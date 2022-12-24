ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Calipari chides Kentucky for miscues after blowout loss to Missouri: 'Those are not my teams'

Kentucky basketball is now 8-4 and has dropped two of their past three games after coach John Calipari saw the Wildcats endure an 89-75 loss at Missouri to open SEC play. Kentucky trailed 42-30 at halftime and was never able to dig out of that hole en route to the 14-point loss that now has the Wildcats asking themselves no shortage of questions entering a New Year's Eve date with in-state rival Louisville.
LEXINGTON, KY
By The Numbers: Missouri 89, Kentucky 75

No. 19 Kentucky's 89-75 loss at Missouri in its SEC opener Wednesday night by the numbers:. Oscar Tshiebwe totaled 23 points and a season-high 19 rebounds, his sixth double-double of the season. – Tshiebwe surpassed the millennium mark in rebounds tonight and has 1,016 in his collegiate career. – The...
LEXINGTON, KY
Concord radio station sold, format switched to Contemporary Christian

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Memories Radio on WEGO, 98.3 FM in Concord, has been sold and is operating under a new format. Educational Media Foundation has agreed to purchase 98.3 FM from 2B Productions in Salisbury. The station will air EMF’s “Air1 Radio” Christian music network, according to Buddy Poole, the station manager for 2B Productions.
CONCORD, NC
Big Rims, Big Hearts: The Crown Vic Boys & Girls Enhance Cars and Community

Additional reporting by Jennifer Chonillo and James Kiefer. From the moment our team arrived and stepped out of our car at the Windsor Community Center parking lot in Greensboro, NC, it was all love. Camera and recorder in hand, we were greeted by a tidal wave of smiles and greetings. And as each carload of people arrived after us got the same welcome, it became very clear that this kind of familial warmth is every bit as important to The Crown Vic Boys & Girls (CVBG) as their flashy neon cars.
GREENSBORO, NC
How should NC shift to electric trucks? DEQ wants to know

Public meetings are planned around the state in the coming weeks to help state environmental officials draft rules to promote a shift to electric trucks. An online information session is planned Jan. 9, followed by public meetings in Charlotte, Burlington and Pembroke. A final online meeting will be Feb. 21.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Man charged in Christmas Eve double homicide in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been taken into custody in regard to a Christmas Eve double homicide investigation, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At around 7:55 p.m. on Christmas Eve, deputies came to the 5700 block of Riverdale Drive in Jamestown regarding a homicide, according to Sheriff Danny Rogers. Investigators have […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
