Beach Babies to open Milford location Jan. 3
Beach Babies Child Care held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location set to open full time Monday, Jan. 3, at 6251 Radian Circle, Milford. Beach Babies is licensed to care for 214 children at the new site, and can now care for more than 700 children across the state, at its locations in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach and Townsend.
Gary Jackson Peters, jack of all trades, veteran
Gary Jackson Peters, 85, of Lewes, formerly of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. Gary (Jack) was born in January of 1937 in Beckley, W.Va., son of the late Mamie Peters. Jack was a graduate of Wilmington High School, after which he began his career for many companies, including Borden’s, Breyers and Roadway. He also served his country honorably as a master sergeant in the Delaware Air National Guard, retiring after 25 years of service.
Evelyn A. Jacobs, devoted to family, church
Evelyn A. Jacobs, 97, of Lewes, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. She was born Sept. 20, 1925, in Thomasville, Pa., daughter of the late Charles and Estelle Meyers Lucabaugh. Evelyn was a retail sales associate for Strawbridge and Clothier Department Store. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Evelyn was a classic homemaker who loved to cook and prepare for the holidays. She was a longtime member of Cherry Hill United Methodist Church, Cherry Hill, Md. Evelyn enjoyed the outdoors and shopping trips.
Patricia Ann Bishop, retired teacher
Patricia (Pat) Ann Bishop, 73, of Lewes, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones after a short battle with cancer. She was born April 16, 1949, in Detroit, Mich., daughter of the late Charles and Rita (Ferguson) Fronrath. Pat grew up in Boynton Beach,...
Community Briefs 12/28/22
Draper Foundation donates $2K to Clothing Our Kids. The Bless Our Children campaign run by Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation Inc. recently donated $2,000 to Clothing Our Kids. To provide appropriate school attire for children in need at Sussex County’s 10 Head Start programs, 34 elementary schools and 10 middle schools, Clothing Our Kids relies on the continuous kindness of its many donors throughout the community.
Phyllis W. Scott, accomplished musician
Phyllis W. Scott (nee Wright), 97, of Milton, formerly of Bellmawr, N.J., passed away with her son, Michael and his wife Kathy at her side Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Phyllis was born in Lancaster, Pa., lived in Bellmawr, N.J., and then moved to Milton. Growing up, she became an accomplished roller skater and instructor, and more so an accomplished and passionate musician, who taught organ and piano lessons for many years. Phyllis was a devoted member of the Order of the Eastern Star 277 of Laurel Springs, N.J., for many years and continued in the Order of the Eastern Star Unity Chapter 16 of Lewes.
Hockey 4 Haxton Scholarship Tourney
Thank you to all who worked to make a successful day in memory of Amanda Haxton at the H4H indoor tourney raising funds for the H4H scholarships and for the Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, DE on Saturday, December 17, 2022, on the turf at Cape Henlopen High School’s Champions Stadium. Thank you to all the teams (10) and individuals (approximately 130) that expended their energy playing in the games. A special thank you to our volunteer umpires who gave their time to make sure the games were played safely: Peyton Moore, Sam Swift, Mycah Smith, Beth Conaway, Jessica Rybicki, Stacie Spicer, Madi Irwin, Jacki Dmiterchik, and Ike Eisenhour. And thanks to the volunteers who manned registration (Stephanie Brown), the score clock (Megan and Dan Smith), music mixer and announcer/timer (Tim Moore), and photographers: Dan Smith and Eric Gooch, and all the others that donated their time for the success of this day. Apologies to any I have missed in the above list.
Lewes to acquire Army Reserve property
It appears the City of Lewes will be getting a municipal campus on Savannah Road. Sen. Chris Coons singled out a provision contained in the FY 2023 National Defense Authorization Act for particular praise after President Joe Biden signed the NDAA into law. The NDAA authorized the conveyance of the former Cape Henlopen U.S. Army Reserve Center site to the City of Lewes to be used as a new municipal campus. This will expedite the transfer of the facility to the city, allowing Lewes to eventually locate its city hall, police station and Board of Public Works at the site.
We delighted shoppers at ReStore of Sussex County
The ReStore accepts donated gently used furniture, appliances, home decor, as well as reusable and surplus building materials which are sold to the general public at a fraction of the retail price. All proceeds remain in Sussex County and help to fund the construction of homes for qualified families. 18501...
