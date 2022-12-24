Read full article on original website
hardrockinmofo
4d ago
What about the stress on drivers? It's bad enough dealing with so much traffic all the time, we also have to deal with bicyclists who feel like they're more important than vehicle drivers and that they are above actually following the rules of the road.
Reply(2)
3
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth group seeks broad traffic study
After months of discussion, the Rehoboth Beach Streets and Transportation Committee has formalized recommendations on what should be included in a city-wide traffic study. The committee voted unanimously in favor of its recommendations to city commissioners during a meeting Dec. 15. Recommendations were made because committee members said there are...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 12/30/22
The Lewes Board of Public Works is hosting a special board meeting at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28 in City Hall. The group will discuss a request to defer the water/sewer impact fees for 1201 Savannah Road. Teller Wines and the Lewes Diner are located at the address and the property is owned by the Ritter family. See the meeting agenda and link at lewesbpw.com.
Cape Gazette
Lewes BPW accepts GHD study of wastewater treatment plant
The Lewes Board of Public Works wastewater treatment plant on American Legion Road needs to be upgraded or decommissioned, a consultant said in a recent report. The consultant GHD said there are three main options: harden the plant, relocate the plant or develop a partnership with Sussex County. BPW President Tom Panetta said doing nothing is not an option.
Cape Gazette
Lewes to acquire Army Reserve property
It appears the City of Lewes will be getting a municipal campus on Savannah Road. Sen. Chris Coons singled out a provision contained in the FY 2023 National Defense Authorization Act for particular praise after President Joe Biden signed the NDAA into law. The NDAA authorized the conveyance of the former Cape Henlopen U.S. Army Reserve Center site to the City of Lewes to be used as a new municipal campus. This will expedite the transfer of the facility to the city, allowing Lewes to eventually locate its city hall, police station and Board of Public Works at the site.
Cape Gazette
We delighted shoppers at ReStore of Sussex County
The ReStore accepts donated gently used furniture, appliances, home decor, as well as reusable and surplus building materials which are sold to the general public at a fraction of the retail price. All proceeds remain in Sussex County and help to fund the construction of homes for qualified families. 18501...
Cape Gazette
Dewey leaders hear from resiliency experts
Experts speaking at the Dewey Beach Climate Change Committee’s resiliency workshop outlined projects and processes town officials can take to fight sea-level rise, and protect human life and property. At the Dec. 9 workshop, Delaware Sea Grant Coastal Hazards Specialist Danielle Swallow said it is fundamental for town leaders...
Cape Gazette
Community Briefs 12/28/22
Draper Foundation donates $2K to Clothing Our Kids. The Bless Our Children campaign run by Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation Inc. recently donated $2,000 to Clothing Our Kids. To provide appropriate school attire for children in need at Sussex County’s 10 Head Start programs, 34 elementary schools and 10 middle schools, Clothing Our Kids relies on the continuous kindness of its many donors throughout the community.
The Dispatch
Recycling Changes Underway In Worcester County
SNOW HILL – Worcester County is now accepting additional plastics for recycling. The county is now accepting plastics labeled one through seven at local recycling bins. Residents will be able to recycle commonly used food grade plastic such as yogurt containers. “You won’t have to put as much thought...
Cape Gazette
Delaware needs to adopt clean car rules
Most commenters at a recent Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control workshop were in agreement: Delaware needs to join the six other states that are or have already adopted the Advanced Clean Cars 2 standards that promote the transition to clean, affordable cars and light-duty trucks. While opponents...
Cape Gazette
New Year’s Eve Events in Delaware and Maryland
With Christmas now in the rear view mirror, it's time for donning our party hats and preparing to welcome 2023 in a fun and festive way!. And there's certainly no shortage of ways to do that at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches. Now we're going to say right...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Avenue bridge over the canal 60 years ago
The front page story of the Dec. 23 edition focused on the dissolution of the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Improvement Association, which had formed about a decade earlier with a goal to improve the canal area behind the Rehoboth Beach Museum with a dock. That vision came to fruition in 2021, and a fund has been created to ensure maintenance continues into the future. The dock’s switchback ramp down the steep canal bank is located on the left side of this image from the late 1960s or early 1970s. This photograph was taken by J.T. O’Brien for the Historic American Engineering Record, documenting the 1920s architecture of Rehoboth’s Scherzer rolling lift bascule bridge. The Historic American Engineering Record was established in 1969 by the National Park Service, the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Library of Congress to document historic sites and structures related to engineering and industry. This photograph is one of more than two dozen images and blueprints available on the Library of Congress website. Seen peeking over the tree line is the smokestack for the Stokely-Van Camp cannery. That property was sold in 1964; the buildings fell into disrepair before they burned down Aug. 19, 1971, leaving just the smokestack standing.
