Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Plainsman
School notes 12-28-22
The seventh-grade science curriculum utilizes technology. Each student is able to work on a Chromebook in the classroom to access all online resources. The students are also able to access www.thinkcentral.com on any device that is connected to the internet elsewhere. They can go to the Huron School District webpage and then click on the curriculum sites; this will lead them to Clever that will in return allow them to access any online site needed for any curriculum. Most assignments are located in Google Classroom. If a student is absent for any reason, they can log into Google Classroom and find their assignment for the day.
This South Dakota Town is Home to the Dumbest Law in the State
[Author's Note: Huron is a wonderful town but this law may be a bit obsolete]. Throughout the U.S., you'll find a number of old-fashioned and out-of-date laws that leave area residents scratching their heads as to why these silly guidelines are still even enforced. The Mount Rushmore State has no...
Police: Missing South Dakota teen found dead
The Mitchell Police Department shared an update on a missing teenager.
mitchellnow.com
Body of missing Mitchell teen found on Tuesday
The body of a Mitchell teen who went missing was found yesterday. Mitchell police had put out a notice of a missing person, 15-year old Kiets Antelope, on Monday night. Antelope was last seen on Sunday night at around 10 PM in the 800 block of East 5th Avenue in Mitchell. Police say an investigation into Antelope’s death is ongoing.
