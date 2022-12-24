ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Bojan Karan
3d ago

the fact no one cares about the actual issue is baffling....there should be no erroneous judgments in the first place. why aren't these judges being charged for this? I bet that it wouldn't happen as often....

Vox

A rogue Trump judge has thrown the Supreme Court in disarray

Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee...
TEXAS STATE
RadarOnline

Houston Attorney Commits Suicide Before He Was To Stand Trial For Operating $225 Million Tax Evasion Scheme Involving America’s Richest Black Man, Robert Smith

A Houston-based tax attorney committed suicide on the eve of facing court on charges that he helped hide $225 million from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in a corruption scandal involving Robert Smith, America's richest Black man.A judge presiding over the case — where Smith, the billionaire founder of private equity Vista Equity Partners, had turned government whistleblower — made the shocking announcement Monday.Carlos Kepke, 83, was charged with helping Smith conceal the fortune from the IRS.The lawyer’s unexplained death was announced in a San Francisco courtroom. Earlier today, it was revealed Kepke died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As...
HOUSTON, TX
Dee F. Cee

Seven Men Executed for Rape in 1951

image of the Martinsville 7Photo bybing.com/search?q=image. Francis DeSales Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Luther Hairston, Joe Henry Hampton, Booker T. Miller, and John Clabon Taylor were seven young men executed in Virginia in 1951 for the rape of a white woman. These men were also known as the Martinsville 7 They ranged in ages from 18 to 37. Their accuser was a 32 year old white woman named Ruby Stroud Floyd.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
CBS News

New Georgia House Republican arrested on drug and theft charges

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult, five counts of burglary, and one count of drug possession.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
WGMD Radio

DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals

Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
DELAWARE STATE
The Conversation U.S.

A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns

For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But now, the U.S. is in danger of backtracking on that legal framework precisely because of the nation’s historical legacy of turning a blind eye to domestic violence. On Nov. 10, 2022, a judge in the Western District of Texas struck down the federal law that prohibits...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Ohio teacher files lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after refusing to use students' preferred names and pronouns

An Ohio middle school teacher is suing her former district, school board and education officials, claiming she was forced to resign after she refused to use students' preferred names and pronouns. The teacher, Vivian Geraghty, said her constitutionally protected religious beliefs prevented her from doing so. Geraghty taught English at...
MASSILLON, OH
The Independent

Alabama 'execution survivor' reaches settlement with state

Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday.The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Eugene Miller to death. Any future effort to execute him will be done by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method authorized in Alabama but that has never been used to carry out a death sentence in the US. There is currently no protocol in place for using nitrogen hypoxia.On Tuesday, U.S....
ALABAMA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Former President Taken into Custody By Country

Peru has detained its former leader Pedro Castillo, who was removed from office earlier this week, according to Al Jazeera. A judge in the country ordered Castillo be taken into custody during a preliminary hearing on Thursday. The judge ordered Castillo be held in custody for seven days.
Law & Crime

‘He Has Removed His Pants to Show the Court His Backside’: Michigan Man Moons Judge During Bond Hearing

A Michigan man who allegedly made anti-semitic and racist threats to parents and children at a preschool and synagogue last week made a shocking reveal during a Tuesday hearing in Wayne County Circuit Court when he pulled his pants down and mooned the presiding judge in a separate case. Following the cheeky display, Judge Regina Thomas approved prosecutors’ request to have the $1 million bond for Hassan Chokr revoked.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

