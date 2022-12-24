SANDUSKY, Ohio - At least one person is reportedly dead and several others injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up amidst a blizzard in Ohio. According to local officials, the scene of the crash is on Interstate 80, which is also the Ohio Turnpike, at the Sandusky-Erie county border. That’s south of Sandusky in the northwestern part of the state.

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO