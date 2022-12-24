Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensBessemer City, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Thousands without power in Charlotte thanks to Arctic blastMint MessageCharlotte, NC
WBTV
Three Rivers Land Trust permanently protects 54 acres in Stanly County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Located near Finger in Stanly County, NC are 54 scenic acres of hardwood forests and agricultural fields, now permanently conserved by the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT). According to a press release, this particular property has frontage on Finger Road, and is in close...
WBTV
Protecting your home from water damage from burst pipes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’ve got broken pipes after the freezing weather, it could be a while before a plumber can get out to your home to fix them. WBTV called around, and there wasn’t a single plumber available to take our call because it’s all hands on deck at the moment.
WBTV
Gov. Cooper asking for report from Duke Energy
WBTV
COVID-19 cases rising in Mecklenburg Co. amid holiday gatherings, travel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The new year is just days away, and while many people are celebrating the holidays and traveling cases of COVID-19 are already on the rise in Mecklenburg County. It’s something health experts have been warning about all month. WBTV spoke with Atrium Health officials just...
WBTV
Seven people evacuated after massive house fire in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven people were evacuated from a home after it caught fire on Wednesday afternoon in Mooresville. The Mooresville Fire Department was called to the two-story home in the 100 block of Pink Orchard Drive in the Cherry Grove neighborhood. Everyone was evacuated safely, and no injuries...
WBTV
Charlotte apartment complex goes without running water for days
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After several days without running water, dozens of people in one Charlotte apartment complex have no way to bathe or handle other hygiene needs because of a water outage. Some families in this apartment complex are at their breaking point after going upwards of three days...
WBTV
Gastonia church heavily damaged by fire hours after Christmas services
WBTV
Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent
WBTV
Charlotte-Douglas Airport has sea of unclaimed baggage following holidays
WBTV
Dialysis patient stranded in Charlotte after Southwest Airlines flight canceled
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As WBTV continues to bring you the latest on the impacts of the nationwide Southwest Airlines cancellations, one woman’s visit to Charlotte is lasting longer than she expected, keeping her hundreds of miles from her doctors. When Jan Bray traveled to Charlotte to see her...
WBTV
Sunny and dry through the week’s end, First Alert Weather Day declared for Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunny and pleasant through the next few days with rain returning Saturday, New Year’s Eve. First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Lots of sunshine in the forecast for today with high temperatures near average in the middle 50s. Overnight, temperatures...
WBTV
Charlotte-Douglas travelers frustrated with thousands of canceled Southwest Airlines flights
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Anger and frustration are palpable at airports across the country with travelers trying to go anywhere on Southwest Airlines. This comes after the airline canceled more than 2,600 flights on Tuesday, which is two-thirds of its scheduled routes. In comparison Delta, United, American and JetBlue airlines...
WBTV
One person injured after car crashes into Plaza Midwood apartment
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured after a car crashed into an apartment in Plaza Midwood on Wednesday afternoon. One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed into the side of the Peppertree Apartments on Central Avenue around 1 p.m., Medic says.
WBTV
‘It’s been tough’: Family talks days after Charlotte woman killed in NY blizzard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the state of New York continues to deal with the historic blizzard, a Charlotte family knows firsthand the pain this storm has caused. “It’s been tough. I have more hard mornings than any other time,” said Tomeshia Brown. “When I wake up in the morning, that’s the first thing on my mind. It’s been hard to leave the house for me.”
WBTV
Charlotte woman dies in New York blizzard
WBTV
Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte
WBTV
Clear skies with warmer temps until First Alert Weather Day on New Year’s Eve
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Looking Ahead, we still have New Year’s Eve as a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of showers on Saturday. Shower activity will start taper off from west to east Saturday night, but there still will be showers possible for evening events. Overnight...
WBTV
Fire Marshal: Man killed in Taylorsville housefire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 74-year-old is dead after a fire broke out at his home in Taylorsville. The fire was reported around 11:27 a.m. Dec. 26 at a house off River Shoals Ridge Drive. When firefighters got on scene, the house was fully involved. Multiple fire departments and the...
WBTV
Christmas Day house fire displaces three Rowan Co. residents
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were displaced due to a house fire in Rowan County on Christmas Day. The fire was reported on Sunday morning just after 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Dove Meadow Drive near Majolica Road. Fire officials said that damage...
WBTV
Man shot, killed near Jeff Adams Drive in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are conducting a homicide investigation in north Charlotte early Thursday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, detectives are investigating on Jeff Adams Drive. That’s in the area of Interstate 85 and Statesville Avenue, and near the Charlotte Mobile Truck Repair. Authorities said they got...
