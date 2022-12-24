ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Police Department Conducting DUI Patrols

The Pasadena Police Department will be out Friday, December 30, looking for motorists driving under the influence (DUI). “Impaired driving is preventable,” Lieutenant Anthony Russo said. “It’s a choice. If you’ve been drinking or taken drugs that impair, make the right choice by finding a sober driver or alternate transportation to take you places.”
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Man taken into custody after chase, scuffle with police in Los Angeles

A man who led authorities in a chase from East Los Angeles to the South Bay Wednesday afternoon has been taken into custody after a scuffle with authorities. The chase began around 3:45 p.m. along the westbound 10 Freeway in East L.A., according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver apparently did not have plates […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Saugus man arrested on suspicion of stealing from Walmart

A Saugus man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of grand theft of approximately $965 worth of merchandise from the Stevenson Ranch Walmart, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call for service regarding stolen merchandise at the Stevenson Ranch Walmart around 11:15 a.m. on...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies preventively detain man poised to jump off bridge

A man was reportedly attempting to jump off a bridge in Santa Clarita on Tuesday morning, but Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were able to take him into their care, sheriff’s officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Shooting victim from Oxnard survived

A 45-year-old Oxnard man was hospitalized after a shooting late Friday morning, authorities said. The gunshot victim was reported around 10:55 a.m. in the 100 block of Campton Drive, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The block is south of First Street in the Colonia area. Officers found the man...
OXNARD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed at Palmdale apartment

PALMDALE, Calif. – A 34-year-old man who was found shot to death at an apartment complex in Palmdale was identified Tuesday. The man was identified as Roberto Alonso, according to the coroner’s office. Alonso’s place of residence was unknown. The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m....
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities seek public’s help locating ID theft suspect

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help locating a woman suspected of grand theft and identity theft. Andrea Jean Serrao, 44, was described by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department as being 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last known to live in Long Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Westminster

WESTMINSTER - In what police described as a "snowstorm," a suspect allegedly threw drugs out of a vehicle window during a short pursuit in Westminster, authorities said Saturday. Officers were attempting a routine traffic stop at about 11 p.m. Friday in the area of Westminster and Beach boulevards, but the...
WESTMINSTER, CA
Key News Network

Victim Stabbed Outside a U-Haul, Investigation Underway

Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: A man was stabbed by an unknown assailant outside a U-Haul location in the Canyon Country area of the city of Santa Clarita Monday night. Shortly after 8:10 p.m.,Dec. 26, 911 center operators received a call reporting a stabbing victim in an SUV outside a closed Kaiser Permanente medical office near Carl Boyer Drive and Centre Pointe Parkway.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kclu.org

Man fatally stabbed in Ventura County

It started as a 911 call about a fight. But, Oxnard police say when they arrived at the scene Monday afternoon, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. It happened just before 3 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of West Third Street. Emergency medical personnel started life saving measures, and took the stabbing victim to the Ventura County Medical Center. But, the 50-year-old man died a short time later.
OXNARD, CA