Cape Gazette
Beach Babies to open Milford location Jan. 3
Beach Babies Child Care held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location set to open full time Monday, Jan. 3, at 6251 Radian Circle, Milford. Beach Babies is licensed to care for 214 children at the new site, and can now care for more than 700 children across the state, at its locations in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach and Townsend.
WGMD Radio
Five Mariners Medevacked from Motor Vessel Near Bethany Beach
The Coast Guard medevacked five individuals from a motor vessel about 11 miles east of the Indian River Bay. Officials say that on Christmas afternoon, Sector Delaware Bay Command Center watchstanders received notification that five mariners aboard the motor vessel Reggeborg had experienced possible carbon monoxide poisoning and required medical assistance. A Station Indian River 47-foot motor lifeboat boat crew transferred two of the mariners to the station, and the Lewes Fire Department boat crew transported three of the mariners to the Bethany Fire Department. Delaware Fish and Wildlife, Department of Natural Resources, and Delaware State Police also provided assistance.
Cape Gazette
Cape May-Lewes Ferry fan received a holiday gift from us
Take a break from the ordinary! Sailing daily across the Delaware Bay. This holiday season buy the Ferry Fan in your life a Ferry gift certificate or something from our online store – offering apparel, trinkets, home decor, books, Christmas ornaments, drinkware, and more. 43 Cape Henlopen Drive. Lewes.
Cape Gazette
Delmarva Power files request for $72.3 million rate increase
Delmarva Power filed an application with the Delaware Public Service Commission Dec. 15 to increase its electric distribution rates by $72.3 million. Pursuant to state law, this increase will become effective on a temporary basis July 15, subject to refund, pending a final decision by the Public Service Commission. Delmarva...
beckersasc.com
Delaware clinic surpasses 100 TAVR procedures
Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare has completed its 100th transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure, according to a Dec. 27 report from the Cape Gazette. TAVR is a minimally invasive technique for heart valve replacements that prevents patients from needing a large incision across the chest. It is instead performed with a small groin incision, which improves recovery times and reduces blood loss.
Cape Gazette
Hockey 4 Haxton Scholarship Tourney
Thank you to all who worked to make a successful day in memory of Amanda Haxton at the H4H indoor tourney raising funds for the H4H scholarships and for the Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, DE on Saturday, December 17, 2022, on the turf at Cape Henlopen High School’s Champions Stadium. Thank you to all the teams (10) and individuals (approximately 130) that expended their energy playing in the games. A special thank you to our volunteer umpires who gave their time to make sure the games were played safely: Peyton Moore, Sam Swift, Mycah Smith, Beth Conaway, Jessica Rybicki, Stacie Spicer, Madi Irwin, Jacki Dmiterchik, and Ike Eisenhour. And thanks to the volunteers who manned registration (Stephanie Brown), the score clock (Megan and Dan Smith), music mixer and announcer/timer (Tim Moore), and photographers: Dan Smith and Eric Gooch, and all the others that donated their time for the success of this day. Apologies to any I have missed in the above list.
Three Pretty Place to Enjoy Nature in Worcester County
Worcester County's nature is one of the features that make this area a peaceful, beautiful place to live. Rivers, forests, flowers, and beaches create a stunning landscape that can be enjoyed any way you please. Whether you love walking, biking, surfing, boating, or all of the above, here are three places in Worcester County where you can enjoy your favorite outdoor activities with a view.
5 sailors rescued near Bethany Beach due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning
Five sailors were rescued from a cargo ship off the coast of Delaware on Sunday afternoon. The Coast Guard was called to the vessel after the mariners experienced possible carbon monoxide poisoning and required medical assistance. Officials say the boat was in the Atlantic, about 11 miles east of the...
Employees recognized by City of Milford
At a recent meeting, Milford City Council was presented with employees who were recognized for 2022 Excellence Awards. Jamesha Williams, Director of Human Resources, explained that the City of Milford Excellence Award program began in 2018 as a way to ensure that recognition is part of the culture of the city. Nominations from peers, supervisors and customers are submitted to ... Read More
