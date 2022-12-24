Read full article on original website
bgindependentmedia.org
Where the sidewalks end … walkability in BG affected by lack of sidewalks in some areas
Making Bowling Green more “walkable” is a goal of the city’s proposed zoning code update. Allowing small businesses to coexist next to homes in residential areas has been pinpointed as one way to promote walkability. But the amenity most likely to encourage walkability – sidewalks – remain...
One dead after car strikes back of snow plow during Level 3 snow emergency in Crawford County
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 34-year-old man is dead after his car collided into the back of a freightliner plowing snow off a Crawford County road. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Anthony Mahon of Shelby, Ohio was driving his Ford Explorer west on County Road 49 (also known as Remlinger Road) at around […]
Area paralyzed by winter storm
LIMA — Thursday night and Friday mixed rain and snow, combined with winds of up to 50 mph led to winter weather advisories in Lima-area counties on Friday. People were advised to avoid unnecessary travel and take winter-weather precautions. Cheri Newton, public information office for Ohio Department of Transportation...
Lima News
Snow levels for Allen, Putnam, Auglaize – Sat. 11 a.m.
LIMA — As of Saturday morning, heavy snow has stopped throughout much of The Lima News readership area, but strong winds are still making driving difficult across the region. As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, Allen County has been under a Level 1 snow emergency since around 7 a.m....
huroninsider.com
10AM Winter Storm Elliott update
ERIE COUNTY – Below is information for Winter Storm Elliott as of 10AM Friday. WEATHER: A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect until 1PM Saturday, and a Wind Chill Advisory is now in effect until 12PM Sunday. Those advisories replace the Winter Storm Warning and Wind Chill Warning, which expired at 10AM.
bgindependentmedia.org
County parks $4.4M budget includes park improvements and 3% raises
Wood County Park District plans to spend $561,800 next year on sprucing up its parks. The capital improvements, approved at a board meeting earlier this month, will include some items that will be visible to park patrons, like the resurfacing of trails and parking lots, repairs to its historic barn, and replacement of boardwalks.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG to collect real Christmas trees for recycling beginning Jan. 3
Real Christmas trees will be collected through a special one-week collection in January for locations served by Bowling Green city refuse and recycling collection. This year’s collection will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Collection is not connected to the regular refuse/recycling schedule. Residents are asked to follow the guidelines...
Hole in ductwork above female locker room at Toledo fire station found; two investigations underway
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Fire Department and Toledo Police Department are conducting two investigations after a hole in the ductwork above Station 13's female locker room was discovered Monday, a TFRD spokesperson said Tuesday. The hole in the ductwork has been repaired and TFRD is in the process...
National Weather Service: Seiche on Lake Erie brings water levels to all-time low
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The National Weather Service is reporting a seiche on Lake Erie. The water level on the western basin of Lake Erie near Toledo broke the all-time lowest level ever recorded, the agency said. It noted that the level is still dropping. A seiche is a standing wave twirling in a body of water, according to the National Ocean Center.
WTOL-TV
Auto repair shop engulfed in flames early Wednesday
This happened at D3 Automotive on West Summit Street in Pettisville. One male got out safely.
WTOL-TV
Expectant mother killed in Ohio Turnpike pileup
Julie Roth, from Toledo, was one of the four victims who died in a 46-vehicle crash in Sandusky and Erie counties Dec. 23, 2022. Her third child was due in spring.
13abc.com
TPD: Missing Toledo woman found dead in snowbank over the weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing Toledo woman was found dead in a snowbank in the brutal winter weather over the weekend, police report. According to Toledo Police, a man reported that his mother, 79-year-old Earline Moore, was missing from her home on Hinde Road on Christmas Eve. Police say Moore, who suffers from dementia, had left her residence sometime overnight and her whereabouts were unknown.
West Toledo carryout robbed late Christmas Day
TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo convenience store was robbed on Christmas Day. Toledo Police were dispatched just after eight p.m. at the Stop & Go on the corner on Bennett Road and West Laskey Road. Upon arrival, officers spoke with an employee who was working during the robbery. She stated an unknown male entered the store threatening her and demanding money.
fox5atlanta.com
Blizzard blamed for deadly 50-vehicle pileup along Ohio interstate
SANDUSKY, Ohio - At least one person is reportedly dead and several others injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up amidst a blizzard in Ohio. According to local officials, the scene of the crash is on Interstate 80, which is also the Ohio Turnpike, at the Sandusky-Erie county border. That’s south of Sandusky in the northwestern part of the state.
bgindependentmedia.org
Construction worker dies after collapsing at worksite in BG
Bowling Green Police Division was called to a construction site in the 500 block of South Dunbridge Road, Wednesday around 4:40 p.m., for a worker who collapsed on the job and was later pronounced dead. The 63-year-old construction worker was from Ottawa, Ohio. Police were alerted to an unresponsive male...
westkentuckystar.com
Four dead in 50-vehicle pileup on Ohio Turnpike
At least four people are dead and numerous others are injured after a 50-vehicle crash along the snowy Ohio Turnpike west of Cleveland on Friday afternoon. The multi-vehicle crash happened in Sandusky County early Friday afternoon during extreme frigid temperatures and whiteout conditions just miles from the Lake Erie shore.
Three people dead, 46 vehicles involved in crash on Ohio Turnpike across Sandusky, Erie counties; crews on scene
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, turnpike personnel and first responders from several agencies remain on the scene hours after a multi-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike left three dead and many injured Friday afternoon. The crash happened eastbound between State Route 53 and State Route...
WATCH: Dozens of vehicles pile up on snowy Ohio interstate
Footage shows a portion of the pileup, which occurred at the Sandusky-Erie County line, south of Sandusky.
13abc.com
TFRD battles fire in Toledo’s Old West End
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A occupied home is a total loss after a fire broke out in the Old West End Friday night. According to Toledo firefighters, a home on Lawrence Ave. caught fire just before 7:00 p.m. 13abc crews on the scene saw the house engulfed in smoke. The...
