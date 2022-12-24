Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
pasadenanow.com
Local Faith Leaders Will Pray For Pasadena at Saturday Vigil
Approximately 100 faith leaders from Pasadena and neighboring communities plan to come together to usher in the new year united in a prayer vigil on Saturday. This will be the second such vigil. It is hosted by the Clergy Community Coalition (CCC) and the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance (IMA) and will be open to the public.
pasadenanow.com
Arroyo Pacific Academy’s Winter Concert
Happy Holidays!! Arroyo Pacific Academy held its winter concert last week. Recently, the school expanded its program to include a lower school (grades K-8) and it is thrilled to see the program doing well and to see all of the happy faces of the younger students. The Lower School years are a time for children to acquire an appetite for learning, a curiosity about the world, a heartfelt concern for others, and a confidence in their own abilities and accomplishments. Throughout, APA provide the solid foundation of skills that children need to discover and reach their greatest promise: intellectually, socially, physically, emotionally, and spiritually.
pasadenanow.com
17 Equestrian Groups To Participate in This Year’s Equestfest
On Friday, Dec. 30, the equestrians participating in the 134th Rose Parade will showcase their breeds and demonstrate their talent with performances at Equestfest on Friday, Dec, 30 at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center. All seventeen equestrian groups that will be marching in parade on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 will...
pasadenanow.com
Red Cross Volunteers Assigned to Man 13 Emergency Aid Stations Along Parade Route
Since 1964, the American Red Cross has been partnering with the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association and deploying volunteers to respond to emergency medical situations along the Rose Parade route. Their services extend to the Rose Bowl game every New Year’s Day. On Monday, Jan. 2, Pasadenans and visitors...
pasadenanow.com
Poly Athletics Welcomes Back Alumni
Winter break brings fun and laughter. It also brings back alumni of Polytechnic School Athletics. Two winter teams invited back some alumni to play in a friendly game against Poly’s current student-athletes. The first was girls basketball. The team welcomed back five alums spanning nearly 20 years. They include Assistant Coach Blythe (Haaga) Parker ’01, Adele (Bergstrom) Vuong ’01, Keara Caragher ’20, Shannon Dilbeck ’20, and Kylie Kishi ’20.
pasadenanow.com
Westridge Fourth Graders Write Creative Short Stories Starring California Animals in Interdisciplinary Project
Traditionally, each year in Lower School Art Teacher Val Trimarchi’s (“Ms. T”) art class, 4th grade students create small ceramic sculptures of animals. This year, the project transformed into a fun, interdisciplinary endeavor, combining visual arts, language arts, history, and STEM. Students began by studying California history...
pasadenanow.com
Alverno Heights Academy Holds its Annual Candlelight Ceremony
Nativity scene from the 2022 Candlelight Ceremony. (Click on image to enlarge) Alverno Heights Academy (AHA) thanks all those who joined them at the recent Candlelight procession. Together participants sang, walked and watched a live reenactment of the story of Christmas, from the annunciation to the birth of Jesus. AHA...
pasadenanow.com
Meet 2023 Rose Princesses Michelle Cortez-Peralta and Zoe Denoncourt, PUSD Ambassadors
Meet the new PUSD Ambassadors… 2023 Rose Princesses Michelle Cortez-Peralta of Pasadena High School and Zoë Denoncourt of Marshall Fundamental School at the most recent PUSD Board Meeting. Outstanding student-athletes, confident leaders! Don’t miss them at the Rose Parade on Monday, January 2, 2023!. Pasadena Unified School...
pasadenanow.com
City Opens Two Recycling Locations For Christmas Trees
Local residents can drop off their Christmas Trees for recycling from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., until Jan. 3 at several locations. Curbside pickup for Christmas trees will be available to Pasadena’s solid waste customers on their regularly scheduled collection days and routes beginning Jan. 3 through Jan. 13.
pasadenanow.com
Arroyo Seco Trail Project One Step Closer to Breaking Ground After Completion of Environmental Review
With the draft environmental document complete, the historic Arroyo Seco trail project is one step closer to starting construction in early 2023, according to the Arroyo Seco Foundation. “The draft environmental document is complete and being reviewed by city staff,” Rick Gould, Executive Director of One Arroyo Foundation, said.
