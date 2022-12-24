Happy Holidays!! Arroyo Pacific Academy held its winter concert last week. Recently, the school expanded its program to include a lower school (grades K-8) and it is thrilled to see the program doing well and to see all of the happy faces of the younger students. The Lower School years are a time for children to acquire an appetite for learning, a curiosity about the world, a heartfelt concern for others, and a confidence in their own abilities and accomplishments. Throughout, APA provide the solid foundation of skills that children need to discover and reach their greatest promise: intellectually, socially, physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

ARCADIA, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO