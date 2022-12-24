TULSA, Okla. (AP) — J’Wan Roberts scored 15 points, Tramon Mark and Emanuel Sharp added 14 each, and No. 3 Houston routed Tulsa 89-50 on Wednesday night in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams. The Cougars (13-1) missed five of their first seven shots as Tulsa took an early 8-5 lead, but were deadly thereafter and finished the game shooting 59% (36 of 61). Mark left the game with 17:51 remaining because of an apparent leg injury and did not return. Bryant Selebangue led Tulsa (4-8) with 13 points.

