ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadena County, MN

Comments / 1

Related
valleynewslive.com

Driver arrested for DWI, drugs following bust in Hubbard County

NEAR NEVIS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is facing multiple potential charges after authorities found drugs and cash in their vehicle. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Department says on Tuesday, Dec. 27 they stopped a car near Nevis, MN and conducted a search of the vehicle. They found...
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN
drydenwire.com

Criminal Charges Filed In Burnett County Against Contractor

BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- Criminal charges have been filed against Micah Flodin, owner of Legacy Builders in Siren, WI, following an investigation by Law Enforcement into allegations against him from clients that had hired Flodin to work on building projects. When interviewed by Law Enforcement, Flodin stated that he underestimated the labor it would take to complete the jobs.
wdayradionow.com

Alexandria man hurt in I-94 crash in Stearns County

(Melrose Township, MN) -- An Alexandria man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a Stearns County crash Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 75-year-old Arthur William Hortenbach was headed westbound on I-94 when it went off of the roadway and struck the cable median barrier in Melrose Township.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
wdayradionow.com

Fargo Police: Missing teen found in Detroit Lakes

(Fargo, ND) -- A local family is resting a bit easier after some welcome news came down the wire Monday evening. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that 15-year-old Hailie Carlson was found in Detroit Lakes and is safe. Carlson, who went missing early on Christmas Day, had been...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

EMS workers meet the baby twins they delivered in back of ambulance

ISANTI, Minn. -- A family just north of the Twin Cities had a special reunion Monday after quite the memorable ambulance ride to the hospital.The last time Megan Swanberg welcomed the Allina EMS crew into her home, she was 30 weeks pregnant with twins and going through contractions."I'm probably a little more nicer this time around," said Megan Swanberg, mother to twins Harper and Harlan.Her husband Reid was far away at the time, so Megan made a plan."I'm just gonna drive myself to the hospital, and my mom's like, 'No you're not,'" said Megan. "She ended up pulling up right...
ISANTI, MN
knsiradio.com

Highway 10 North Briefly Closed Near Royalton After Multi-Vehicle Crash

(KNSI) – A multi-vehicle accident has traffic snarled on north Highway 10 near Royalton. The crash almost became a significant pileup. A witness at the scene says police set up a barricade to close the road. In the immediate aftermath of the collision around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, a semitruck was in the median. Two other vehicles had severe damage to their front ends.
ROYALTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself in Arizona

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona.The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin's home in Bullhead City.Rowell and Wallin lived in Cromwell, Minnesota, but were staying with Wallin.Police were alerted to the killings by neighbors who were supposed meet up with Albright, Rowell and Wallin. When the three failed to show up and didn't respond to texts, the neighbors went to Wallin's home and discovered the bodies when looking through the window.Investigators say they didn't know Albright's motive for the killings.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
96.7 The River

Somebody Won Some ‘Jumbo Bucks’ for Christmas

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone had a very merry Christmas after winning some big money playing a lottery scratch-off game. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $200,000 winner for the game "Jumbo Bucks" on Friday. The ticket was sold at a HolidayStation Store in Little Falls. The game...
LITTLE FALLS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Central Minnesota Wipes the Cheese Aisle Clean at Sartell Walmart Over Christmas Weekend

It's like a major holiday weekend that involves crock pot-cooking just happened... oh wait. I was at Walmart in Sartell on Monday picking up a few things to make a batch of soup, and as I rounded the corner in the cooler section from the eggs to the cheese, I noticed a glaring hole on the shelves. The cooler section which is usually stocked full of bags of shredded cheese was totally wiped clean.
SARTELL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy