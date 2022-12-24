ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, NY

North Country Public Radio

Clayton DPW head: Crews did a "fantastic job" keeping up with the snow

An unusual northern lake effect band blasted the Thousand Islands during the Christmas weekend storm. Terry Jones is the Village of Clayton’s department of public works superintendent. He said this storm called to mind the blizzard of 1977 that rocked Western New York and parts of the North Country. He was a kid in Watertown at the time, and said the two weather events were similar.
CLAYTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Recapping the blizzard of ‘22: It’s a lot of snow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As we woke up Monday following a weekend blizzard, emergency crews and tow trucks were busy fishing cars and trucks out of the snow. Between St. Lawrence County and Jefferson County, lose to 200 cars went off the roads, got stuck, and had to stay there. People had to leave their vehicles behind, and many were taken to warming centers, where they stayed the night.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Travel bans replaced by travel advisories

(WWNY) - Travel bans were lifted across the north country, but authorities are still encouraging people to be careful. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued no-unnecessary-travel advisory. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office downgraded its no-unnecessary-travel advisory to a travel advisory around 10:30 a.m. Monday. They say blowing and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Weather Update: North Country bracing for holiday storm

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The rain this morning is quickly chaning to snow. The North Country, especially Jefferson County, is bracing for heavy lake effect snow and blizzard conditions with gusting winds as we move through the day on Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop, causing dangerous road conditions.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Jefferson County: State of Emergency declared - TRAVEL BAN

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County has declared a State of Emergency and a travel ban is now in effect until further notice. There are warming shelters set up at: Adams Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department, Sackets Harbor Fire Department, Chaumont Fire Department, Cape Vincent Fire Department and North Pole Fire Department.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wutv29.com

Blizzard warning in effect; States of Emergency and driving bans

A blizzard warning is in effect for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee counties from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Sunday. States of Emergency have been issued for New York, Erie County, the City of Buffalo, and various other municipalities across the region. Erie County and the City of Buffalo...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
NBC News

Mom, kids trapped in Target for two days during winter storm

During the massive winter storm that slammed most of the U.S., a mother and her two kids spent two days sheltering in a Target store in upstate New York. Jessica Sypniewski shares her story of how the store employees welcomed her family with hot chocolate and blankets and how they passed the time waiting out the storm.Dec. 28, 2022.

