ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bossiercity.org

Bossier City keeps water flowing to customers throughout Arctic Blast, Christmas holiday

With the Arctic Blast and Christmas holiday looming, employees of the City of Bossier City Public Utilities, City administration, and its partner Manchac Consulting Group worked tirelessly to prepare for numerous types of worst-case scenarios, with the ultimate goal of maintaining water service to customers. “Multiple employees sacrificed time away...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport water repairs continue; boil advisory still in effect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Parts of Shreveport are still experiencing little to no water pressure after frigid temperatures wreaked havoc on the city’s water system over the holiday weekend. Repairs crews spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day responding to requests for water cutoffs and repairing broken water pipes...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Caddo issues Monday afternoon update on area’s water woes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is helping to alleviate the water situation in the parish. The Caddo OHSEP has secured 42 pallets of water to aid families in need due to a water shortage. With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the water has been delivered to the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Rd., where it is being distributed. Water will be available for pickup until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 (while supplies last). Each vehicle will be given one case of water. This water will be distributed by personnel employed by the City of Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Water leak issues turn into boil advisory for southeast Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Dec. 24, several residents began to complain about issues with their water. Shreveport’s Department of Water and Sewerage began investigating the source of a water leak in the Southeast pressure zone, which was causing low water pressure for some residents and no water for others. Shortly after, the Department issued a boil advisory after several main and residential waterlines blew out.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Cedar Grove home heavily damaged in early morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home is heavily damaged after an early morning fire the day after Christmas in Shreveports’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. No one was hurt, but the cause is under investigation. Firefighters were called to the 800 block of Brushy Lane at 3:12 a.m. Monday to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Free bottled water being distributed to families in need

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security secured 42 pallets of water to aid families in need, due to a water shortage. With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the water will be delivered to the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Rd., where it will be distributed.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

System-wide boil advisory issued in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Department of Water and Sewerage has issued a system-wide boil advisory, effective immediately. This advisory impacts all customers of the City of Shreveport water system. Due to the hard freeze, there are some water main breaks and a substantial number of private service line blowouts across...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Low water pressure in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 Newsroom has received multiple calls regarding water outages in south Shreveport. According to District D Representative, Grayson Boucher, there appears to be a large water main break. Boucher says there is no information on the location of the leak yet. "Several crews, both city and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Boil water advisories remain in ArkLaTex in wake of hard freeze

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Multiple water systems remain under boil advisories that were put in place due to water lines being affected by freezing weather that began Dec. 24. Here’s a list of cities and communities affected as of Dec. 27:. Bellevue Water System. Town of Blanchard, La.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Report: Increase in COVID-causing virus in northwest Louisiana wastewater

Water samples collected by the Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport revealed an increase in the level of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the wastewater in northwest Louisiana. Full story here » https://trib.al/Dp030nI. Report: Increase in COVID-causing virus in northwest …. Water samples collected...
LOUISIANA STATE
kjas.com

Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid

Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Game wardens rescue 2 hunters trapped in duck blind at Caddo Lake

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — When two hunters were stuck out in the cold at Caddo Lake, game wardens jumped to the rescue to get them to warmth and safety. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office gave the Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens a big shoutout Thursday evening on Facebook. The post said people hadn't heard from the two hunters since early Thursday morning.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Crews respond to fire at Marshall home

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A home in Marshall caught fire, and early investigation has shown it may have started from a heater on the porch. Shortly after 11 a.m. this morning fire units were dispatched to the 2300 block of Holmes Rd. for a structure fire, according to the Marshall Fire Department.
MARSHALL, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Shooting Leaves Teenager Seriously Injured

Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a 17 year-old male injured. This call came into dispatch at 12:01 a.m. from the 2700 block of Murray Street, which are located in the Morningside neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash with semi

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. According to authorities, just before 1:20 a.m., a Shreveport man was driving a white 2016 Nissan SUV on I-57 in Illinois when he crashed into a semi. Officials say the 18-wheeler and SUV were headed north through a construction zone when their lanes merged and the SUV made contact with the truck.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

2 people, vehicles hit by gunfire on S. Lakeshore Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigate a shooting early Tuesday morning in which two people and several vehicles were hit by gunfire at Cross Lake Apartment Homes in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive. According to police, while four people were sitting in a parked car, several other...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy