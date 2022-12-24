Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by TouristsL. CaneOrlando, FL
Pizza Paradise: Miami Edition - 3 Pizza PlacesKiki AlbaMiami, FL
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida InvestigatedJavier ManjarresFlorida State
Miami Community Shield OperationAndy MonroeMiami, FL
Related
5 Best Nightclubs in Miami, Florida
Photo byUnsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty Images on Unsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
communitynewspapers.com
The Miami Gardens Metaverse Is Here!
The City of Miami Gardens is proud to announce the official launch of the City’s latest. technological advancement – The Miami Gardens “Virtual City” Metaverse Experience, kicking off the first phase of an exciting immersive experience available to all through cutting-edge 3D virtual reality technology. The...
The Bite Eatery to Open in Pompano Beach
The upcoming food hall will feature 9 different culinary concepts and The Bite Bar
Miami New Times
The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week
The Wolfsonian debuted "Street Shrines," the first South Florida museum exhibition from artist, activist, and educator Roberto Lugo during Miami Art Week. The exhibit pairs traditional European and American pottery forms with portraits and images highlighting Lugo's affinity for hip-hop and popular culture, as well as the artist's own Afro-Latino and North Philadelphia roots. Now that the crowds have cleared out, it's the perfect time to check out the exhibit, which is on view through May 28, 2023. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through May 28, 2023, at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1001; wolfsonian.org. Tickets cost $8 to $12; free for Florida residents. Jose D. Duran.
momcollective.com
New Years Eve Events In Broward
Captain’s Ball – New Year’s Eve 2023 | The Wharf Fort Lauderdale. As the clock ticks down to midnight on New Year’s Eve, there is no better place than The Wharf Fort Lauderdale for a unique and festive celebration! The Captain’s Ball will have you feeling like the captain of your own ship as you enjoy music, dancing, stunning views of The New River.
Powerfuel Smoothie Shop Heads to Miramar
The brand’s new outpost will offer its proven menu of smoothies, juices, wraps, salads, quesadillas, and more
communitynewspapers.com
From the Desk of Mayor Rodney Harris
There were so many great things that happened in 2022. One of the most significant events, Formula One, was successfully executed in the City of Miami Gardens. In addition to the numerous and programs we offer our community, we were fortunate enough to help some of our neighbors in need. After Hurricane Ian, Vice Mayor Leon led a caravan to a predominantly Black City in Fort Myers called Harlem Heights. That was a heartfelt situation in which our residents stepped up and provided essential materials to help another City with a considerable humanitarian effort. We strongly recommend to anyone who can help — if you can help the people in Fort Myers, please do.
Sharkey’s Bar and Grill Hosts Live Music New Year’s Eve Celebration
Coral Springs residents are invited to ring in the New Year with live entertainment at one of the city’s longest-running watering holes. On Saturday, December 31, from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Sharkey’s Bar and Grill, located at 10365 Royal Palm Boulevard, is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring live entertainment by the Stray Dogs, a local Blues and Rock & Roll band.
Coconut Creek Car Show Features Live Music and Amazing Automobiles
The City of Coconut Creek welcomes car enthusiasts to an event that promises to showcase the best automobiles locals have to offer. The Coconut Creek Car Show will take place on Sunday, January 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Community Center located at 1100 North Lyons Road. The event is open to all ages and will be free to attend.
sflcn.com
Hidden Worlds and The Islands of The Bahamas Bringing Awareness to Ocean Conservation
MIAMI – After a successful run in 2022, Miami’s immersive underwater wonderland, Hidden Worlds Entertainment Inc. – an impactainment company creating attractions with a purpose – is teaming up with The Islands of The Bahamas to present, ‘Our Ocean, Our Future’, an educational and entertaining marine journey to promote planet stewardship and bring awareness to ocean conservation.
Miami New Times
Dirty Dozen 2022: Miami's 12 Least Wanted
We'll soon bid farewell to 2022, a bitter shambles of a year during which we inched further away from civilized discourse and into a world where former presidents dine with Nazi-sympathizing rappers, tech icons call for the arrest of our nation's top public health advisor, and star actors slap the smile off comedians onstage and are rewarded with a standing ovation.
secretmiami.com
11 Spectacular Spots To See Fireworks On New Year’s Eve In Miami
With 2023 around the corner, it’s time to already start thinking about your plans on how to ring in the new year. Luckily, no matter where you are in Miami, you’ll be able to bring in another year of celebration with some stunning displays. If you’re still looking for something to do, we’ve got you covered! These are the best fireworks shows to catch in the city:
WSVN-TV
Gov. Ron DeSantis to investigate Christmas drag show held in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced his office will investigate a Christmas drag show accused of being indecent for children. On Monday, the event was held at Fort Lauderdale’s Broward Center for the Performing Arts, as part of the national tour of “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
Marie Gill Honored as One of South Florida’s Most Influential, Prominent Black Women in Business
Marie R. Gill, Founder and CEO of M. Gill & Associates, Inc., is ending the year on a high note after being named as one of South Florida’s Most Influential and Prominent Black Women In Business and Industry of 2022 by M•I•A MEDIA GROUP LLC., publisher of Legacy Miami and Legacy South Florida.
WHAT HAPPENED IN VILLA BORGHESE DELRAY BEACH?
The Delray Beach Community Is The Talk Of Social Media, And One Homeowner Is Quite Upset… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We don’t know what specifically happened in Villa Borghese — a community in Delray Beach — but we do know that much like […]
WSVN-TV
Volunteers with Greater Miami Jewish Federation serve gourmet meals at local Salvation Army
MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of volunteers in Miami provided help serving holiday meals. The Greater Miami Jewish Federation on Sunday took over the kitchen at the Salvation Army on Northwest 38th Street. Volunteers made gourmet meals for lunchtime. The extra hands allowed the members of the Salvation Army staff...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian killed by Brightline train in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating the death of a person involving a Brightline train. The incident happened near the intersection of Northeast Ninth Street and Fourth Avenue, Tuesday. 7SkyForce captured the scene as police officers gathered near a body covered by a yellow...
Unruly traveler at MIA detained by Miami-Dade police
MIAMI -- A woman who was caught on camera yelling at and shoving gate agents at Miami International Airport this week was detained and ordered held for a psychological evaluation, Miami-Dade police said Tuesday.The woman, who was not immediately identified, was escorted from the American Airlines gate by uniformed deputies following the altercation as passengers looked and boarded the aircraft.>>>>>Video below contains graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised.One passenger filmed the incident and shared the footage with CBS 4, showing the woman yelling that she was trying to travel to Tampa to see her grandfather who she said was terminally ill.The woman yelled at airline workers and appeared to push one of the employees at some point.She was escorted from the scene by two deputies.
NBC Miami
Neighbors Concerned After Shots Fired at Hollywood Rental Home
It's another calamity at a short term vacation rental home: a doorbell camera capturing the sound of more than 20 bullets fired at a residential home in Hollywood this past weekend, leaving nobody injured. Bullet holes in the house and in the vehicles parked outside have neighbors fed up. It's...
Florida man spends $50 on scratch-off ticket, wins $1 million
A Florida man is $1 million richer after he bought a $50 scratch-off ticket.
Comments / 0