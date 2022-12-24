ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by local people for their food and service, so if you have never tried their food, pay them a visit next time you are around.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting

It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in Texas

If you live in Texas and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
marinelink.com

Callan Marine Wins Contract to Dredge Houston Ship Channel

Galveston, Texas-based dredging contractor Callan Marine has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for pipeline deep-draft dredging of the Houston Ship Channel. Callan beat our four other bidders for the project to win the $13,845,450 firm-fixed-price contract. Work will be performed in Houston, Texas, with...
HOUSTON, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Know The Stories Behind The Titles Of These Texas Rock Albums?

A lot of incredible bands have come out of Texas and many of them fly their Texas heritage flags proudly in their album titles. Texas has produced an amazing number of rock bands. From up and comers rockin' their local bars, clubs and backyard parties to major league acts like ZZ Top, Pantera and Don Henly, Texas is loaded with talent.
TEXAS STATE