Cape May-Lewes Ferry fan received a holiday gift from us
Take a break from the ordinary! Sailing daily across the Delaware Bay. This holiday season buy the Ferry Fan in your life a Ferry gift certificate or something from our online store – offering apparel, trinkets, home decor, books, Christmas ornaments, drinkware, and more. 43 Cape Henlopen Drive. Lewes.
Rehoboth group seeks broad traffic study
After months of discussion, the Rehoboth Beach Streets and Transportation Committee has formalized recommendations on what should be included in a city-wide traffic study. The committee voted unanimously in favor of its recommendations to city commissioners during a meeting Dec. 15. Recommendations were made because committee members said there are...
Three die in Christmas Eve crash near Lewes
Three people died in a two-car Christmas Eve crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Minos Conaway Road outside Lewes. Delaware State Police say a 2016 Land Rover was traveling westbound on Route 9 about 8 p.m., when a 2008 Honda Odyssey pulled into its path from Minos Conaway Road.
New Years Brunch is this Sunday!
Ring in 2023 at Grain On the Rocks! We’re Open New Year’s Day!. Sizzlin’ Breakfast Skillets, Garden Omelets, Sparkling Mimosas and the. Join us for our Sparkling Weekend Brunch from 10am-1pm!. We proudly serve Lewes Coffee! ☀️. See you soon!. Weekend Brunch 10am-1pm We do not...
Thomas H. Draper Scholarship funded at Salisbury University
As the owner of WBOC-TV and other broadcast stations, Tom Draper helped shaped the lives of virtually every resident on the Delmarva Peninsula until his sudden death in 2017. Now, his legacy will continue to shape the lives of Salisbury University students through the newly announced Thomas H. Draper Scholarship. The award is the result of a $125,000 gift from the Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation, an organization created by Draper and his family to support educational, scientific, religious and humanitarian initiatives throughout Delmarva.
Surprising a Penny Lane customer with a gift
A unique Beer, Wine & Liquor Shop featuring local spirits. Located in Penny Lane Mall, which runs between the first block of Rehoboth Ave and Wilmington Ave. We love supporting local businesses like Penny Lane Liquors! Cape Gazette surprised random shoppers during our Shopping Cape promotion, which ran from November 25 through December 21, with local gift cards. Visit www.shoppingcape.com for participating locations and giveaway details.
Great Investment, Many Potential Uses, NO HOA, 5 Beds/3 Baths, 1.26 ac, List $995,000
Great Investment Property, For Large Family or Airbnb potential, or short term rentals such as traveling nurses, includes a barn with a concrete foundation and owned solar panels. This might be the next location for your small business! This home has been remodeled and brought up to date with many upgrades, see them below!
Local sailor completes fall campaign
Local junior sailor Alden Durrell of Rehoboth Beach wrapped up his 2022 fall sailing campaign with Annapolis Yacht Club’s Optimist Racing Team and Proteus Yatcht Club of Lewes. AYC recently recruited Arthur Blodgett, formerly of the Lauderdale Yatcht Club, to coach the AYC Optimist Racing Team. Blodgett is one...
Lewes BPW accepts GHD study of wastewater treatment plant
The Lewes Board of Public Works wastewater treatment plant on American Legion Road needs to be upgraded or decommissioned, a consultant said in a recent report. The consultant GHD said there are three main options: harden the plant, relocate the plant or develop a partnership with Sussex County. BPW President Tom Panetta said doing nothing is not an option.
We delighted shoppers at Light House of Lewes
26 Ocean Gallery is an art gallery featuring vintage items, jewelry, handmade items, local art, antiques, handmade soaps and candles, home and garden items, collectibles, nautical items, furniture, gifts and much more. 16759 Coastal Highway. Lewes. We love supporting local businesses like Light House of Lewes! Cape Gazette surprised random...
NEW Cake Pops at Lewes Coffee!
Enjoy our delicious freshly brewed lattes and more - only the Lewes Coffee Company!. Conveniently located at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal • Also available for Online Order n’ Pick up • order.lewescoffee.com/. ⇒ Lewes Coffee co. Morning Checklist. Wake up. Grab a Hot Chocolate and a...
