drippingspringsnews.com
Series of fires blaze across Hays County
Dry summer months led to a series of fires throughout Dripping Springs and beyond this year, burning over 1,500 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The series began with the Gatlin Creek Fire, commonly referred to as the Storm Ranch wildfire. The fire began on the Storm Ranch property near Gatlin Creek Road and Mt. Olive School Road, eight miles southeast of Dripping Springs, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. The fire burned approximately 357 acres, according to an estimate from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
lsonews.com
Bass spread out in Central Texas lakes
Anglers and fishing guides are getting plenty of bites on various lakes in the central portion of the state while targeting bass. With the weather constantly changing from warm to cold, the fish do not seem to be holding to any specific patterns or areas. Folks who have been willing to cover water and employ a variety of techniques have been able to hook up consistently.
Watch: Texas car wash freezes solid during cold blast
The cold weather that swept through Texas led to a car wash being frozen solid and apparently damaged.
Central Texans speak up after a weekend with no water and no explanation
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans are sharing their stories of water woes over Christmas weekend. Last week, KVUE shared tenant rights and violations and heard from many viewers who had their water turned off with no explanation. Sophia Martinez's son, daughters and grandchild came from different states and cities...
austinmonthly.com
The State’s Largest Medical Marijuana Producer Prepares for Massive Growth
Upon entry to Texas Original’s waiting-roomlike dispensary, strong wafts of dank flower fill the air. Inside the 7,200-square-foot South Austin facility, botanists, chemists, and cooks work diligently to prepare medical marijuana products. The company (formerly known as Compassionate Cultivation) produces 80 percent of the local market’s full-spectrum medical cannabis. And, as displayed on a digital carousel showing plans for a new facility 12 times its size, the joint venture is just getting started.
dailytrib.com
‘Tripledemic’ surges in Highland Lakes
The Highland Lakes is in the middle of a surge of what health officials are calling a “tripledemic” of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu, and COVID over the holiday break. “A lot of people have been really sick,” said Burnet County Health Director Dr. Jules Madrigal. “Eighty-five percent...
Carscoops
Texas Car Wash Freezes In Cold Weather, Looks Like Icy, Arctic Cave
Texas is known for its warm weather, but as the Great Texas Freeze showed us last year, the Lone Star state can get pretty chilly. That was the case last weekend when Matthew Guthrie visited a H-E-B store on Christmas Eve and found its automatic car wash had turned into a frozen mess.
New Pittsburgh Courier
One family’s photo album includes images of a vacation, a wedding anniversary and the lynching of a Black man in Texas
As a historian and director of the Lynching in Texas project, which has documented more than 600 racial terror lynchings, I receive regular emails from journalists, scholars and activists who want to discuss the history of racial violence. My conversations with reporters and historians did not prepare me for one...
Best of 2022: Catch up on the eateries featured from San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Toma Taco offers five mini taquitos served with charro beans, grilled onion and chile toreado. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) With 2023 looming, here is a quick look back at the 10 restaurants Community Impact featured in 2022 from the San Marcos, Buda and Kyle area. January: Mud Bugs A Cajun Joint...
KWTX
Belton pool company declares bankruptcy, leaving customers out thousands of dollars
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - At least a dozen Central Texan homeowners who contracted with a local company to build pools in their backyards are out thousands of dollars. After signing construction contracts with Belton pool company Ocean Quest Pools by Lew Akins, they tell KWTX the company stopped responding, leaving them with unfinished projects in their backyards.
6 restaurants featured this year in Pflugerville and Hutto
Iris and Paul Liu opened Amigo's BBQ Grill in 2003. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has profiled several unique restaurants and businesses serving the Central Texas area. Here are all the restaurants featured in Pflugerville and Hutto in 2022. When Mario Perez opened Mario’s Mexican Restaurant in...
2 Texas Cities Are Among The Loneliest Cities In The Country
A Chamber of Commerce report revealed which cities across the country are the loneliest.
KBTX.com
Plane makes emergency landing in field near A&M Health Science Center
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The pilot of a small aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon in a field near the Texas A&M University Health Science Center. The Health Science Center is located along Highway 47 near Easterwood Airport in College Station. The plane landed in...
fox7austin.com
Hundreds of passengers reenter Austin airport following evacuation alert
AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of passengers reentered Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after an alarm prompted them to leave Tuesday afternoon. According to AUS, a smoke alarm triggered an evacuation just before 3 p.m. Shortly after, the alarm and evacuation alert were canceled and there was no threat to safety. Hundreds...
KWTX
Auto collision shuts down bridge in Woodway
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Woodway Police Department is investigating a wreck that shut down Ritchie Bridge in the 100 block of Wickson Wednesday afternoon. The “bridge is closed at the moment. Please avoid the area,” police said in a Facebook post earlier in the day. The wreck has since been cleared.
fox44news.com
Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds
(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Marijuana Activists Submit Enough Signatures To Challenge Local Decriminalization Repeal, While Another City’s Reform Faces Lawsuit
Texas activists have turned in more than enough signatures to put a local measure on the May ballot to overturn lawmakers’ repeal of a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization initiative. But they’re also facing another legal challenge in a different city where voters passed a similar reform last month. The...
KWTX
Killeen resident on day three of busted pipes, flooded apartment receives little help from apartment complex
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Leaving her faucet running and opening her sink cabinet drawers didn’t stop the arctic blast of last week from causing pipes in Lori Keith’s Stonehill Apartment Complex to burst Friday. Those busted pipes have left her carpet completely soaked. “I got home on Friday...
Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
PHOTOS: Georgetown landmark Crockett Gardens Falls appears to have collapsed
Photos and video sent by a KXAN viewer show rocks falling from around Crockett Gardens Falls on Sunday.
