WWLP 22News
2024 Corvette Z06 GT3.R, NASCAR ‘Garage 56’ Le Mans racer take to the track
A trio of Chevrolet race cars were recently caught testing at Sebring International Raceway in a video posted to YouTube by Corvette Blogger. In the video, the number 3 Corvette C8.R, which finished third in the 2022 IMSA GTD Pro championship, shares the track with the new 2024 Corvette Z06 GT3.R. Also appearing: the NASCAR Cup Series Camaro that Hendrick Motorsports is preparing for next year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.
NASCAR Must Change the Rules so These Former All-Star Race Winners Can Compete at North Wilkesboro
Many people throughout the NASCAR world rejoiced about the idea of contesting one of the sport’s most popular races at one of the sport’s most fabled venues, which last hosted a Cup race in 1996. The post NASCAR Must Change the Rules so These Former All-Star Race Winners Can Compete at North Wilkesboro appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
Wayne Taylor Racing teams up with Andretti Autosport in IMSA
Former American Le Mans Series powerhouse and current part-time IMSA LMP3 contender Andretti Autosport has purchased an ownership stake in Wayne Taylor Racing and formed the new Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport program. The union will bring Andretti Autosport into IMSA’s new WeatherTech SportsCar Championship hybrid GTP class where...
Tuned Supra Races Challenger Hellcat
We’ve all been part of the argument before of American muscle versus JDM sports cars. Big powerful V8 engines going up against forced induction for cylinders and six cylinder motors to see who really puts out the most bang for buck power. Well, these two car guys decided to take a couple of the modern world's most prevalent examples from each category And put them against each other in a drag race. So who will win this battle of machines, the overpowered land yacht or the rebadged BMW?
The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼
The new S650 Ford Mustang brings higher horsepower to the 2024 model. Every trim gets a power bump, including the V8-powered GT. The post The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 vs. Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica, McLaren 765LT: Club Supercar
The high-end supercar segment is a little like Formula 1 racing—it's a club that doesn't include many Americans. Of the nearly 800 drivers who've ever competed in the series, fewer than 7 percent have been Americans, and a pitiful number of them have won many races, with the last to do so being Italian-born Mario Andretti—in 1978. Perhaps not coincidentally, of all the hyper- and supercars available globally, just a meager handful are built here in pickuptruckland—mostly at boutique shops like Hennessey, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, and SSC North America—and mostly at seven-figure prices.
Rare 1930 Lancia Dilambda cruises into Jay Leno’s Garage
(Motor Authority) – Many classic cars rarely turn a wheel, but that’s not the case with this 1930 Lancia Dilambda. Owner Filippo Sole drove this Italian convertible across America, and recently appeared on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” to talk about his experience. That experience didn’t end well, as the Lancia was hit by […]
MotorAuthority
Porsche 911 Dakar may lead to more rugged 911s
Porsche's new 911 Dakar was one of the hits of November's 2022 Los Angeles auto show, but the rugged sports car is limited to 2,500 units worldwide, meaning supplies will be tight. However, Porsche could potentially launch additional rugged 911s, and perhaps even make them a permanent part of the...
racer.com
Engineering shuffle for Andretti IndyCar team
Andretti Autosport will see half of its four full-time NTT IndyCar Series entries head into 2023 with new driver and race engineering combinations. Of those whose entries that will remain unchanged, Colton Herta and Nathan O’Rourke will continue to lead the No. 26 Honda effort, and with the No. 28 Honda, Romain Grosjean and Olivier Boisson are locked in for the upcoming season.