pasadenanow.com
Kwanzaa Celebration Scheduled For Tuesday
Pasadena’s 34th annual Kwanzaa celebration will be conducted from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Tuesday through Zoom and include music and storytelling. The 2022 Kwanzaa theme is “Kwanzaa, Culture and the Practice of Freedom: A Message and Model For Our Times.”. “This year’s Kwanzaa theme self-consciously focuses on the foundational...
pasadenanow.com
South Pasadena High School English Teacher Receives Outstanding Service Award
Leadership Class Color Day 2022 with ASB Advisor Casey Shotwell (highlighted). Photo courtesy SPUSD. South Pasadena Unified School District (SPUSD) congratulates South Pasadena High School (SPHS) English teacher and ASB Advisor Casey Shotwell who has received the 2022 Outstanding Service Award from the California Association of Directors of Activities (CADA).
pasadenanow.com
No-Fly Zone Will Once Again be in Place During Rose Parade, Game
A temporary flight restriction will once again be in place for the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 2. Anyone who attempts to fly a drone will be subject to fine, arrest and/or imprisonment. “Law enforcement will enforce local and federal laws regarding Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), commonly...
pasadenanow.com
Rose Bowl Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony This Sunday
On Sunday, January 1, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses will honor the Hall of Fame class of 2022 in a private event. Darryl Dunn, the former CEO of the Bose Bowl Operating Company is amongst the honorees which also include former Oregon and Penn State coach Hugo Bezdek, 1977 Rose Bowl Game MVP Vince Evans and 1987 All-American Lorenzo White.
pasadenanow.com
Octavia E. Butler Magnet: A Different Middle School Experience
What’s different about Octavia E. Butler Magnet (OEBM) STEAM and Dual Language Immersion middle school?. OEBM middle school does indeed differ from those of several decades ago. People often imagine middle school students sitting in straight rows, listening intently to the teacher and reading from the same book. At...
pasadenanow.com
Pets of the Week at Pasadena Humane
Two-year-old Paco (A506160) is such a happy, wiggly dog! This silly guy loves romping in our play yard, chasing balls, and getting lots of back scratches. You can tell he’s in an extra silly mood when he flops onto his back and starts rolling around in the grass. Be sure to snap some photos – whether gracefully in mid-run or posing for the camera, Paco is extremely photogenic.
pasadenanow.com
Cleared of 20,000 Cubic Yards of Sediment and Debris, Devil’s Gate Reservoir Ready for Winter Storm
The Los Angeles County Public Works removed over 20,000 cubic yards of sediments that flowed into the Devil’s Gate Reservoir in the past storm season during the annual maintenance of the reservoir. The annual maintenance of the reservoir immediately behind the nearly 100-year-old Devil’s Gate Dam, includes clearing vegetation...
pasadenanow.com
Long Range Forecast: Monday’s Rose Parade Will Be Under Mostly Sunny Skies
The National Weather Service released a long-range forecast early Tuesday that predicted the Jan. 2 Rose Parade would roll down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena Monday under “mostly sunny skies” and 60 degree temperatures. The Parade will be held Jan. 2 in keeping with the Tournament of Roses ‘Never...
pasadenanow.com
St. Rita’s Boys Basketball Varsity Squad Participate in the Holy Family Hoopfest Tournament
St. Rita School Raiders boys basketball varsity squad are busy this holiday break. St. Rita’s Boys Basketball Varsity squad played hard in the Holy Family Hoopfest Tournament at St. Francis, going 1-3. It was a good effort by all!. St. Rita School, 322 N. Baldwin Ave., Sierra Madre, (626)...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Police Department Conducting DUI Patrols
The Pasadena Police Department will be out Friday, December 30, looking for motorists driving under the influence (DUI). “Impaired driving is preventable,” Lieutenant Anthony Russo said. “It’s a choice. If you’ve been drinking or taken drugs that impair, make the right choice by finding a sober driver or alternate transportation to take you places.”
