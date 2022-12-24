Read full article on original website
Related
At least 50 people have died across the U.S. in 'once-in-a-generation storm'
A massive winter storm that's killed about 50 people across the U.S. is expected to claim more lives as the frigid weather continues into the week. More than half the deaths occurred in western New York, in what Buffalo's mayor called a "once-in-a-generation storm." For six days, a blast of...
A weather system known as an atmospheric river hits the West Coast
While much of the country is still digging out from a historic arctic blast, the U.S. West Coast is facing a different kind of weather challenge, heavy rains. It's part of a weather phenomenon known as an atmospheric river that can drench low lying areas with rain and bring snow to elevated zones, all accompanied by high winds. For more detail, I spoke to Bob Oravec of the National Weather Service and began by asking him exactly what an atmospheric river is.
Buffalo tries to clear the roads after the Christmas weekend's deadly winter storm
The massive winter storm that has affected much of the country has claimed at least 49 lives so far – more than half of them in western New York. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says at least 28 people have died in the city because of the storm — and that the number is expected to increase. Bodies have been discovered in cars, homes and snowbanks.
Southwest cancels more than 2,800 flights in a 'full-blown meltdown'
A historic winter storm has tangled holiday travel and brought dangerous conditions to a big chunk of the United States, but no airline has struggled more to navigate the Christmas holiday rush than Southwest Airlines. Southwest canceled more than 2,870 flights by 8:25 p.m. ET Monday — at least 70%...
All winter storm outages corrected, NES says
At the peak of the storm, 72,000 NES electric customers lost power, the company said.
At least 34 have died in the Buffalo area as National Guard begins door-to-door checks
As many parts of the country begin to deal with the wreckage of the winter storm, the death toll has risen to more than 50 — and more than half are from western New York. At least 34 people have died in Erie County — which includes Buffalo — because of the storm, authorities reported Wednesday. Most deaths occurred in the city of Buffalo while seven were found in suburbs, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conference. Three of the dead have not been identified yet.
Private jet travel is one of the most carbon-intensive things a person can do
The pandemic forced airlines to reduce flights. But there’s been an explosion in private jet travel. As Caleigh Wells from member station KCRW reports, these luxury trips come at the environmental expense of people living near airports. (SOUNDBITE OF JET FLYING OVERHEAD) CALEIGH WELLS, BYLINE: The wealth gap is...
Major storm causes multiple problems including many deaths in and around Buffalo
More than 30 people have died because of the winter storm that has knocked out power and stranded travelers across most of the United States. And many of those deaths are concentrated in or near Buffalo, N.Y. The mayor of Buffalo is Byron Brown, and he's on the line. Mayor, welcome to the program.
Pilots union at Southwest blames longstanding problems for flight disruptions
The pilots who fly millions of Southwest Airlines passengers each year say the waves of canceled flights over the past few days point to long-standing problems at the airline. So we're going to ask Casey Murray about this. He's an airline captain and president of the Southwest Airlines Pilot Association.
4 power substations on Washington state's electrical grid were attacked on Christmas
New attacks on electrical substations in the Pacific Northwest have raised concerns about a vulnerable power grid. Four sites in Washington state or broken into and damaged over the holiday weekend. John Ryan of member station KUOW in Seattle reports. JOHN RYAN, BYLINE: On Christmas morning, Jim Dye woke up...
Encore: How chefs helped feed migrants bused to D.C. from the southern border
Over the weekend, several buses from Texas arrived here in Washington. They dropped off migrants near the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in some of the coldest weather D.C. tends to get this time of year. It's not clear who organized this latest round of drop-offs, but it seems similar to other times when the governors of Texas, Florida and Arizona have transported migrants to cities that discourage deportation. In previous instances, local governments and volunteers have stepped in to help those who arrive with limited resources. NPR's Gus Contreras learned how some D.C. chefs are part of the effort.
John Ryan
4 power substations on Washington state's electrical grid were attacked on Christmas. This brings the total of reported attacks on the Northwest power grid to 10 since November. Attacks on substations in the Pacific Northwest have heightened concerns about grid vulnerabilities. Member station KUCB tagged along with a meteorologist at...
Minimum Wage Set To Increase in 23 States and 41 Cities
Thanks to an increase in the minimum wage, millions of workers in the United States are about to receive a raise on New Year’s Day. The minimum wage is increasing in 23 states. Meanwhile, 41 cities also increased the minimum hourly rate employers must pay to workers. Most of the city-mandated pay bumps are in California, with 28 of the 41 in the Golden State.
Migrant crisis worsening in Texas amid winter weather
The city of El Paso, Texas is overwhelmed with migrants battling bureaucracy and the winter weather. NBC News’ Sam Brock reports on the crisis amid the cold temperatures as many hope for a chance at asylum.Dec. 27, 2022.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0