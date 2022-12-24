ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, OH

The Lima News

Area paralyzed by winter storm

LIMA — Thursday night and Friday mixed rain and snow, combined with winds of up to 50 mph led to winter weather advisories in Lima-area counties on Friday. People were advised to avoid unnecessary travel and take winter-weather precautions. Cheri Newton, public information office for Ohio Department of Transportation...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Snow levels for Allen, Putnam, Auglaize – Sat. 11 a.m.

LIMA — As of Saturday morning, heavy snow has stopped throughout much of The Lima News readership area, but strong winds are still making driving difficult across the region. As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, Allen County has been under a Level 1 snow emergency since around 7 a.m....
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

10AM Winter Storm Elliott update

ERIE COUNTY – Below is information for Winter Storm Elliott as of 10AM Friday. WEATHER: A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect until 1PM Saturday, and a Wind Chill Advisory is now in effect until 12PM Sunday. Those advisories replace the Winter Storm Warning and Wind Chill Warning, which expired at 10AM.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

County parks $4.4M budget includes park improvements and 3% raises

Wood County Park District plans to spend $561,800 next year on sprucing up its parks. The capital improvements, approved at a board meeting earlier this month, will include some items that will be visible to park patrons, like the resurfacing of trails and parking lots, repairs to its historic barn, and replacement of boardwalks.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG to collect real Christmas trees for recycling beginning Jan. 3

Real Christmas trees will be collected through a special one-week collection in January for locations served by Bowling Green city refuse and recycling collection. This year’s collection will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Collection is not connected to the regular refuse/recycling schedule. Residents are asked to follow the guidelines...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Missing Toledo woman found dead in snowbank over the weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing Toledo woman was found dead in a snowbank in the brutal winter weather over the weekend, police report. According to Toledo Police, a man reported that his mother, 79-year-old Earline Moore, was missing from her home on Hinde Road on Christmas Eve. Police say Moore, who suffers from dementia, had left her residence sometime overnight and her whereabouts were unknown.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

West Toledo carryout robbed late Christmas Day

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo convenience store was robbed on Christmas Day. Toledo Police were dispatched just after eight p.m. at the Stop & Go on the corner on Bennett Road and West Laskey Road. Upon arrival, officers spoke with an employee who was working during the robbery. She stated an unknown male entered the store threatening her and demanding money.
TOLEDO, OH
fox5atlanta.com

Blizzard blamed for deadly 50-vehicle pileup along Ohio interstate

SANDUSKY, Ohio - At least one person is reportedly dead and several others injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up amidst a blizzard in Ohio. According to local officials, the scene of the crash is on Interstate 80, which is also the Ohio Turnpike, at the Sandusky-Erie county border. That’s south of Sandusky in the northwestern part of the state.
SANDUSKY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Construction worker dies after collapsing at worksite in BG

Bowling Green Police Division was called to a construction site in the 500 block of South Dunbridge Road, Wednesday around 4:40 p.m., for a worker who collapsed on the job and was later pronounced dead. The 63-year-old construction worker was from Ottawa, Ohio. Police were alerted to an unresponsive male...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
westkentuckystar.com

Four dead in 50-vehicle pileup on Ohio Turnpike

At least four people are dead and numerous others are injured after a 50-vehicle crash along the snowy Ohio Turnpike west of Cleveland on Friday afternoon. The multi-vehicle crash happened in Sandusky County early Friday afternoon during extreme frigid temperatures and whiteout conditions just miles from the Lake Erie shore.
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TFRD battles fire in Toledo’s Old West End

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A occupied home is a total loss after a fire broke out in the Old West End Friday night. According to Toledo firefighters, a home on Lawrence Ave. caught fire just before 7:00 p.m. 13abc crews on the scene saw the house engulfed in smoke. The...
TOLEDO, OH

