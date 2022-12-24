Christmas Day was a busy one for the Hillsboro and Rainsboro units of the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District. On top of 18 EMS runs across the district, Paint Creek’s Facebook page said it responded at 12:10 p.m. to a structure fire in the city of Hillsboro. The fire was at a two-story brick dwelling on North West Street. “Crews worked quickly to stop a fire that was in the wall and attic. Luckily no injuries were reported to the family or crew,” the Facebook page said. “We would like to make special mention to Lynchburg Area Joint Fire & Ambulance District who has graciously allowed us to borrow Engine 408 while Quint 231 is out of service. We would like to thank all our mutual aid partners: Highland County North Joint Fire & Ambulance District, District 6 (New Vienna), Highland County, Ohio Emergency Management Agency, and City of Hillsboro, Ohio Police Department. Thank you to the Hillsboro Street Department for salting the roadway after crews cleared the scene.”

HILLSBORO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO