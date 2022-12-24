ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

drippingspringsnews.com

Series of fires blaze across Hays County

Dry summer months led to a series of fires throughout Dripping Springs and beyond this year, burning over 1,500 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The series began with the Gatlin Creek Fire, commonly referred to as the Storm Ranch wildfire. The fire began on the Storm Ranch property near Gatlin Creek Road and Mt. Olive School Road, eight miles southeast of Dripping Springs, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. The fire burned approximately 357 acres, according to an estimate from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
lsonews.com

Bass spread out in Central Texas lakes

Anglers and fishing guides are getting plenty of bites on various lakes in the central portion of the state while targeting bass. With the weather constantly changing from warm to cold, the fish do not seem to be holding to any specific patterns or areas. Folks who have been willing to cover water and employ a variety of techniques have been able to hook up consistently.
TEXAS STATE
austinmonthly.com

The State’s Largest Medical Marijuana Producer Prepares for Massive Growth

Upon entry to Texas Original’s waiting-roomlike dispensary, strong wafts of dank flower fill the air. Inside the 7,200-square-foot South Austin facility, botanists, chemists, and cooks work diligently to prepare medical marijuana products. The company (formerly known as Compassionate Cultivation) produces 80 percent of the local market’s full-spectrum medical cannabis. And, as displayed on a digital carousel showing plans for a new facility 12 times its size, the joint venture is just getting started.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

‘Tripledemic’ surges in Highland Lakes

The Highland Lakes is in the middle of a surge of what health officials are calling a “tripledemic” of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu, and COVID over the holiday break. “A lot of people have been really sick,” said Burnet County Health Director Dr. Jules Madrigal. “Eighty-five percent...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Carscoops

Texas Car Wash Freezes In Cold Weather, Looks Like Icy, Arctic Cave

Texas is known for its warm weather, but as the Great Texas Freeze showed us last year, the Lone Star state can get pretty chilly. That was the case last weekend when Matthew Guthrie visited a H-E-B store on Christmas Eve and found its automatic car wash had turned into a frozen mess.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Belton pool company declares bankruptcy, leaving customers out thousands of dollars

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - At least a dozen Central Texan homeowners who contracted with a local company to build pools in their backyards are out thousands of dollars. After signing construction contracts with Belton pool company Ocean Quest Pools by Lew Akins, they tell KWTX the company stopped responding, leaving them with unfinished projects in their backyards.
BELTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Hundreds of passengers reenter Austin airport following evacuation alert

AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of passengers reentered Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after an alarm prompted them to leave Tuesday afternoon. According to AUS, a smoke alarm triggered an evacuation just before 3 p.m. Shortly after, the alarm and evacuation alert were canceled and there was no threat to safety. Hundreds...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Auto collision shuts down bridge in Woodway

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Woodway Police Department is investigating a wreck that shut down Ritchie Bridge in the 100 block of Wickson Wednesday afternoon. The “bridge is closed at the moment. Please avoid the area,” police said in a Facebook post earlier in the day. The wreck has since been cleared.
WOODWAY, TX
fox44news.com

Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds

(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
TEXAS STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Marijuana Activists Submit Enough Signatures To Challenge Local Decriminalization Repeal, While Another City’s Reform Faces Lawsuit

Texas activists have turned in more than enough signatures to put a local measure on the May ballot to overturn lawmakers’ repeal of a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization initiative. But they’re also facing another legal challenge in a different city where voters passed a similar reform last month. The...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
AUSTIN, TX

