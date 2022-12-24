ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A weather system known as an atmospheric river hits the West Coast

While much of the country is still digging out from a historic arctic blast, the U.S. West Coast is facing a different kind of weather challenge, heavy rains. It's part of a weather phenomenon known as an atmospheric river that can drench low lying areas with rain and bring snow to elevated zones, all accompanied by high winds. For more detail, I spoke to Bob Oravec of the National Weather Service and began by asking him exactly what an atmospheric river is.
At least 34 have died in the Buffalo area as National Guard begins door-to-door checks

As many parts of the country begin to deal with the wreckage of the winter storm, the death toll has risen to more than 50 — and more than half are from western New York. At least 34 people have died in Erie County — which includes Buffalo — because of the storm, authorities reported Wednesday. Most deaths occurred in the city of Buffalo while seven were found in suburbs, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conference. Three of the dead have not been identified yet.
Encore: How chefs helped feed migrants bused to D.C. from the southern border

Over the weekend, several buses from Texas arrived here in Washington. They dropped off migrants near the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in some of the coldest weather D.C. tends to get this time of year. It's not clear who organized this latest round of drop-offs, but it seems similar to other times when the governors of Texas, Florida and Arizona have transported migrants to cities that discourage deportation. In previous instances, local governments and volunteers have stepped in to help those who arrive with limited resources. NPR's Gus Contreras learned how some D.C. chefs are part of the effort.
John Ryan

4 power substations on Washington state's electrical grid were attacked on Christmas. This brings the total of reported attacks on the Northwest power grid to 10 since November. Attacks on substations in the Pacific Northwest have heightened concerns about grid vulnerabilities. Member station KUCB tagged along with a meteorologist at...
Minimum Wage Set To Increase in 23 States and 41 Cities

Thanks to an increase in the minimum wage, millions of workers in the United States are about to receive a raise on New Year’s Day. The minimum wage is increasing in 23 states. Meanwhile, 41 cities also increased the minimum hourly rate employers must pay to workers. Most of the city-mandated pay bumps are in California, with 28 of the 41 in the Golden State.
