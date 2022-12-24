Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple timeshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man arrested after deadly shooting in store parking lot after anonymous tipster comes forwardhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Smoothie King manager abducted by ex-employee after alleged yelling and head-slamming incidentEdy ZooHouston, TX
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
JJ Watt has given away millions in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Houston?. Houstonians are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Houston.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by local people for their food and service, so if you have never tried their food, pay them a visit next time you are around.
ERCOT Failed Texas Residents on the First Winter Storm This Year
Houston's winter freeze of 2022Photo byTwitter. Last Thursday, Houston experienced freezing temperatures and residents lost power. So it appears the Electric Reliability Council of Texas or ERCOT still has more work.
Texas Hits Major Population Milestone
The state has crossed a new population threshold thanks to migration to the state from other parts of the country.
Houston Chronicle
'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting
It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
9 Best Places in Texas To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Texas, forever! That's what you might be saying to yourself once you retire and are looking for that next chapter of life where you can kick back for some well-deserved rest and relaxation after a...
Lupe Tortilla Adding Two Greater Houston Spots
Tex-Mex favorites and margaritas are offered at this restaurant.
Central Texans speak up after a weekend with no water and no explanation
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans are sharing their stories of water woes over Christmas weekend. Last week, KVUE shared tenant rights and violations and heard from many viewers who had their water turned off with no explanation. Sophia Martinez's son, daughters and grandchild came from different states and cities...
New Pittsburgh Courier
One family’s photo album includes images of a vacation, a wedding anniversary and the lynching of a Black man in Texas
As a historian and director of the Lynching in Texas project, which has documented more than 600 racial terror lynchings, I receive regular emails from journalists, scholars and activists who want to discuss the history of racial violence. My conversations with reporters and historians did not prepare me for one...
marinelink.com
Callan Marine Wins Contract to Dredge Houston Ship Channel
Galveston, Texas-based dredging contractor Callan Marine has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for pipeline deep-draft dredging of the Houston Ship Channel. Callan beat our four other bidders for the project to win the $13,845,450 firm-fixed-price contract. Work will be performed in Houston, Texas, with...
Are You Smarter Than A 4th Grader? 5 Fun Facts About Texas All Texans Should Know!
I was literally 'schooled' the other day by my 4th-grade daughter. Apparently, in school she has been learning all about our great state of Texas and she decided to give her momma a surprise pop quiz. I did not do well. Either I did not retain the information I more than likely learned at her age or I never learned it in the first place.
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Texas Restaurant is Just a Short Drive Away From Us
When it comes to good food across the country. A lot of people trust Guy Fieri's opinions. He recently shared his favorite Texas restaurant so of course I had to look this place up. If you can believe it, 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' hosted by Guy Fieri is about to...
This Small Texas Town Is A Bucketlist Trip For The New Year & A Charming Wild West Escape
Small towns are the perfect destination for a quick weekend getaway from the bustle of big-city life, and in Texas, you're sure to find many. However, one, specifically, was listed as the best to visit in the Lone Star State when traveling around America. Thrillist recently added no-so-well-known vacation spots...
Know The Stories Behind The Titles Of These Texas Rock Albums?
A lot of incredible bands have come out of Texas and many of them fly their Texas heritage flags proudly in their album titles. Texas has produced an amazing number of rock bands. From up and comers rockin' their local bars, clubs and backyard parties to major league acts like ZZ Top, Pantera and Don Henly, Texas is loaded with talent.
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Houston
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Is Your Home Illegal? What Is Required in Texas Homes.
Who hasn't been awakened in the middle of the night by a chirping smoke detector or alarm? While it can be terribly inconvenient, smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms can save your life. In fact, in Texas, smoke detectors and alarms are required by law in most homes. Texas is...
CBS Sports
How to watch Tulsa vs. Houston: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane are 3-9 against the #3 Houston Cougars since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. Tulsa and the Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 9 p.m. ET at Donald Reynolds Center. The contest...
TSU Coach McKinney: 'Steel Sharpens Steel' As New Recruits 'Ready to Compete'
Texas Southern head coach Clarence McKinney is very high on the new signings from the 2022 National Signing Day.
Comments / 4