Newark, NJ

Rock 104.1

These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022

Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Lottery Ticket A Winner

BERKELEY – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at the News Plus at 620 Mule Road? If you did, you might want to check the numbers. A ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, December 27 matched four out of five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which means it won a $10,000 prize. The numbers were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
PIX11

Man at JFK Airport tried to hide gun in jars of peanut butter, TSA says

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at JFK Airport experienced a sticky situation on Thursday. A man from Rhode Island was stopped after passing through an X-ray unit at Terminal 8. The reason? He was carrying two jars of peanut butter, each containing parts of a disassembled semi-automatic handgun, TSA officials said […]
Fatim Hemraj

25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.

36-year-old Camden Sylvia lived in Manhattan, New York, with her boyfriend, 54-year-old Michael Sullivan. Camden was a painter who worked at a real estate agency while Michael was an actor who worked at an art gallery. The couple lived on the fifth floor of an apartment building on 76 Pearl Street in the financial district near several popular tourism areas. Since Michael had lived in the apartment for 21 years prior to Camden moving in, their 1,600 sq ft rent-controlled unit was only $304 a month, a dream for any New Yorker.
boropark24.com

SNAP Posts an Additional $95 This Month for Families in Need

New York City families participating in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) should have received supplementary payments of $95 on Wednesday. New York families living outside the city should receive their additional payments today. Since April 2020, the state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) has provided...
yonkerstimes.com

Andrew Cuomo Dines with Kellyanne Conway at Il Postino

The other piece to this puzzle is that the NYC press were alerted that this political odd couple were dining together on a Wednesday night at 10pm. Both the NY Post and Daily News ran stories on the dinner and had photos of both leaving. Whatever the reason for the...
NBC Philadelphia

Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve

A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
