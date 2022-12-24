Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway riderWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
thelakewoodscoop.com
United Airlines Passengers Left Stranded On Tarmac For Hours At Newark Liberty [VIDEO]
A combination of bad weather across the region and a holiday weekend, left hundreds of United Airlines passengers stuck on the tarmac for hours at Newark Liberty International Airport Sunday night. A passenger aboard one plane told TLS his flight had to wait on the tarmac for nearly four hours...
Are you legally required to shovel your sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. As you know, New Jersey's weather can be unpredictable. We've still got the entire winter season ahead of us, which means plenty of opportunities for bigger snowstorms. Most of us know that...
These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022
Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
Ocean County Lottery Ticket A Winner
BERKELEY – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at the News Plus at 620 Mule Road? If you did, you might want to check the numbers. A ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, December 27 matched four out of five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which means it won a $10,000 prize. The numbers were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
Man at JFK Airport tried to hide gun in jars of peanut butter, TSA says
QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at JFK Airport experienced a sticky situation on Thursday. A man from Rhode Island was stopped after passing through an X-ray unit at Terminal 8. The reason? He was carrying two jars of peanut butter, each containing parts of a disassembled semi-automatic handgun, TSA officials said […]
36-year-old Camden Sylvia lived in Manhattan, New York, with her boyfriend, 54-year-old Michael Sullivan. Camden was a painter who worked at a real estate agency while Michael was an actor who worked at an art gallery. The couple lived on the fifth floor of an apartment building on 76 Pearl Street in the financial district near several popular tourism areas. Since Michael had lived in the apartment for 21 years prior to Camden moving in, their 1,600 sq ft rent-controlled unit was only $304 a month, a dream for any New Yorker.
Linden's Bayway Diner Is Among Guy Fieri's Favorites, Website Says
Guy Fieri has dined at thousands of diners across the US and dozens in New Jersey on his Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Mashed has compiled a list of the best "Triple D" diners, and for the Garden State, flavortown is in Linden. "You can get some delicious,...
Wawa ‘parking lot rage': Driver runs over homeless man in Howell, NJ
HOWELL — A township man was charged with assault by auto after running over a homeless man outside a Wawa store in what's being described as a case of "parking lot rage" on Christmas. Police said that after an argument at the Route 9 Wawa around 6 p.m., Alonzo...
boropark24.com
SNAP Posts an Additional $95 This Month for Families in Need
New York City families participating in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) should have received supplementary payments of $95 on Wednesday. New York families living outside the city should receive their additional payments today. Since April 2020, the state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) has provided...
Autopsy: Death of Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie ruled a suicide
The death of Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie has been ruled a suicide, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.
Widely Popular Seaside Heights, NJ Attraction Gets New Lease On Life
One of the most recognizable attractions along the Seaside Heights boardwalk is getting a new lease on life, at least for the next ten years. The Seaside Heights boardwalk is one of my favorite places to walk around no matter the time of year, and if you've been then you too know it has some very distinct landmarks.
yonkerstimes.com
Andrew Cuomo Dines with Kellyanne Conway at Il Postino
The other piece to this puzzle is that the NYC press were alerted that this political odd couple were dining together on a Wednesday night at 10pm. Both the NY Post and Daily News ran stories on the dinner and had photos of both leaving. Whatever the reason for the...
hudsoncountyview.com
Man busted with credit card strip scanner, fake IDs, after Bayonne cops probe package thefts
A man was busted with a credit card strip scanner, along with fake driver’s licenses and bank cards, after Bayonne cops looked into package thefts, police said. Ladan S. Phillip, 29, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with theft, possession of false ID,. possession of forgery devices, possession of...
2 NJ Men Charged With Conspiring to Distribute Cocaine, Fentanyl
Federal authorities say two men from New Jersey have been charged with possessing with intent to distribute approximately one kilo of cocaine and approximately 100 grams of fentanyl. 35-year-old Carlos Ovidio Gonzalez of Newark has been charged with one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute...
Man indicted for allegedly trying to rape woman on NYC subway train
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Staten Island man was indicted on attempted rape charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on a train in Manhattan, officials said Thursday. Chris Tapia, 23, sat down near the 24-year-old woman on a no. 4 train on Nov. 17, authorities said. He allegedly pulled his pants and underwear down, […]
NJ Transit bus driver arrested after shooting at teenagers who kicked him to the ground
A New Jersey bus driver is behind bars after shooting at a group of teenagers that witnesses say kicked him to the ground after he pulled over the bus to let them out.
NJ woman ejected, killed as front of car splits in half on Parkway
TOMS RIVER — A Bayville woman is dead after her car split in half on the Garden State Parkway and slid across the highway. Christina Citarella, 40, was driving northbound in the left lane of the Parkway near Exit 80 in South Toms River on Friday evening, according to State Trooper Charles Marchan.
School Bus Company Brothers Charged With Using Criminals, Unlicensed Drivers In Bergen, Passaic
A River Edge police officer was in for a surprise when he pulled over a school bus driver for running a stop sign earlier this year. The driver for American Star Transportation of Paterson not only didn't have a license -- he had a criminal case pending in court for patronizing a prostitute, authorities said.
hudsoncountyview.com
After Nutley fire chief busted in North Bergen, BCPO comes out against ‘vigilante activity’
After Nutley Fire Chief Henry Meola was busted in North Bergen by a YouTube operation that seeks to expose child predators, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office is coming out against “vigilante activity.”. “Over the last few months, Bergen County has experienced several instances of a private citizen using...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve
A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
