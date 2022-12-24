Read full article on original website
Related
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Medflight Dispatched to Semi-Car Crash in Hocking County
Hocking County – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi in Hocking county. According to early reports around 6:45 pm, Hocking County fire departments were called to the scene in the area of 33 and 374 for the crash. When they arrived one person was reported entrapped and they shut down the roadway. Medical helicopters were called in for two people.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle semi fire at a Fayette Co. truck stop
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters are responding to a tractor-trailer fire at the Flying J Travel Center along Route 41 in Fayette County. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and authorities say the driver of the semi could not confirm what he was hauling. The fire started in the engine compartment and quickly spread to the cab of the truck and fuel tanks.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to one-vehicle accident on Route 35
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews are responding to a one-vehicle accident on Route 35 in the westbound lane. The crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. this afternoon, approximately 5 miles outside of Chillicothe. Dispatchers have reported that one person may be unconscious. Details about the cause of the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel have been requested to the area of mile marker 17 on Route 23 in Ross County, Ohio, following a report of a single-vehicle crash. The call came in shortly after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Details of the crash are currently scarce,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Washington Court House firefighters respond to residential fire
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Washington Court House were called to a residential structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. The call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m., and crews were dispatched to the 100 block of West Elm Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found a working structure fire and quickly...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Route 22 near New Holland closed due to semi rollover accident
NEW HOLLAND, Ohio — Rescue crews are on the scene of a semi-rollover accident on Route 22 near New Holland. The crash occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m. this morning. At this time, there have been no reports of serious injuries. The highway is currently shut down as crews work...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Clinton County elementary school suffers significant damage over holiday break
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Clinton County elementary school suffered significant damage over the holiday break. According to the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District, crews responded to a fire alarm call with water flow at the Clinton – Massie Elementary School. When they arrived at the scene, they found...
sciotopost.com
UPDATE – Pickaway Fire Department Battle Structure Fire on Christmas Eve
PICKAWAY – Three trailers were damaged by an out-of-control fire on Christmas eve over the weekend. Around 10 pm on December 24, 2022, a 911 call came in of a structure fire with flames showing located at the 10100 block of US-62 (Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park). When firefighters arrived they found one trailer was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire to the single trailer, but flames and head did damage both trailers to the left and right.
sciotopost.com
Hocking County – Man Cuts Catalytic Converters off Vehicles Parked at Head Start
Hocking – Logan Police department is asking for help in the ID of a man who stole two catalytic converters from vehicles in the local Head Start parking lot. According to Police, on December 16th, 2022 at approximately 4:00 AM, an unknown male subject entered the property of Logan Head Start and the Southeastern Ohio Food Bank on Norwood Avenue and cut the catalytic converters off 2 vehicles parked at the location.
cwcolumbus.com
Latitude Five25 apartments evacuate due to burst pipes and electrical issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Latitude Five25 apartment complex evacuated residents after pipes burst and water caused electrical issues. Columbus fire and police personnel helped with the evacuations at the apartment complex Sunday. "It makes me upset, angry," said Carlton McClure, who has lived at the complex since 2010....
Times Gazette
Busy Christmas for Paint Creek EMS staff
Christmas Day was a busy one for the Hillsboro and Rainsboro units of the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District. On top of 18 EMS runs across the district, Paint Creek’s Facebook page said it responded at 12:10 p.m. to a structure fire in the city of Hillsboro. The fire was at a two-story brick dwelling on North West Street. “Crews worked quickly to stop a fire that was in the wall and attic. Luckily no injuries were reported to the family or crew,” the Facebook page said. “We would like to make special mention to Lynchburg Area Joint Fire & Ambulance District who has graciously allowed us to borrow Engine 408 while Quint 231 is out of service. We would like to thank all our mutual aid partners: Highland County North Joint Fire & Ambulance District, District 6 (New Vienna), Highland County, Ohio Emergency Management Agency, and City of Hillsboro, Ohio Police Department. Thank you to the Hillsboro Street Department for salting the roadway after crews cleared the scene.”
wnewsj.com
Locals prepare for severe weather
WILMINGTON — At Wednesday’s Clinton County Commissioners’ meeting, Tom Breckel, the director of the Emergency Management Agency (EMA), presented the Clinton READY 2023 plan. The purpose was to outline how the EMA will prepare the area for potential severe weather in the the spring. Breckel told the...
myfox28columbus.com
Homicide suspect turns himself in to police a month after body found in pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of killing another man last month has turned himself in to police, ABC 6 has learned. Columbus police on Wednesday confirmed on its Twitter page that John Ferry "voluntarily surrendered" to authorities. Ferry is wanted in connection to the Nov. 23 discovery...
cwcolumbus.com
Man dead after crashing into rear of plow truck in Crawford County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 34-year-old man died after crashing into the rear of a snow plow truck in Crawford County amid icy, snowy conditions. The incident occurred along County Road 49 near Baker Road around 1:10 p.m. on Dec. 23. Crawford County remained at a level 3 snow emergency for most of Friday.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputy hit by suspected drunken driver during level three snow emergency
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A deputy in Pickaway County is listed in stable condition after hit by a suspected drunken driver. It happened Friday night on route 23 at Orr Road. The deputy was along the highway investigating a snow-related automobile crash when another motorist crashed into the stopped cruiser, which had his overhead emergency lights on. The deputy and another motorist were inside the cruiser but were not seriously injured.
LeVeque Tower evacuated due to water leak
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The historic LeVeque Tower in downtown Columbus was evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a water leak. According to an email sent to tenants of the building, a leak in the skyscraper caused “water intrusion” into the building’s electrical system, resulting in all tenants being evacuated. “Please (at minimum) prepare personal belongings […]
3 juveniles detained after shots are fired during SWAT arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three juvenile male suspects were detained by Columbus Police Department SWAT officers after shots were fired on the eastside of Columbus. CPD SWAT officers were out at the 4000 block of Elaine Park Drive serving an arrest warrant at around 10:38 p.m. Tuesday night. The arrest warrant was for a juvenile […]
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Former Piketon Officer Indicted for Theft in Office and Impersonation of a Officer
PIKE – Assistant Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Michael A. Davis reports that during the November 18 Grand Jury, a seven-count indictment was returned by a Pike County Grand Jury involving:. Cassandra Meinert Waverly, Ohio Indictments for:. Theft in Office: R.C. 2921.41(A)(1) – Felony 5. Theft: R.C. 2913.02(A)(3) Misd...
WSAZ
Canoeing project in Portsmouth awarded Burners Without Borders micro-grant
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Collective Effervescence on the Ohio River project was one of 33 around the world selected to receive a prestigious micro-grant. The grant funding comes in the sum of $1,500 from the Burners Without Borders organization. Portsmouth Mayor Sean Dunne was happy to hear that the...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For The Christmas Holiday
The Chillicothe Police Department report for the Christmas Holiday includes several incidents. 11:45 AM, Officers arrested a person that came to the Law Enforcement Center on an active Livingston County warrant. That person posted the required bond, and was released. 3:00 PM, Officer took a report of possible child neglect...
Comments / 0