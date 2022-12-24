Read full article on original website
Bojan Karan
3d ago
the fact no one cares about the actual issue is baffling....there should be no erroneous judgments in the first place. why aren't these judges being charged for this? I bet that it wouldn't happen as often....
Transgender inmate on Missouri’s death row asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old...
Clarence Thomas Might Have Just Broken the Law in the Supreme Court
Justice Thomas has not recused himself from a case involving courts' power to strike down electoral maps.
WWEEK
Oregon DOJ Asks U.S. Supreme Court to Put Frank Gable Back in Prison
The Oregon Department of Justice today filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking the reversal or at least a review of a lower court’s order releasing Frank Gable, who was convicted of one of the most notorious crimes in Oregon history, only to be set free three years ago.
Vox
A rogue Trump judge has thrown the Supreme Court in disarray
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee...
A Republican congresswoman broke down in tears begging her colleagues to vote against a same-sex marriage bill
"I hope and pray that my colleagues will find the courage to join me in opposing this misguided and this dangerous bill," Hartzler said through tears.
Houston Attorney Commits Suicide Before He Was To Stand Trial For Operating $225 Million Tax Evasion Scheme Involving America’s Richest Black Man, Robert Smith
A Houston-based tax attorney committed suicide on the eve of facing court on charges that he helped hide $225 million from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in a corruption scandal involving Robert Smith, America's richest Black man.A judge presiding over the case — where Smith, the billionaire founder of private equity Vista Equity Partners, had turned government whistleblower — made the shocking announcement Monday.Carlos Kepke, 83, was charged with helping Smith conceal the fortune from the IRS.The lawyer’s unexplained death was announced in a San Francisco courtroom. Earlier today, it was revealed Kepke died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As...
Federal appeals court bars Biden administration from forcing Catholic groups to provide transgender care
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit on Friday permanently blocked the Biden administration from forcing Christian groups to provide transgender health care or insurance coverage.
Seven Men Executed for Rape in 1951
image of the Martinsville 7Photo bybing.com/search?q=image. Francis DeSales Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Luther Hairston, Joe Henry Hampton, Booker T. Miller, and John Clabon Taylor were seven young men executed in Virginia in 1951 for the rape of a white woman. These men were also known as the Martinsville 7 They ranged in ages from 18 to 37. Their accuser was a 32 year old white woman named Ruby Stroud Floyd.
CBS News
New Georgia House Republican arrested on drug and theft charges
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult, five counts of burglary, and one count of drug possession.
WGMD Radio
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
Legal experts: Trump attorneys may throw him under the bus after DOJ moves to hold them in contempt
The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump's legal team in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena issued this summer ordering him to return all classified documents in his possession, sources told The Washington Post. U.S. District Court Judge Beryl...
A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns
For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But now, the U.S. is in danger of backtracking on that legal framework precisely because of the nation’s historical legacy of turning a blind eye to domestic violence. On Nov. 10, 2022, a judge in the Western District of Texas struck down the federal law that prohibits...
Anita Hill says Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is indicator of what could happen to individuals' civil rights
Americans should not just consider how the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade impacts women's rights, but also how it affects individuals' civil rights, Anita Hill said in an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace.
Ohio teacher files lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after refusing to use students' preferred names and pronouns
An Ohio middle school teacher is suing her former district, school board and education officials, claiming she was forced to resign after she refused to use students' preferred names and pronouns. The teacher, Vivian Geraghty, said her constitutionally protected religious beliefs prevented her from doing so. Geraghty taught English at...
The Supreme Court Is Inclined To Support The Freedom Of A Christian Website Designer To Refuse Bookings For Gay Weddings
The conservative majority of the Supreme Court appeared ready to rule on Monday that a Christian website designer has the right to exercise his or her free speech and refuse to deal with same-sex couples who want to get married.
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court finds no problem with judge terminating parental rights as father struggled to log in
Colorado's Supreme Court on Monday did not fault a Jefferson County judge for refusing to postpone a hearing in which she terminated a father's parental rights, even as the man was unsuccessfully trying to connect to the proceedings virtually. The justices noted that Colorado law permits judges to end the...
Alabama 'execution survivor' reaches settlement with state
Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday.The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Eugene Miller to death. Any future effort to execute him will be done by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method authorized in Alabama but that has never been used to carry out a death sentence in the US. There is currently no protocol in place for using nitrogen hypoxia.On Tuesday, U.S....
Former President Taken into Custody By Country
Peru has detained its former leader Pedro Castillo, who was removed from office earlier this week, according to Al Jazeera. A judge in the country ordered Castillo be taken into custody during a preliminary hearing on Thursday. The judge ordered Castillo be held in custody for seven days.
‘He Has Removed His Pants to Show the Court His Backside’: Michigan Man Moons Judge During Bond Hearing
A Michigan man who allegedly made anti-semitic and racist threats to parents and children at a preschool and synagogue last week made a shocking reveal during a Tuesday hearing in Wayne County Circuit Court when he pulled his pants down and mooned the presiding judge in a separate case. Following the cheeky display, Judge Regina Thomas approved prosecutors’ request to have the $1 million bond for Hassan Chokr revoked.
A woman who mistakenly visited an anti-abortion crisis pregnancy center said she was met with pushback for seeking an abortion: 'I just was not ready, and words can't make you ready for that'
Crisis pregnancy centers use online ads that appear in searches such as "abortion pill" or "abortion information" in order to appear like clinics.
